Donlin Gold Announces Final Assay Results for 2022 Drill Program

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donlin Gold LLC (“Donlin Gold”), owned 50:50 by Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD”) (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to report the release of the final set of assay results from the 2022 drill program. The assay results for the final 44 drill holes and full 2022 drill program are reported in Table 2 in the Appendix.

• The comprehensive 141-hole, 42,331-meter (m) drill program was safely and successfully completed ahead of schedule, under budget and included multiple high-grade gold intercepts reported from the latest set of assays. These include DC22-2130 that intersected 17.20 m grading 11.11 g/t gold, with a sub-interval of 4.25 m grading 36.91 g/t gold.



• The results from the 2022 drill program reconcile favorably with the resource model as well as further support the global resource estimate and recent modelling concepts.



• Donlin Gold continued to work in partnership with Alaska Native landowners Calista Corporation (“Calista”) and The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC) in stakeholder and government engagement in the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) region, Alaska, and Washington, D.C.



• Environmental and social investment focused on the Y-K region included support for important health and safety initiatives in remote communities, cultural preservation efforts, and educational programming in collaboration with school districts and other organizations.



• Donlin Gold continued to advance state permitting efforts, including the renewal of air and water permits in 2022.



• With an increased appreciation of the geology, the experienced team will continue to focus on updating the resource model and completing trade-off studies — all of which are moving the Donlin Gold project up the value chain and leading toward an updated feasibility study decision.





Statements by the Owners

Mark Bristow, Barrick’s President and CEO, said: “As a successful 2022 drill program comes to a close, we are now well positioned to begin our 2023 work, which will consist of reviewing a series of key trade-off studies, assessing mining scenarios, and continuing with permitting and regulatory engagement, along with our community partners.”

Greg Lang, NOVAGOLD’s President and CEO, said: “We could not be happier with the outcome of this season’s drill program, Donlin Gold’s largest campaign in 15 years. From the earliest to the very last results, the assay labs returned some of the best intercepts since the project’s inception — and indeed among open-pit gold projects. With this highly successful exercise behind us, followed by the completion of the resource model and trade-off studies, the owners look forward to supporting the Donlin Gold team and its partners Calista and TKC in positioning the project for the next steps in taking Donlin Gold up the value chain for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Dan Graham, General Manager of Donlin Gold added, “The 2022 drill campaign was a resounding success in which all involved can take great pride. It represents the product of the exceptional spirit of teamwork exhibited by Donlin Gold, Calista and TKC. Our collective dedication to the highest standards of safety, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship is why the 2022 drilling was completed ahead of schedule but also without any lost-time incidents.”

Most Important Drill Program in Over a Decade Progresses the Donlin Gold Deposit and Advances Key Project Efforts

Donlin Gold’s 2022 drill program was completed in September with 141 holes drilled for a total of 42,331 m. The final set of results released today include assays for 37 complete and 7 partial holes, encompassing the remaining 12,762 m of length drilled. Drilling in 2022 returned some of the best assay results seen to date at Donlin Gold. The success of this program is due to the exceptional dedication of the Donlin Gold team in Anchorage and at site, the majority of which were local hires from 24 different communities in the Y-K region, who all share the goal of protecting the health and safety of their colleagues and environmental stewardship.

As part of the key focus area for the drill program, tight-spaced grid drilling in the representative areas within the main structural domains of the deposit (Lewis – further infilled to 10m x 10m, West ACMA and Divide areas) confirmed recent geological modelling at wider drill-spacing in the immediate area surrounding the grids. It also identified additional short-scale controls that will be incorporated in an update to improve the geological domains used for global resource estimation, which will be used for strategic mine planning work. In addition, the 14 geotechnical drill holes provided results for advancing efforts to complete the application for the Alaska Dam Safety Certifications.

With the receipt of the final assay results for the 2022 drill program (which returned significant high-grade intercepts and continued to demonstrate important grade continuity), an update of the resource model, and completion of trade-off studies, the owners expect to take the next steps in bringing Donlin Gold up the value chain.

Five of the top intervals received from the final set of 2022 assay results released today include:

• DC22-2130 intersected 17.20 m grading 11.11 g/t gold starting at 902.45 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 4.25 m grading 36.91 g/t gold starting at 903.14 m drilled depth, the true widths of the mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 13 m and 3 m, respectively.



• DC22-2183 intersected 24.27 m grading 7.56 g/t gold starting at 62.53 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 5.48 m grading 23.27 g/t gold starting at 69.81 m drilled depth, the true widths of the mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 16 m and 4 m, respectively.



• DC22-2177 intersected 29.31 m grading 6.01 g/t gold starting at 168.51 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 3.08 m grading 13.46 g/t gold starting at 182.50 m drilled depth, the true widths of the mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 18 m and 2 m, respectively.



• DC22-2168 intersected 21.75 m grading 7.12 g/t gold starting at 48.48 m drilled depth, including a sub-interval of 4.16 m grading 25.99 g/t gold starting at 63.13 m drilled depth, the true widths of the mineralization across this interval and sub-interval are estimated to be 15 m and 3 m, respectively.



• DC22-2179 intersected 17.27 m grading 8.92 g/t gold starting at 41.32 m drilled depth, the true width of the mineralization across this interval is estimated to be 12 m.



• Earlier assay results from the 2022 drill program were disclosed in media releases on July 28 and November 1, 2022.



• Drill hole collar locations as well as five of the top intervals from the final assay results are shown in Figure 1.



• Drill hole orientations, depths and significant intervals are shown in the Appendix at the end of this release, in Tables 1 and 2.





Stakeholder and Government Engagement

The Donlin Gold project continues to work with Calista and TKC in all aspects of outreach and engagement throughout the Y-K region. Crooked Creek, the closest community to the project site in the Y-K region formally expressed their support of Donlin Gold. Three additional Shared Value Statements were also signed with villages in the Y-K region in the last three months for a total of 11. These formalize current engagement with key local communities, expand upon the long-term relationships already established with them, and address specific community needs including water, sewer, and solid waste projects; the ice road that connects remote villages in the Y-K region; salmon and other aquatic life studies; and suicide prevention and public safety programs. Local hires from the 2022 drill program will continue to support Donlin Gold’s engagement efforts through the Community Liaison program in five Y-K villages.

Calista and Donlin Gold continued their proactive, bipartisan outreach in Alaska and with the Administration and Congress in Washington, D.C. to highlight the thoroughness of the project’s environmental review and permitting processes, in addition to the considerable benefits that the project would deliver to all Native Alaskans. Alaska U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski and Governor Michael Dunleavy were re-elected in the November 2022 United States mid-term elections, and along with U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, have all been long-term supporters of the Donlin Gold project. We also recognize the historic re-election of U.S. Representative Mary Peltola for a full term as the first Alaska Native to join Congress and look forward to our continued outreach to her regarding Donlin Gold in the coming year.

Environment and Social Investments

Environmental stewardship, education, community wellness, and cultural preservation constitute key focus investments for Donlin Gold in the Y-K region. The project supports these initiatives through fishery studies and other environmental activities, subsistence and cultural preservation efforts, and educational grants. A wide range of activities and projects were carried out in collaboration with Calista and TKC in the fourth quarter. Donlin Gold supported various search and rescue teams in the region, provided funding to the Healthy Alaska Natives Foundation and Bethel Community Services Foundation, as well as sponsored and participated in the Alaska Safe Riders initiative, which promotes safety for year-round outdoor sports. Donlin Gold fostered education, community wellness and cultural preservation through a variety of interventions including several river studies, supporting the local school district and educational organizations, funding and participating in youth sporting activities, and backing initiatives led by Traditional Councils and Native communities.

Permitting Update

Donlin Gold is a federally permitted project on private Alaska Native Corporation land designated, by law, for mining and owned by Calista and TKC, with whom we have an excellent and longstanding partnership. Permitting in Alaska represents a substantial undertaking that takes several years to ensure a diligent, thorough, transparent, and inclusive process for all involved, including stakeholders from the Y-K region. As committed partners to the second largest gold-producing state in one of the world’s premier jurisdictions, we welcome a process that enhances our social and environmental license for decades to come.

In 2022, Donlin Gold applied for a new air quality permit from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC) and a draft permit was issued for public comment in December 2022. Donlin Gold also submitted its application to ADEC for the regularly scheduled reissuance of its Alaska Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and in December 2022, ADEC sent a letter indicating that the application is complete and the permit will remain in effect until ADEC completes the reissuance process. On November 1, 2022, the Alaska Department of Natural Resources (ADNR) finalized the re-location plan for public easements in the mine site and transportation facility areas; these decisions were not appealed.

As this is the norm in the United States, we have always prepared and organized ourselves for potential challenges to the Federal and State permitting processes. Our project leadership and litigation teams are intimately familiar with the processes that need to be followed. Donlin Gold and its owners, alongside the steadfast advocacy of Calista and TKC, continue to support the State and Federal government agencies in the defense of what has constituted an exceptionally thorough and diligent permitting process.

Donlin Gold 2023 Outlook

The 2023 budget for Donlin Gold (on a 100 percent basis) is set at approximately $34 million, split equally between the two owners. The 2023 work program will allow Donlin Gold to advance engineering activities, geologic modelling and interpretation work, current permits, fieldwork for the Alaska Dam Safety certificates, environmental studies, and community relations and government affairs activities.

