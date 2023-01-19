EDF:EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of €2 billion and £950 million

English French

EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue for a nominal amount of €2 billion and £950 million

19 January 2023: EDF (BBB stable S&P / Baa1 neg Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) has successfully launched a senior bond issue in 4 tranches for a nominal amount of €2 billion and £950 million:

• €1 billion Bond, with a long 9-year maturity and a 4.25 % fixed coupon;

• €1 billion Bond, with a long 20-year maturity and a 4.625 % fixed coupon;

• £450 million Bond, with a long 12-year maturity and a 5.5 % fixed coupon;

• £500 million Bond, with a long 30-year maturity and a 5.625 % fixed coupon.

Settlement and delivery will take place on 25 January 2023, the date on which the Bonds will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The expected rating for the Bonds is BBB / Baa1 / BBB+ (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

