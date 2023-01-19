LXP Industrial Trust Announces Final 2022 Dividend Allocation

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LXP Industrial Trust (“LXP”) (NYSE: LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced its final 2022 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B.   A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 can be found in the investor’s section on LXP’s website at https://ir.lxp.com/stock-info/tax-documents/form-8937/default.aspx.

Common Shares    
Record 
Date		Payable 
Date		Total
Distributions 
Per Share		Total Ordinary 
Dividends		Qualified 
Dividends(1)		Total Capital
Gain 
Distributions		Unrecaptured
Section 1250 
Gain		Nondividend 
Distributions(2)		Section
199A 
Dividends(1)
12/31/202101/18/2022$0.1200$0.097517$0.000000$0.00$0$0.022483$0.097517
03/31/202204/18/2022$0.1200$0.097517$0.000000$0.00$0$0.022483$0.097517
06/30/202207/15/2022$0.1200$0.097517$0.000000$0.00$0$0.022483$0.097517
09/30/202210/17/2022$0.1200$0.097517$0.000000$0.00$0$0.022483$0.097517
Form 1099 - Div Box 1a1b2a2b35


Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock    
Record 
Date		Payable 
Date		Total
Distributions 
Per Share		Total Ordinary 
Dividends		Qualified 
Dividends (1)		Total Capital
Gain 
Distributions		Unrecaptured
Section 1250 
Gain		Nondividend
Distributions (2)		Section
199A 
Dividends(1)
01/31/202202/15/2022$0.812500$0.812500$0.000000$0.00$0$0$0.812500
04/29/202205/16/2022$0.812500$0.812500$0.000000$0.00$0$0$0.812500
07/29/202208/15/2022$0.812500$0.812500$0.000000$0.00$0$0$0.812500
10/31/202211/15/2022$0.812500$0.812500$0.000000$0.00$0$0$0.812500
Form 1099 - Div Box 1a1b2a2b35

 

(1)Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(2)Return of Capital.

ABOUT LXP INDUSTRIAL TRUST

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its portfolio through acquisitions, development projects, and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