The owners will continue to progress the Donlin Gold project as they have done consistently to date in a financially disciplined manner and with a focus on a strong safety culture, environmental stewardship, engineering excellence, and active community engagement.

About Donlin Gold

The Donlin Gold project is located in Alaska, the second largest gold-producing state in the United States. With approximately 39 million ounces of gold grading 2.24 grams per tonne in the measured and indicated mineral resource categories (100 percent basis)1, Donlin Gold hosts one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped open-pit gold endowments in the world. The planned pits in which the existing resources are sited occupy only three kilometers of an eight-kilometer mineralized belt, which itself is located on less than 5% of Donlin Gold’s land position. Current activities at Donlin Gold are focused on the drill program, optimization efforts, community outreach, and advancing the remaining State permitting actions.

Donlin Gold is a committed partner to the Alaska Native communities both surrounding the project and within the State as a whole. This commitment underpins our approach and is also reflected in the way in which the asset itself is structured. An important factor that distinguishes the Donlin Gold project from most other mining assets in Alaska is that the project is located on private land designated for mining activities under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). Donlin Gold has entered into life-of-mine agreements with Calista, which owns the subsurface mineral rights and some surface land rights, and TKC, a collection of ten village corporations, which owns the majority of surface land rights. Donlin Gold is committed to providing employment opportunities, scholarships, and preferential contract considerations to Calista and TKC shareholders. The life-of-mine agreements include a revenue-sharing structure established in the context of the ANCSA, which resolved Alaska Native land claims and allotted some 44 million acres of land for use by Alaska Native Corporations. Additionally, our long-term commitment to economic development in the Y-K region is exemplified by Donlin Gold’s support of TKC’s initiative to launch energy and infrastructure projects in middle Kuskokwim villages. These partnerships, activities, and programs are illustrative of Donlin Gold’s commitment to sustainable and responsible development of the project for the benefit of all stakeholders.

_____________________________________

1 Donlin Gold data as per the 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report (both as defined herein). Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 8 Mt grading 2.52 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 534 Mt grading 2.24 g/t, each on a 100% basis and inclusive of Mineral Reserves, of which approximately 4 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 267 Mt of Indicated Resources inclusive of Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD through its 50% ownership interest in Donlin Gold LLC. Exclusive of Mineral Reserves, Donlin Gold possesses Measured Resources of approximately 1 Mt grading 2.23 g/t and Indicated Resources of approximately 69 Mt grading 2.44 g/t, of which approximately 0.5 Mt of Measured Resources and approximately 35 Mt of Indicated Resources exclusive of Mineral Reserves is attributable to NOVAGOLD. Mineral Resources have been estimated in accordance with NI 43-101 and S-K 1300.

FIGURE 1 Drill Hole Collar Locations





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5bebed0-c8da-47fd-9075-e931799b8c0c

QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC procedures for the 2022 Donlin Gold project drill program and sampling protocol were developed and managed by Donlin Gold and overseen by Barrick and NOVAGOLD. The chain of custody from the drill site to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. All samples are HQ-diameter core. Approximately 95% core recovery has been achieved during the 2022 drill program. Core was logged, cut, and sampled at site by Donlin Gold employees. The 43 Lewis grid infill drill holes were sampled as whole-core. Samples were primarily collected on one- to two-meter lengths. Sampled half- and whole-core were crushed in Bureau Veritas’ Juneau and Fairbanks, Alaska sample preparation facilities. Crushed samples were sent to Bureau Veritas’ lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for pulverizing and gold assays and pulverized splits to an ALS Limited lab in Vancouver, British Columbia for multi-element analysis. Quality control samples were inserted (standards at 5% of primary samples, blanks at 5% of primary samples and duplicates at 2.5% of primary samples) into each batch of samples. The review of the quality control samples did not indicate any bias or error. Out of bounds quality control samples were handled with appropriate reruns and investigations. There are no known factors that would materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drill program data referred to in this media release.

Downhole directional surveys were completed on all reported completed holes by Boart Longyear drill operators, and collar surveys were completed by Donlin Gold staff under the supervision of Professional Licensed Surveyors from Brice Engineering LLC.

Each of Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Boart Longyear, and Brice Engineering LLC are independent of Donlin Gold, Barrick, and NOVAGOLD.

Scientific and Technical Information

In 2020, NOVAGOLD engaged Wood Canada Limited (“Wood”) to update the Second Updated Feasibility Study on Donlin Gold completed in 2011 (the “2011 Technical Report”). This update resulted in a report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” with an effective date of June 1, 2021 (the “2021 Technical Report”). In 2021, NOVAGOLD also engaged Wood to prepare a Donlin Gold technical report summary in accordance with Subpart 229.1300 of Regulation S-K – Disclosure by Registrants Engaged in Mining Operations (“S-K 1300”) as of November 30, 2021. The resulting report is titled “S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary on the Donlin Gold Project, Alaska, USA” (“S-K 1300 Report”), current as of November 30, 2021. Wood incorporated 2020 costs and new gold price guidance to meet NOVAGOLD’s reporting requirements. The resultant 2021 Technical Report and S-K 1300 Report showed no material change to the previously reported mineral resources or mineral reserves.

NOVAGOLD is a registrant with the SEC and is reporting its Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves in accordance with S-K 1300 as of November 30, 2021. While the S-K 1300 rules are similar to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) rules in Canada, they are not identical and therefore two reports have been produced for the Donlin Gold project.

Certain scientific and technical information contained herein with respect to the Donlin Gold project is derived from the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report. Henry Kim, P.Geo., Senior Resource Geologist, Wood Canada Limited; Mike Woloschuk, P.Eng., VP Global Business Development & Consulting, Wood Group USA, Inc.; and Kirk Hanson, MBA, P.E., Technical Director, Open Pit Mining, Wood Group USA, Inc. are the Qualified Persons responsible for the preparation of the 2021 Technical Report, and each is an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). Wood prepared the S-K 1300 Report.

Paul Chilson, P.E., Manager of Mine Engineering for NOVAGOLD and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has approved and verified the scientific and technical information related to the 2021 and 2022 Donlin Gold project drill programs, the 2021 Technical Report and the S-K 1300 Report contained in this media release. To verify the information related to the drilling programs, he has visited the property in the past year; discussed logging, sampling, and sample shipping processes with responsible site staff; discussed and reviewed assay and QA/QC results with responsible personnel; and reviewed supporting documentation, including drill hole location and orientation and significant assay interval calculations.

Octavia Bath, P.Geo., Barrick Mineral Resource Manager and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the assay results for the Donlin Gold project contained in this media release.

Barrick Contacts:

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Kevin Annett

CFO, North America

Tel: +1 416-307-3660

www.barrick.com

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

Email: info@novagold.com

www.novagold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This media release includes certain “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible”, and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results “will”, “may”, “could”, “would” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on several opinions, estimates and assumptions that management of Barrick and NOVAGOLD considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results, activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding assay results; the anticipated timing of a decision by the Board of Donlin Gold whether to prepare a feasibility study update; anticipated benefits from recent drill programs including an improved geological model for the Donlin Gold project; the continuing priorities of Donlin Gold, including the health and safety of our people; ongoing support provided to key stakeholders including Native Corporation partners; the potential impact of the coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19) on the development of the Donlin Gold project; the potential development and construction of Donlin Gold; the sufficiency of funds to continue to advance development of the Donlin Gold project; perceived merit of properties; mineral reserve and resource estimates; Donlin Gold’s ability to secure the permits needed to construct and operate the Donlin Gold project in a timely manner, if at all; and legal challenges to Donlin Gold’s existing permits. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent the management expectations of Donlin Gold’s, Barrick’s and NOVAGOLD’s estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances on the date the statements are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the need to obtain additional permits and governmental approvals; the timing and likelihood of securing permits; the need for additional financing to explore and develop properties and availability of financing in the debt and capital markets; the spread and impact of COVID-19; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drill results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; exploitation and exploration successes; the outcome of legal challenges to Donlin Gold’s permits; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in the United States or Canada; the need for continued cooperation between Barrick and NOVAGOLD for the continued exploration, development and eventual construction of the Donlin Gold project; the need for cooperation of government agencies and native groups in the development and operation of properties; risks of construction and mining projects such as accidents, equipment breakdowns, bad weather, disease pandemics, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements, unanticipated variation in geological structures, ore grades or recovery rates; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; whether a positive construction decision will be made regarding Donlin Gold; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Barrick’s most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Canadian provincial securities authorities, and NOVAGOLD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the “Risk Factors” sections of those reports and other documents filed by Barrick and NOVAGOLD with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Copies of these filings may be obtained by visiting NOVAGOLD’s website at www.novagold.com, Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com, or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections of Donlin Gold, NOVAGOLD, and Barrick on the date the statements are made. Donlin Gold, NOVAGOLD and Barrick assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.





APPENDIX

TABLE 1

Drill Hole Orientations* and Depths

Hole ID Azimuth

(°) Inclination

(°) Depth

(meters) DC22-2033 331 61 254.51 DC22-2034 331 62 287.43 DC22-2035 238 45 877.52 DC22-2036 328 59 245.06 DC22-2037 335 59 289.86 DC22-2038 331 61 248.72 DC22-2039 331 56 289.26 DC22-2040 333 60 309.37 DC22-2041 331 61 261.82 DC22-2042 336 58 264.57 DC22-2043 329 60 230.12 DC22-2044 331 59 288.34 DC22-2045 331 60 224.94 DC22-2046 333 60 239.57 DC22-2047 331 59 230.12 DC22-2048 331 61 166.73 DC22-2049 331 61 145.24 DC22-2050 333 59 219.46 DC22-2051 242 52 851.61 DC22-2052 335 61 139.90 DC22-2053 334 59 292.91 DC22-2054 334 60 188.37 DC22-2055 335 62 215.19 DC22-2056 334 60 184.40 DC22-2057 335 59 244.45 DC22-2058 332 61 196.90 DC22-2059 339 60 234.85 DC22-2060 330 59 157.28 DC22-2061 331 59 247.80 DC22-2062 332 60 239.88 DC22-2063 334 58 300.38 DC22-2064 334 58 230.12 DC22-2065 332 59 225.55 DC22-2066 334 59 225.55 DC22-2067 246 52 777.54 DC22-2068 333 62 240.18 DC22-2069 333 61 260.60 DC22-2070 332 60 240.79 DC22-2071 330 61 225.55 DC22-2072 333 59 223.88 DC22-2073 330 61 233.17 DC22-2074 332 61 240.03 DC22-2075 330 59 233.78 DC22-2076 333 60 227.99 DC22-2077 330 61 211.68 DC22-2078 333 59 230.12 DC22-2079 334 61 235.00 DC22-2080 332 58 256.34 DC22-2081 332 59 239.88 DC22-2082 245 54 789.43 DC22-2083 328 64 220.07 DC22-2084 335 62 209.09 DC22-2085 334 57 249.94 DC22-2086 334 58 210.31 DC22-2087 332 56 220.37 DC22-2088 334 59 219.46 DC22-2089 332 59 243.84 DC22-2090 330 58 220.07 DC22-2091 334 60 260.30 DC22-2092 333 59 225.55 DC22-2093 334 59 235.00 DC22-2094 327 63 915.10 DC22-2095 335 58 199.95 DC22-2096 332 60 275.84 DC22-2097 256 70 483.11 DC22-2098 337 58 199.95 DC22-2099 333 58 227.38 DC22-2100 334 57 216.56 DC22-2101 311 64 522.43 DC22-2102 331 60 227.08 DC22-2103 330 61 291.08 DC22-2104 330 60 239.57 DC22-2105 336 59 275.84 DC22-2106 324 62 920.95 DC22-2107 334 60 265.18 DC22-2108 294 67 557.78 DC22-2109 334 62 303.28 DC22-2110 331 61 289.56 DC22-2111 332 61 245.36 DC22-2112 316 58 559.31 DC22-2113 334 63 259.99 DC22-2114 334 61 256.95 DC22-2115 334 60 311.05 DC22-2116 283 57 900.68 DC22-2118 332 61 280.87 DC22-2119 333 60 191.41 DC22-2120 335 60 188.06 DC22-2121 300 59 599.54 DC22-2122 325 58 252.98 DC22-2123 333 60 190.50 DC22-2124 332 59 116.13 DC22-2125 332 59 123.29 DC22-2126 333 60 130.76 DC22-2127 332 57 149.35 DC22-2128 242 59 249.94 DC22-2129 334 59 175.26 DC22-2130 285 56 949.91 DC22-2131 333 57 192.63 DC22-2132 334 62 623.01 DC22-2133 58 56 260.30 DC22-2134 336 55 312.88 DC22-2135 300 59 550.47 DC22-2136 334 58 210.01 DC22-2137 333 58 243.54 DC22-2138 334 61 257.25 DC22-2139 221 74 924.46 DC22-2140 332 60 109.73 DC22-2141 335 58 295.05 DC22-2142 337 63 551.69 DC22-2143 333 60 179.83 DC22-2144 332 60 192.02 DC22-2145 50 61 831.19 DC22-2146 332 60 281.94 DC22-2147 335 60 309.37 DC22-2149 334 57 325.83 DC22-2151 293 77 920.50 DC22-2153 334 59 342.90 DC22-2155 334 60 132.74 DC22-2156 334 60 149.35 DC22-2158 329 60 160.02 DC22-2160 333 58 184.40 DC22-2162 228 73 800.10 DC22-2163 329 59 213.06 DC22-2165 338 59 210.31 DC22-2167 331 58 240.49 DC22-2168 331 62 96.62 DC22-2170 326 58 81.08 DC22-2171 336 61 300.84 DC22-2172 331 59 70.10 DC22-2173 332 58 163.22 DC22-2176 331 62 300.84 DC22-2177 334 58 252.22 DC22-2178 330 61 144.17 DC22-2179 335 59 237.44 DC22-2181 330 61 163.37 DC22-2182 333 58 242.32 DC22-2183 333 60 105.77 DC22-2184 336 61 304.80 DC22-2185 335 60 190.50 DC22-2186 332 62 291.69 DC22-2187 332 60 214.27

* Note that azimuth and inclination values vary as each hole progresses. The stated values are hole averages, rounded to the nearest degree.

TABLE 2

2022 Donlin Gold Significant Assay Intervals

Hole ID

Area

From

(meters) To

(meters) Length

(meters) Au Grade

(g/t) DC22-2033 ACMA 33.04 36.50 3.46 1.24 Reported 11/1 DC22-2033 42.17 50.01 7.84 2.79 Reported 7/28 DC22-2033 105.65 126.32 20.67 2.76 Reported 7/28 DC22-2033 172.08 176.43 4.35 1.03 Reported 7/28 DC22-2033 185.79 189.64 3.85 1.87 Reported 11/1 DC22-2033 TOTAL 40.17 2.36 DC22-2034 ACMA 44.35 48.16 3.81 1.78 Reported 7/28 DC22-2034 116.29 129.32 13.03 6.40 Reported 7/28 including 121.31 127.97 6.66 10.51 Reported 7/28 DC22-2034 140.80 145.80 5.00 10.39 Reported 7/28 DC22-2034 208.38 220.88 12.50 2.18 Reported 7/28 DC22-2034 TOTAL 34.34 4.93 DC22-2035 ACMA 433.53 440.95 7.42 6.30 Reported 7/28 DC22-2035 651.24 682.65 31.41 3.81 Reported 7/28 DC22-2035 751.88 756.10 4.22 8.15 Reported 7/28 DC22-2035 TOTAL 43.05 4.67 DC22-2036 ACMA 137.33 144.48 7.15 3.39 Reported 7/28 DC22-2036 152.57 159.29 6.72 2.94 Reported 7/28 DC22-2036 TOTAL 13.87 3.17 DC22-2037 ACMA 109.24 119.58 10.34 3.07 Reported 7/28 DC22-2037 TOTAL 10.34 3.07 DC22-2038 ACMA 114.50 126.63 12.13 3.24 Reported 7/28 DC22-2038 185.16 190.15 4.99 4.90 Reported 7/28 DC22-2038 TOTAL 17.12 3.72 DC22-2039 ACMA 122.46 126.13 3.67 3.46 Reported 7/28 DC22-2039 TOTAL 3.67 3.46 DC22-2040 ACMA 97.26 105.21 7.95 2.77 Reported 7/28 DC22-2040 114.45 122.41 7.96 1.50 Reported 7/28 DC22-2040 139.25 154.84 15.59 3.64 Reported 7/28 DC22-2040 197.60 216.25 18.65 10.78 Reported 7/28 including 199.35 207.03 7.68 19.69 Reported 7/28 DC22-2040 232.95 285.22 52.27 14.63 Reported 7/28 including 232.95 246.89 13.94 33.95 Reported 7/28 including 257.18 273.63 16.45 13.50 Reported 7/28 DC22-2040 TOTAL 102.42 10.31 DC22-2041 ACMA 75.03 81.99 6.96 4.60 Reported 7/28 DC22-2041 86.43 101.36 14.93 1.82 Reported 7/28 DC22-2041 105.74 113.42 7.68 4.43 Reported 7/28 DC22-2041 174.29 187.45 13.16 7.47 Reported 7/28 DC22-2041 TOTAL 42.73 4.48 DC22-2042 ACMA 19.80 34.44 14.64 3.09 Reported 7/28 DC22-2042 95.10 102.28 7.18 3.71 Reported 7/28 DC22-2042 152.80 162.62 9.82 2.93 Reported 7/28 DC22-2042 168.21 187.81 19.60 4.06 Reported 7/28 DC22-2042 196.04 205.46 9.42 5.22 Reported 7/28 DC22-2042 TOTAL 60.66 3.78 DC22-2043 ACMA 49.61 58.38 8.77 7.23 Reported 7/28 DC22-2043 144.97 168.48 23.51 6.20 Reported 7/28 DC22-2043 TOTAL 32.28 6.48 DC22-2044 ACMA 26.21 30.14 3.93 2.78 Reported 7/28 DC22-2044 157.31 166.42 9.11 3.62 Reported 7/28 DC22-2044 171.95 176.69 4.74 4.55 Reported 7/28 DC22-2044 TOTAL 17.78 3.69 DC22-2045 ACMA 12.53 18.23 5.70 3.95 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 41.42 58.40 16.98 1.56 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 63.84 73.05 9.21 2.40 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 128.03 133.50 5.47 3.18 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 138.75 146.20 7.45 1.74 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 158.22 170.45 12.23 1.93 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 205.38 213.77 8.39 1.92 Reported 7/28 DC22-2045 TOTAL 65.43 2.16 DC22-2046 ACMA 24.38 32.42 8.04 5.25 Reported 7/28 DC22-2046 109.52 135.25 25.73 5.22 Reported 7/28 DC22-2046 176.88 194.04 17.16 3.48 Reported 7/28 DC22-2046 207.43 212.14 4.71 1.32 Reported 7/28 DC22-2046 220.58 223.77 3.19 1.02 Reported 7/28 DC22-2046 TOTAL 58.83 4.18 DC22-2047 ACMA 37.19 47.66 10.47 2.37 Reported 7/28 DC22-2047 135.33 140.13 4.80 9.08 Reported 7/28 including 136.37 140.13 3.76 11.06 Reported 7/28 DC22-2047 151.83 176.24 24.41 3.76 Reported 7/28 DC22-2047 TOTAL 39.68 4.04 DC22-2048 ACMA 6.44 10.48 4.04 5.16 Reported 7/28 DC22-2048 23.77 30.48 6.71 7.43 Reported 7/28 DC22-2048 36.88 43.61 6.73 3.48 Reported 7/28 DC22-2048 94.64 106.83 12.19 3.11 Reported 7/28 DC22-2048 111.17 143.61 32.44 1.18 Reported 7/28 DC22-2048 TOTAL 62.11 2.74 DC22-2049 ACMA 10.97 16.20 5.23 6.51 Reported 7/28 DC22-2049 95.70 112.44 16.74 2.76 Reported 7/28 DC22-2049 TOTAL 21.97 3.65 DC22-2050 ACMA 38.40 42.93 4.53 1.22 Reported 7/28 DC22-2050 98.40 123.70 25.30 2.82 Reported 7/28 DC22-2050 137.98 162.88 24.90 2.74 Reported 7/28 DC22-2050 TOTAL 54.73 2.65 DC22-2051 ACMA 69.70 80.01 10.31 1.27 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 119.52 126.19 6.67 1.72 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 343.75 356.05 12.30 3.24 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 437.45 474.88 37.43 2.35 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 533.86 565.30 31.44 4.63 Reported 7/28 including 545.90 550.40 4.50 11.45 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 693.27 708.65 15.38 6.81 Reported 7/28 including 698.89 703.53 4.64 16.59 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 746.67 767.93 21.26 3.74 Reported 7/28 DC22-2051 TOTAL 134.79 3.58 DC22-2052 ACMA 6.36 17.07 10.71 2.43 Reported 7/28 DC22-2052 100.72 104.92 4.20 1.93 Reported 7/28 DC22-2052 TOTAL 14.91 2.29 DC22-2053 ACMA 39.82 43.55 3.73 2.24 Reported 7/28 DC22-2053 50.55 59.82 9.27 2.09 Reported 7/28 DC22-2053 169.41 172.63 3.22 3.72 Reported 7/28 DC22-2053 286.82 290.15 3.33 2.57 Reported 7/28 DC22-2053 TOTAL 19.55 2.47 DC22-2054 ACMA 10.05 13.42 3.37 3.44 Reported 7/28 DC22-2054 108.52 148.31 39.79 3.37 Reported 7/28 DC22-2054 152.89 179.89 27.00 2.70 Reported 7/28 DC22-2054 TOTAL 70.16 3.11 DC22-2055 ACMA 12.19 35.77 23.58 2.36 Reported 7/28 DC22-2055 115.85 124.30 8.45 5.11 Reported 7/28 DC22-2055 131.99 152.88 20.89 4.12 Reported 7/28 DC22-2055 181.66 187.45 5.79 2.03 Reported 7/28 DC22-2055 TOTAL 58.71 3.35 DC22-2056 ACMA 2.44 13.33 10.89 17.55 Reported 7/28 including 7.01 11.13 4.12 44.11 Reported 7/28 DC22-2056 83.31 86.37 3.06 8.51 Reported 7/28 DC22-2056 99.82 173.80 73.98 4.21 Reported 7/28 including 109.12 115.28 6.16 18.20 Reported 7/28 DC22-2056 TOTAL 87.93 6.02 DC22-2057 ACMA 10.97 21.25 10.28 2.59 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 40.56 48.17 7.61 1.97 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 52.57 60.64 8.07 1.05 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 118.89 123.88 4.99 2.23 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 135.23 142.04 6.81 6.04 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 147.74 160.25 12.51 3.91 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 166.47 173.36 6.89 2.48 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 186.43 194.98 8.55 4.04 Reported 7/28 DC22-2057 TOTAL 65.71 3.09 DC22-2058 ACMA 5.18 14.02 8.84 2.81 Reported 7/28 DC22-2058 21.46 33.01 11.55 3.50 Reported 7/28 DC22-2058 112.19 118.57 6.38 3.84 Reported 7/28 DC22-2058 124.23 138.62 14.39 8.18 Reported 7/28 including 130.24 136.99 6.75 15.15 Reported 7/28 DC22-2058 151.79 172.17 20.38 2.83 Reported 7/28 DC22-2058 TOTAL 61.54 4.31 DC22-2059 Divide 57.65 76.04 18.39 3.64 Reported 7/28 DC22-2059 81.48 86.56 5.08 1.01 Reported 11/1 DC22-2059 95.38 109.70 14.32 2.75 Reported 7/28 DC22-2059 118.26 131.88 13.62 2.74 Reported 11/1 DC22-2059 170.43 191.11 20.68 5.89 Reported 11/1 including 171.24 180.64 9.40 10.03 Reported 11/1 DC22-2059 195.86 203.33 7.47 2.01 Reported 11/1 DC22-2059 TOTAL 79.56 3.59 DC22-2060 ACMA 10.02 16.48 6.46 7.99 Reported 7/28 DC22-2060 116.69 121.75 5.06 2.26 Reported 7/28 DC22-2060 TOTAL 11.52 5.47 DC22-2061 Divide 22.80 25.91 3.11 2.36 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 32.72 41.90 9.18 2.10 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 55.87 66.97 11.10 2.59 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 73.76 81.30 7.54 1.80 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 91.09 129.15 38.06 3.08 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 172.94 176.31 3.37 2.49 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 186.10 196.08 9.98 2.51 Reported 7/28 DC22-2061 TOTAL 82.34 2.67 DC22-2062 Divide 54.25 87.49 33.24 1.02 Reported 7/28 DC22-2062 110.99 115.21 4.22 4.76 Reported 7/28 DC22-2062 126.31 132.65 6.34 9.68 Reported 7/28 DC22-2062 147.06 197.82 50.76 3.28 Reported 7/28 DC22-2062 TOTAL 94.56 2.98 DC22-2063 Divide 9.14 15.75 6.61 1.32 Reported 7/28 DC22-2063 61.13 75.81 14.68 3.12 Reported 7/28 DC22-2063 130.04 142.14 12.10 22.15 Reported 7/28 including 135.48 140.91 5.43 47.17 Reported 7/28 DC22-2063 162.18 181.92 19.74 34.17 Reported 11/1 including 165.38 176.73 11.35 57.93 Reported 11/1 DC22-2063 193.29 197.40 4.11 10.69 Reported 11/1 DC22-2063 204.49 230.12 25.63 4.42 Reported 11/1 DC22-2063 236.22 297.18 60.96 12.35 Reported 11/1 including 247.06 280.43 33.37 13.80 Reported 11/1 including 287.15 295.94 8.79 26.73 Reported 11/1 DC22-2063 TOTAL 143.83 13.26 DC22-2064 Divide 13.74 21.04 7.30 2.31 Reported 11/1 DC22-2064 61.87 68.61 6.74 1.76 Reported 11/1 DC22-2064 82.80 91.43 8.63 3.25 Reported 11/1 DC22-2064 95.92 100.36 4.44 13.49 Reported 11/1 DC22-2064 110.95 141.00 30.05 4.00 DC22-2064 TOTAL 57.16 4.14 DC22-2065 Divide 3.96 18.66 14.70 3.14 Reported 11/1 DC22-2065 22.79 33.41 10.62 1.47 Reported 11/1 DC22-2065 45.88 53.81 7.93 2.85 Reported 11/1 DC22-2065 85.26 89.98 4.72 4.16 Reported 11/1 DC22-2065 99.53 122.27 22.74 4.52 Reported 11/1 DC22-2065 156.22 159.79 3.57 3.33 Reported 11/1 DC22-2065 170.43 181.65 11.22 7.88 Reported 11/1 including 170.43 176.55 6.12 10.72 Reported 11/1 DC22-2065 TOTAL 75.50 4.07 DC22-2066 Divide 92.41 103.40 10.99 1.19 Reported 11/1 DC22-2066 154.06 174.62 20.56 2.48 Reported 11/1 DC22-2066 182.95 193.33 10.38 3.82 Reported 11/1 DC22-2066 TOTAL 41.93 2.47 DC22-2067 ACMA 83.17 92.99 9.82 1.43 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 123.01 130.91 7.90 2.41 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 145.78 160.87 15.09 5.49 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 251.68 260.64 8.96 1.05 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 273.14 288.11 14.97 1.94 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 340.72 345.16 4.44 2.67 Reported 11/1 DC22-2067 416.80 434.50 17.70 4.26 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 464.06 508.64 44.58 4.50 Reported 7/28 including 464.06 467.17 3.11 10.79 Reported 7/28 including 496.00 502.35 6.35 10.26 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 582.22 592.53 10.31 2.82 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 614.40 626.58 12.18 1.16 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 644.08 652.25 8.17 1.79 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 673.18 676.70 3.52 1.10 Reported 11/1 DC22-2067 724.00 730.65 6.65 1.05 Reported 7/28 DC22-2067 TOTAL 164.29 3.11 DC22-2068 Divide 41.52 45.77 4.25 2.86 Reported 11/1 DC22-2068 56.77 64.31 7.54 1.65 Reported 11/1 DC22-2068 117.52 159.80 42.28 30.68 Reported 11/1 including 124.97 148.13 23.16 54.22 Reported 11/1 DC22-2068 167.34 174.82 7.48 23.01 Reported 11/1 DC22-2068 180.11 222.73 42.62 3.59 Reported 11/1 DC22-2068 TOTAL 104.17 15.81 DC22-2069 Divide 16.43 22.20 5.77 1.64 Reported 11/1 DC22-2069 142.83 155.46 12.63 8.58 Reported 11/1 DC22-2069 163.29 172.93 9.64 5.37 Reported 11/1 DC22-2069 226.46 238.12 11.66 6.41 Reported 11/1 DC22-2069 TOTAL 39.70 6.16 DC22-2070 Divide 14.99 18.06 3.07 2.34 Reported 11/1 DC22-2070 29.49 35.35 5.86 6.38 Reported 11/1 DC22-2070 41.28 56.47 15.19 4.03 Reported 11/1 DC22-2070 63.62 68.36 4.74 3.66 Reported 11/1 DC22-2070 83.16 95.71 12.55 3.87 Reported 11/1 DC22-2070 101.29 108.20 6.91 5.12 Reported 11/1 DC22-2070 147.06 152.44 5.38 2.19 Reported 11/1 DC22-2070 163.87 187.84 23.97 2.05 Reported 11/1 DC22-2070 TOTAL 77.67 3.45 DC22-2071 Divide 10.99 15.05 4.06 2.57 Reported 11/1 DC22-2071 22.86 45.63 22.77 1.40 Reported 11/1 DC22-2071 80.34 86.02 5.68 3.10 Reported 11/1 DC22-2071 92.16 100.26 8.10 8.80 Reported 11/1 DC22-2071 145.66 156.44 10.78 4.43 Reported 11/1 DC22-2071 160.95 171.40 10.45 9.88 Reported 11/1 including 162.46 166.73 4.27 19.17 Reported 11/1 DC22-2071 176.69 180.92 4.23 1.17 Reported 11/1 DC22-2071 TOTAL 66.07 4.35 DC22-2072 Divide 41.52 54.86 13.34 1.64 Reported 11/1 DC22-2072 65.07 92.02 26.95 3.04 Reported 11/1 DC22-2072 140.67 148.61 7.94 24.65 Reported 11/1 including 142.57 148.61 6.04 30.23 Reported 11/1 DC22-2072 206.25 211.56 5.31 7.28 Reported 11/1 DC22-2072 TOTAL 53.54 6.32 DC22-2073 Divide 33.57 64.40 30.83 3.82 Reported 11/1 including 55.29 59.23 3.94 13.65 Reported 11/1 DC22-2073 81.25 88.21 6.96 2.04 Reported 11/1 DC22-2073 111.08 119.04 7.96 1.61 Reported 11/1 DC22-2073 157.00 191.98 34.98 4.73 Reported 11/1 DC22-2073 TOTAL 80.73 3.84 DC22-2074 Divide 56.36 60.49 4.13 2.08 Reported 11/1 DC22-2074 68.12 81.49 13.37 2.12 Reported 11/1 DC22-2074 92.93 103.34 10.41 4.58 Reported 11/1 DC22-2074 117.22 122.69 5.47 10.36 including 117.80 121.14 3.34 13.74 Reported 11/1 DC22-2074 130.45 134.60 4.15 2.61 DC22-2074 148.74 155.14 6.40 4.42 DC22-2074 176.17 181.50 5.33 1.56 DC22-2074 TOTAL 49.26 3.83 DC22-2075 Divide 29.73 33.96 4.23 1.81 Reported 11/1 DC22-2075 110.54 131.98 21.44 6.87 Reported 11/1 including 119.08 125.35 6.27 10.16 Reported 11/1 DC22-2075 TOTAL 25.67 6.04 DC22-2076 Divide 33.53 36.85 3.32 4.02 Reported 11/1 DC22-2076 43.73 66.08 22.35 6.53 Reported 11/1 including 60.70 65.05 4.35 16.76 Reported 11/1 DC22-2076 80.88 97.66 16.78 6.97 Reported 11/1 including 80.88 84.76 3.88 12.24 Reported 11/1 DC22-2076 173.95 184.93 10.98 2.39 Reported 11/1 DC22-2076 194.09 203.41 9.32 2.82 Reported 11/1 DC22-2076 TOTAL 62.75 5.24 DC22-2077 Divide 4.57 30.32 25.75 4.53 Reported 11/1 DC22-2077 49.32 55.16 5.84 2.54 Reported 11/1 DC22-2077 77.11 99.43 22.32 2.58 Reported 11/1 DC22-2077 125.98 137.25 11.27 4.12 Reported 11/1 DC22-2077 150.11 199.07 48.96 20.61 Reported 11/1 including 152.60 161.68 9.08 13.27 Reported 11/1 including 167.78 199.07 31.29 27.09 Reported 11/1 DC22-2077 TOTAL 114.14 10.90 DC22-2078 Divide 61.30 64.58 3.28 6.15 Reported 11/1 DC22-2078 69.86 87.27 17.41 2.97 Reported 11/1 DC22-2078 103.62 108.05 4.43 10.08 Reported 11/1 DC22-2078 185.47 194.20 8.73 6.14 Reported 11/1 DC22-2078 198.33 210.77 12.44 1.68 Reported 11/1 DC22-2078 TOTAL 46.29 4.13 DC22-2079 Divide 10.97 16.06 5.09 3.25 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 20.55 27.90 7.35 2.62 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 85.84 94.22 8.38 3.13 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 100.05 112.09 12.04 5.54 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 120.11 123.20 3.09 5.66 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 135.30 143.12 7.82 2.51 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 149.30 156.06 6.76 8.11 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 160.78 167.55 6.77 1.11 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 175.16 187.13 11.97 4.32 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 192.22 210.79 18.57 4.15 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 216.40 219.98 3.58 2.79 Reported 11/1 DC22-2079 TOTAL 91.42 4.01 DC22-2080 Divide 122.00 136.32 14.32 4.78 Reported 11/1 DC22-2080 217.21 227.38 10.17 3.95 Reported 11/1 DC22-2080 TOTAL 24.49 4.44 DC22-2081 Divide 36.92 63.71 26.79 5.60 Reported 11/1 DC22-2081 97.99 106.07 8.08 10.84 Reported 11/1 including 101.46 106.07 4.61 18.04 Reported 11/1 DC22-2081 179.90 201.10 21.20 8.73 Reported 11/1 including 193.37 201.10 7.73 16.96 Reported 11/1 DC22-2081 TOTAL 56.07 7.54 DC22-2082 ACMA 4.35 9.55 5.20 1.49 Reported 11/1 DC22-2082 20.56 47.61 27.05 2.53 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 60.07 68.99 8.92 2.26 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 88.83 94.25 5.42 2.23 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 130.34 136.86 6.52 3.71 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 400.20 407.52 7.32 2.67 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 423.91 427.27 3.36 7.32 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 555.07 564.83 9.76 7.75 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 568.85 583.94 15.09 3.35 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 632.16 641.42 9.26 2.85 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 648.46 655.20 6.74 2.32 Reported 11/1 DC22-2082 660.08 668.73 8.65 2.19 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 684.64 701.30 16.66 4.29 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 718.02 724.88 6.86 5.77 Reported 7/28 DC22-2082 TOTAL 136.81 3.47 DC22-2083 Divide 5.97 19.64 13.67 2.58 Reported 11/1 DC22-2083 28.96 34.84 5.88 9.00 Reported 11/1 DC22-2083 42.03 49.69 7.66 2.70 Reported 11/1 DC22-2083 63.74 74.62 10.88 3.64 Reported 11/1 DC22-2083 79.89 90.43 10.54 2.07 Reported 11/1 DC22-2083 150.41 153.61 3.20 6.68 Reported 11/1 DC22-2083 TOTAL 51.83 3.70 DC22-2084 Divide 10.21 22.94 12.73 1.09 Reported 11/1 DC22-2084 57.16 74.36 17.20 4.18 Reported 11/1 DC22-2084 95.45 123.56 28.11 2.11 Reported 11/1 DC22-2084 161.42 173.88 12.46 5.39 Reported 11/1 including 164.60 168.04 3.44 11.62 Reported 11/1 DC22-2084 193.03 204.18 11.15 5.31 Reported 11/1 DC22-2084 TOTAL 81.65 3.33 DC22-2085 Divide 43.41 49.26 5.85 2.61 Reported 11/1 DC22-2085 97.09 100.47 3.38 1.88 Reported 11/1 DC22-2085 111.86 117.68 5.82 3.09 Reported 11/1 DC22-2085 207.62 217.71 10.09 11.46 Reported 11/1 DC22-2085 TOTAL 25.14 6.17 DC22-2086 Divide 26.29 31.13 4.84 2.41 Reported 11/1 DC22-2086 53.02 91.07 38.05 2.51 Reported 11/1 DC22-2086 96.52 99.87 3.35 2.27 Reported 11/1 DC22-2086 160.87 170.78 9.91 22.24 Reported 11/1 including 164.38 170.78 6.40 32.16 Reported 11/1 DC22-2086 TOTAL 56.15 5.97 DC22-2087 Divide 11.50 16.54 5.04 1.56 Reported 11/1 DC22-2087 48.03 76.86 28.83 1.65 Reported 11/1 DC22-2087 82.94 91.59 8.65 2.49 Reported 11/1 DC22-2087 102.20 118.33 16.13 4.49 Reported 11/1 DC22-2087 177.92 183.78 5.86 1.03 Reported 11/1 DC22-2087 TOTAL 64.51 2.41 DC22-2088 Divide 34.00 57.90 23.90 3.56 Reported 11/1 DC22-2088 65.44 74.45 9.01 4.53 Reported 11/1 DC22-2088 79.44 96.06 16.62 5.40 Reported 11/1 DC22-2088 147.23 160.93 13.70 1.77 Reported 11/1 DC22-2088 TOTAL 63.23 3.79 DC22-2089 Lewis 50.90 72.00 21.10 5.20 Reported 11/1 including 57.63 62.04 4.41 12.52 Reported 11/1 DC22-2089 84.00 89.45 5.45 2.57 Reported 11/1 DC22-2089 121.79 125.19 3.40 1.69 Reported 11/1 DC22-2089 195.68 201.29 5.61 12.87 Reported 11/1 DC22-2089 218.02 226.37 8.35 4.21 Reported 11/1 DC22-2089 230.58 234.85 4.27 3.19 Reported 11/1 DC22-2089 TOTAL 48.18 5.20 DC22-2090 Divide 4.15 13.86 9.71 1.64 Reported 11/1 DC22-2090 44.94 66.56 21.62 3.29 Reported 11/1 DC22-2090 75.81 86.17 10.36 7.95 Reported 11/1 DC22-2090 95.62 101.40 5.78 2.66 Reported 11/1 DC22-2090 TOTAL 47.47 3.89 DC22-2091 Lewis 26.97 30.80 3.83 13.61 Reported 11/1 DC22-2091 105.46 121.74 16.28 6.80 Reported 11/1 including 113.63 120.70 7.07 11.34 Reported 11/1 DC22-2091 214.13 234.51 20.38 4.71 Reported 11/1 DC22-2091 253.96 257.45 3.49 6.10 Reported 11/1 DC22-2091 TOTAL 43.98 6.37 DC22-2092 Divide 19.63 23.19 3.56 3.30 Reported 11/1 DC22-2092 30.69 35.00 4.31 1.23 Reported 11/1 DC22-2092 57.38 72.38 15.00 1.77 Reported 11/1 DC22-2092 104.75 111.77 7.02 7.89 Reported 11/1 DC22-2092 116.12 157.31 41.19 6.64 Reported 11/1 including 147.47 155.98 8.51 16.47 Reported 11/1 DC22-2092 161.86 188.97 27.11 5.40 Reported 11/1 DC22-2092 204.22 223.72 19.50 6.96 Reported 11/1 including 204.22 207.79 3.57 26.36 Reported 11/1 DC22-2092 TOTAL 117.69 5.57 DC22-2093 Divide 54.25 59.03 4.78 1.79 Reported 11/1 DC22-2093 66.53 72.54 6.01 4.62 Reported 11/1 DC22-2093 79.23 97.63 18.40 4.36 Reported 11/1 DC22-2093 107.70 135.02 27.32 3.36 Reported 11/1 DC22-2093 174.89 192.75 17.86 2.20 Reported 11/1 DC22-2093 TOTAL 74.37 3.33 DC22-2094 Lewis 80.82 87.56 6.74 1.22 Reported 11/1 DC22-2094 143.39 150.23 6.84 5.27 Reported 11/1 DC22-2094 167.20 170.69 3.49 6.50 Reported 11/1 DC22-2094 265.09 275.93 10.84 2.41 Reported 11/1 DC22-2094 317.34 325.07 7.73 1.82 Reported 11/1 DC22-2094 339.68 345.64 5.96 3.09 Reported 11/1 DC22-2094 724.58 732.28 7.70 1.03 Reported 11/1 DC22-2094 853.45 861.10 7.65 3.02 Reported 11/1 DC22-2094 867.81 872.53 4.72 1.12 Reported 11/1 DC22-2094 TOTAL 61.67 2.63 DC22-2095 Lewis 100.67 111.35 10.68 1.04 Reported 11/1 DC22-2095 182.75 187.05 4.30 2.76 Reported 11/1 DC22-2095 TOTAL 14.98 1.53 DC22-2096 Lewis 22.09 40.03 17.94 2.59 Reported 11/1 DC22-2096 53.34 63.94 10.60 1.58 Reported 11/1 DC22-2096 113.96 120.40 6.44 4.31 Reported 11/1 DC22-2096 132.13 138.40 6.27 7.43 Reported 11/1 DC22-2096 155.75 161.67 5.92 13.95 Reported 11/1 DC22-2096 166.79 170.54 3.75 2.83 Reported 11/1 DC22-2096 178.76 191.05 12.29 6.58 Reported 11/1 DC22-2096 216.87 221.36 4.49 8.31 Reported 11/1 DC22-2096 230.30 235.80 5.50 6.40 Reported 11/1 DC22-2096 TOTAL 73.20 5.25 DC22-2097 ACMA 9.35 19.81 10.46 2.11 Reported 11/1 DC22-2097 327.27 330.93 3.66 2.02 Reported 11/1 DC22-2097 408.58 414.92 6.34 2.60 Reported 11/1 DC22-2097 434.23 442.38 8.15 1.51 Reported 11/1 DC22-2097 TOTAL 28.61 2.04 DC22-2098 Lewis 40.84 53.21 12.37 1.61 Reported 11/1 DC22-2098 92.52 108.58 16.06 3.87 Reported 11/1 DC22-2098 189.64 193.09 3.45 4.49 Reported 11/1 DC22-2098 TOTAL 31.88 3.06 DC22-2099 Lewis 38.37 42.55 4.18 1.36 Reported 11/1 DC22-2099 97.48 107.64 10.16 4.40 Reported 11/1 DC22-2099 135.03 139.55 4.52 5.09 Reported 11/1 DC22-2099 166.85 171.27 4.42 9.37 Reported 11/1 DC22-2099 214.53 223.42 8.89 6.35 Reported 11/1 DC22-2099 TOTAL 32.17 5.32 DC22-2100 Lewis 50.90 54.72 3.82 4.95 Reported 11/1 DC22-2100 83.92 98.85 14.93 5.54 Reported 11/1 including 93.07 98.85 5.78 10.82 Reported 11/1 DC22-2100 115.26 127.76 12.50 1.46 Reported 11/1 DC22-2100 159.71 168.98 9.27 4.86 Reported 11/1 DC22-2100 181.95 186.61 4.66 4.38 Reported 11/1 DC22-2100 192.31 195.65 3.34 13.31 Reported 11/1 DC22-2100 205.75 212.17 6.42 2.88 Reported 11/1 DC22-2100 TOTAL 54.94 4.52 DC22-2101 ACMA 78.24 96.79 18.55 2.32 Reported 11/1 DC22-2101 222.57 226.12 3.55 1.53 Reported 11/1 DC22-2101 330.29 337.33 7.04 2.62 Reported 11/1 DC22-2101 401.94 406.60 4.66 6.55 Reported 11/1 DC22-2101 TOTAL 33.80 2.88 DC22-2102 Lewis 27.80 35.34 7.54 1.46 Reported 11/1 DC22-2102 79.01 90.25 11.24 1.67 Reported 11/1 DC22-2102 130.67 139.58 8.91 1.60 Reported 11/1 DC22-2102 192.24 215.38 23.14 5.34 Reported 11/1 including 198.21 203.53 5.32 10.60 Reported 11/1 DC22-2102 TOTAL 50.83 3.30 DC22-2103 Lewis 16.78 42.75 25.97 2.47 Reported 11/1 DC22-2103 47.05 53.75 6.70 3.25 Reported 11/1 DC22-2103 102.34 105.78 3.44 2.95 Reported 11/1 DC22-2103 121.33 124.73 3.40 2.12 Reported 11/1 DC22-2103 198.42 208.18 9.76 2.24 Reported 11/1 DC22-2103 225.82 243.50 17.68 7.93 Reported 11/1 including 231.98 235.89 3.91 26.64 Reported 11/1 DC22-2103 259.95 266.44 6.49 6.48 Reported 11/1 DC22-2103 TOTAL 73.44 4.19 DC22-2104 Lewis 47.19 57.37 10.18 2.54 Reported 11/1 DC22-2104 75.74 84.26 8.52 3.45 Reported 11/1 DC22-2104 188.55 203.57 15.02 2.00 Reported 11/1 DC22-2104 209.85 213.48 3.63 9.56 Reported 11/1 DC22-2104 TOTAL 37.35 3.21 DC22-2105 Lewis 5.12 13.94 8.82 1.95 Reported 11/1 DC22-2105 19.51 30.48 10.97 3.15 Reported 11/1 DC22-2105 58.39 61.66 3.27 3.83 Reported 11/1 DC22-2105 81.20 86.06 4.86 1.44 Reported 11/1 DC22-2105 93.54 103.65 10.11 4.97 Reported 11/1 DC22-2105 135.61 142.54 6.93 1.83 Reported 11/1 DC22-2105 190.50 195.68 5.18 4.83 Reported 11/1 DC22-2105 214.74 219.90 5.16 9.60 Reported 11/1 including 215.70 219.90 4.20 10.84 Reported 11/1 DC22-2105 227.08 230.68 3.60 2.34 Reported 11/1 DC22-2105 240.33 264.84 24.51 3.08 Reported 11/1 DC22-2105 TOTAL 83.41 3.51 DC22-2106 Lewis 311.93 319.53 7.60 1.32 Reported 11/1 DC22-2106 346.70 353.51 6.81 1.32 Reported 11/1 DC22-2106 359.33 364.54 5.21 1.92 Reported 11/1 DC22-2106 527.11 533.19 6.08 1.78 Reported 11/1 DC22-2106 783.23 791.28 8.05 2.35 Reported 11/1 DC22-2106 831.41 841.07 9.66 1.13 Reported 11/1 DC22-2106 861.25 865.46 4.21 1.37 Reported 11/1 DC22-2106 887.25 890.32 3.07 1.91 Reported 11/1 DC22-2106 907.60 915.26 7.66 1.68 Reported 11/1 DC22-2106 TOTAL 58.35 1.61 DC22-2107 Lewis 51.42 58.74 7.32 4.66 Reported 11/1 DC22-2107 94.04 99.36 5.32 1.43 Reported 11/1 DC22-2107 172.78 178.31 5.53 3.56 Reported 11/1 DC22-2107 191.34 194.48 3.14 6.30 Reported 11/1 DC22-2107 218.52 236.11 17.59 5.83 Reported 11/1 DC22-2107 TOTAL 38.90 4.73 DC22-2108 ACMA 92.60 108.72 16.12 1.57 Reported 11/1 DC22-2108 264.23 281.36 17.13 2.33 Reported 11/1 DC22-2108 290.14 346.54 56.40 2.97 Reported 11/1 DC22-2108 350.71 360.79 10.08 1.80 Reported 11/1 DC22-2108 399.70 408.81 9.11 1.76 Reported 11/1 DC22-2108 421.74 425.39 3.65 4.92 Reported 11/1 DC22-2108 434.84 438.65 3.81 3.72 Reported 11/1 DC22-2108 452.70 461.60 8.90 3.19 Reported 11/1 DC22-2108 479.15 504.77 25.62 3.62 Reported 11/1 DC22-2108 TOTAL 150.82 2.79 DC22-2109 Lewis 44.52 47.71 3.19 1.01 Reported 11/1 DC22-2109 58.34 72.76 14.42 7.37 Reported 11/1 including 67.97 72.76 4.79 16.36 Reported 11/1 DC22-2109 94.22 120.70 26.48 6.65 Reported 11/1 including 114.84 120.06 5.22 17.28 Reported 11/1 DC22-2109 160.32 172.22 11.90 4.85 Reported 11/1 DC22-2109 215.13 219.67 4.54 1.38 Reported 11/1 DC22-2109 224.01 229.20 5.19 2.84 Reported 11/1 DC22-2109 246.94 260.39 13.45 7.54 Reported 11/1 DC22-2109 266.62 279.25 12.63 6.91 Reported 11/1 DC22-2109 287.32 298.74 11.42 7.11 Reported 11/1 including 289.14 295.77 6.63 10.99 Reported 11/1 DC22-2109 TOTAL 103.22 6.14 DC22-2110 Lewis 38.40 55.49 17.09 3.45 Reported 11/1 DC22-2110 77.58 89.08 11.50 5.84 Reported 11/1 including 82.91 86.71 3.80 13.66 Reported 11/1 DC22-2110 157.98 164.53 6.55 28.96 Reported 11/1 including 160.07 164.53 4.46 39.78 Reported 11/1 DC22-2110 171.74 176.73 4.99 1.53 Reported 11/1 DC22-2110 203.52 220.68 17.16 4.39 Reported 11/1 DC22-2110 240.47 261.14 20.67 7.66 Reported 11/1 DC22-2110 TOTAL 77.96 7.14 DC22-2111 Lewis 32.61 47.31 14.70 2.83 Reported 11/1 DC22-2111 51.61 55.60 3.99 1.63 Reported 11/1 DC22-2111 59.89 69.53 9.64 4.80 Reported 11/1 DC22-2111 83.73 95.01 11.28 2.90 Reported 11/1 DC22-2111 100.65 104.67 4.02 2.30 Reported 11/1 DC22-2111 134.13 151.96 17.83 3.68 DC22-2111 199.17 204.18 5.01 2.80 DC22-2111 217.59 224.86 7.27 3.01 DC22-2111 231.79 237.24 5.45 3.73 DC22-2111 TOTAL 79.19 3.26 DC22-2112 ACMA 38.60 45.11 6.51 1.06 Reported 11/1 DC22-2112 69.57 72.78 3.21 3.50 Reported 11/1 DC22-2112 168.20 181.71 13.51 5.94 Reported 11/1 including 168.20 171.69 3.49 13.83 Reported 11/1 DC22-2112 226.32 230.69 4.37 11.89 Reported 11/1 DC22-2112 298.79 302.22 3.43 1.44 Reported 11/1 DC22-2112 349.76 356.62 6.86 1.06 Reported 11/1 DC22-2112 482.40 489.66 7.26 5.36 Reported 11/1 DC22-2112 551.82 556.71 4.89 6.93 Reported 11/1 DC22-2112 TOTAL 50.04 4.70 DC22-2113 Lewis 16.86 22.86 6.00 1.77 Reported 11/1 DC22-2113 54.04 62.79 8.75 3.66 Reported 11/1 DC22-2113 69.98 79.00 9.02 2.09 Reported 11/1 DC22-2113 169.43 180.60 11.17 4.17 Reported 11/1 DC22-2113 184.85 201.17 16.32 4.17 Reported 11/1 DC22-2113 211.14 225.62 14.48 5.35 Reported 11/1 DC22-2113 TOTAL 65.74 3.86 DC22-2114 Lewis 63.33 69.07 5.74 1.51 Reported 11/1 DC22-2114 73.46 92.17 18.71 5.21 Reported 11/1 DC22-2114 96.60 102.14 5.54 6.29 Reported 11/1 DC22-2114 134.11 144.35 10.24 4.53 Reported 11/1 DC22-2114 177.27 184.35 7.08 6.13 Reported 11/1 DC22-2114 191.43 197.22 5.79 1.87 Reported 11/1 DC22-2114 212.84 217.65 4.81 7.89 Reported 11/1 DC22-2114 231.30 235.64 4.34 2.52 Reported 11/1 DC22-2114 240.68 252.65 11.97 10.73 Reported 11/1 including 240.68 252.65 11.97 10.73 Reported 11/1 DC22-2114 TOTAL 74.22 5.65 DC22-2115 Lewis 67.64 75.99 8.35 1.57 Reported 11/1 DC22-2115 90.30 104.02 13.72 1.98 Reported 11/1 DC22-2115 112.36 132.70 20.34 4.79 Reported 11/1 DC22-2115 156.51 173.33 16.82 2.05 Reported 11/1 DC22-2115 239.27 247.37 8.10 4.35 Reported 11/1 DC22-2115 TOTAL 67.33 3.08 DC22-2116 Lewis 766.44 770.18 3.74 2.57 Reported 11/1 DC22-2116 807.03 811.93 4.90 8.00 Reported 11/1 DC22-2116 829.64 842.47 12.83 1.61 Reported 11/1 DC22-2116 TOTAL 21.47 3.24 DC22-2118 Lewis 21.14 26.21 5.07 1.79 Reported 11/1 DC22-2118 32.30 40.70 8.40 2.16 Reported 11/1 DC22-2118 60.69 75.27 14.58 5.72 Reported 11/1 DC22-2118 83.67 88.58 4.91 4.87 Reported 11/1 DC22-2118 218.52 225.77 7.25 1.53 Reported 11/1 DC22-2118 243.39 247.67 4.28 16.98 Reported 11/1 DC22-2118 262.28 274.05 11.77 2.20 Reported 11/1 DC22-2118 TOTAL 56.26 4.34 DC22-2119 Lewis 7.70 21.60 13.90 1.62 DC22-2119 49.98 56.28 6.30 5.15 DC22-2119 124.64 130.00 5.36 4.14 Reported 11/1 DC22-2119 179.11 189.20 10.09 1.41 Reported 11/1 DC22-2119 TOTAL 35.65 2.56 DC22-2120 Lewis 41.86 71.73 29.87 6.96 Reported 11/1 including 52.68 70.93 18.25 10.36 Reported 11/1 DC22-2120 78.20 101.04 22.84 6.17 Reported 11/1 including 80.33 86.61 6.28 12.66 Reported 11/1 DC22-2120 127.00 132.71 5.71 2.14 Reported 11/1 DC22-2120 TOTAL 58.42 6.18 DC22-2121 ACMA 59.50 82.42 22.92 1.59 Reported 11/1 DC22-2121 87.79 94.75 6.96 1.54 Reported 11/1 DC22-2121 182.26 188.91 6.65 1.12 Reported 11/1 DC22-2121 397.61 402.83 5.22 12.80 Reported 11/1 including 399.35 402.83 3.48 14.99 Reported 11/1 DC22-2121 408.92 412.38 3.46 9.85 Reported 11/1 DC22-2121 566.27 571.73 5.46 2.89 Reported 11/1 DC22-2121 TOTAL 50.67 3.38 DC22-2122 Far East 84.62 88.83 4.21 2.67 Reported 11/1 DC22-2122 95.55 101.11 5.56 1.08 Reported 11/1 DC22-2122 138.52 142.03 3.51 2.06 DC22-2122 TOTAL 13.28 1.84 DC22-2123 Lewis 30.56 34.64 4.08 1.16 Reported 11/1 DC22-2123 45.70 62.94 17.24 3.42 Reported 11/1 DC22-2123 70.46 73.76 3.30 1.29 Reported 11/1 DC22-2123 107.21 111.69 4.48 2.19 Reported 11/1 DC22-2123 TOTAL 29.10 2.67 DC22-2124 Lewis 69.53 72.95 3.42 2.17 Reported 11/1 DC22-2124 91.14 100.00 8.86 1.07 Reported 11/1 DC22-2124 TOTAL 12.28 1.38 DC22-2125 Lewis 38.18 57.38 19.20 3.60 Reported 11/1 DC22-2125 64.65 69.40 4.75 2.01 Reported 11/1 DC22-2125 TOTAL 23.95 3.29 DC22-2126 Lewis 39.11 52.89 13.78 3.84 Reported 11/1 DC22-2126 122.30 126.68 4.38 11.16 Reported 11/1 DC22-2126 TOTAL 18.16 5.61 DC22-2127 Lewis 69.80 76.16 6.36 3.09 Reported 11/1 DC22-2127 95.08 100.90 5.82 3.94 Reported 11/1 DC22-2127 123.47 135.60 12.13 1.51 Reported 11/1 DC22-2127 TOTAL 24.31 2.50 DC22-2129 Lewis 86.23 92.10 5.87 11.25 Reported 11/1 DC22-2129 106.97 112.05 5.08 2.07 Reported 11/1 DC22-2129 133.09 136.61 3.52 6.38 Reported 11/1 DC22-2129 163.98 167.38 3.40 1.97 Reported 11/1 DC22-2129 TOTAL 17.87 5.92 DC22-2130 Lewis 392.17 397.17 5.00 9.44 DC22-2130 548.33 552.69 4.36 8.14 Reported 11/1 DC22-2130 575.23 579.54 4.31 2.93 Reported 11/1 DC22-2130 609.21 615.73 6.52 3.39 Reported 11/1 DC22-2130 620.29 648.96 28.67 5.95 Reported 11/1 DC22-2130 653.01 656.15 3.14 2.96 Reported 11/1 DC22-2130 677.51 691.60 14.09 3.97 DC22-2130 747.54 753.39 5.85 2.81 DC22-2130 902.45 919.65 17.20 11.11 including 903.14 907.39 4.25 36.91 DC22-2130 TOTAL 89.14 6.29 DC22-2131 Lewis 50.56 75.00 24.44 3.35 Reported 11/1 DC22-2131 81.77 90.12 8.35 4.45 Reported 11/1 DC22-2131 TOTAL 32.79 3.63 DC22-2132 ACMA 83.26 87.92 4.66 3.44 DC22-2132 285.55 324.81 39.26 2.71 DC22-2132 TOTAL 43.92 2.79 DC22-2133 Far East 7.50 13.66 6.16 2.14 DC22-2133 254.19 257.20 3.01 18.34 DC22-2133 TOTAL 9.17 7.46 DC22-2134 Lewis 110.60 120.85 10.25 1.16 DC22-2134 125.22 135.50 10.28 3.24 DC22-2134 143.54 167.24 23.70 2.00 DC22-2134 236.60 247.04 10.44 5.30 DC22-2134 263.04 267.42 4.38 3.35 DC22-2134 284.78 293.32 8.54 13.70 including 287.73 293.32 5.59 19.89 DC22-2134 TOTAL 67.59 4.14 DC22-2135 ACMA 52.15 66.53 14.38 2.06 DC22-2135 141.54 154.00 12.46 1.67 DC22-2135 248.28 253.65 5.37 2.52 DC22-2135 450.92 460.20 9.28 6.18 DC22-2135 475.88 483.06 7.18 6.58 DC22-2135 TOTAL 48.67 3.46 DC22-2136 Lewis 21.47 26.65 5.18 2.45 Reported 11/1 DC22-2136 41.60 64.68 23.08 3.61 Reported 11/1 DC22-2136 71.28 89.05 17.77 3.72 Reported 11/1 DC22-2136 98.76 102.27 3.51 5.19 Reported 11/1 DC22-2136 TOTAL 49.54 3.64 DC22-2137 Lewis 34.48 49.62 15.14 2.15 Reported 11/1 DC22-2137 60.66 66.27 5.61 3.61 Reported 11/1 DC22-2137 70.71 76.03 5.32 1.07 Reported 11/1 DC22-2137 80.14 87.93 7.79 3.51 Reported 11/1 DC22-2137 156.97 165.17 8.20 2.41 DC22-2137 176.55 180.42 3.87 7.54 Reported 11/1 DC22-2137 191.20 207.57 16.37 2.69 Reported 11/1 DC22-2137 217.26 222.97 5.71 2.49 Reported 11/1 DC22-2137 227.42 237.44 10.02 2.92 Reported 11/1 DC22-2137 TOTAL 78.03 2.85 DC22-2138 Lewis 68.52 79.10 10.58 9.19 Reported 11/1 including 70.43 76.62 6.19 14.48 Reported 11/1 DC22-2138 90.90 97.20 6.30 4.80 Reported 11/1 DC22-2138 135.85 138.88 3.03 1.53 Reported 11/1 DC22-2138 203.86 227.60 23.74 3.68 Reported 11/1 DC22-2138 232.16 238.35 6.19 12.28 Reported 11/1 DC22-2138 249.94 254.18 4.24 9.62 Reported 11/1 DC22-2138 TOTAL 54.08 6.22 DC22-2139 ACMA 148.76 154.07 5.31 10.31 DC22-2139 314.03 336.19 22.16 5.72 DC22-2139 387.04 391.28 4.24 14.14 DC22-2139 420.51 437.35 16.84 2.97 DC22-2139 TOTAL 48.55 6.01 DC22-2140 Lewis 4.20 29.88 25.68 5.07 Reported 11/1 including 11.58 18.75 7.17 10.30 Reported 11/1 DC22-2140 37.80 45.39 7.59 8.94 Reported 11/1 including 37.80 44.27 6.47 10.24 Reported 11/1 DC22-2140 TOTAL 33.27 5.95 DC22-2141 Lewis 16.70 42.04 25.34 3.84 Reported 11/1 DC22-2141 55.91 62.05 6.14 9.30 Reported 11/1 DC22-2141 89.44 92.80 3.36 2.66 Reported 11/1 DC22-2141 205.42 215.19 9.77 7.74 Reported 11/1 DC22-2141 267.95 276.76 8.81 3.33 Reported 11/1 DC22-2141 289.12 292.36 3.24 7.54 Reported 11/1 DC22-2141 TOTAL 56.66 5.17 DC22-2142 ACMA 176.48 182.04 5.56 7.10 DC22-2142 248.69 252.22 3.53 5.93 DC22-2142 284.87 292.20 7.33 2.20 DC22-2142 296.96 311.76 14.80 2.49 DC22-2142 316.99 328.56 11.57 1.46 DC22-2142 333.56 364.76 31.20 1.83 DC22-2142 TOTAL 73.99 2.53 DC22-2143 Lewis 1.65 5.79 4.14 2.69 DC22-2143 84.59 100.40 15.81 2.10 DC22-2143 114.88 119.60 4.72 7.44 DC22-2143 TOTAL 24.67 3.22 DC22-2144 Lewis 1.60 17.81 16.21 2.89 DC22-2144 51.11 55.59 4.48 4.53 DC22-2144 60.96 70.21 9.25 2.39 DC22-2144 148.46 151.55 3.09 2.50 DC22-2144 167.80 182.80 15.00 5.81 DC22-2144 TOTAL 48.03 3.83 DC22-2145 Lewis 36.78 40.32 3.54 3.87 DC22-2145 71.92 76.08 4.16 1.71 DC22-2145 153.31 158.03 4.72 1.60 DC22-2145 169.94 174.10 4.16 2.71 DC22-2145 231.20 244.14 12.94 1.70 DC22-2145 266.03 274.12 8.09 10.50 including 266.03 272.17 6.14 13.60 DC22-2145 643.24 647.12 3.88 3.93 DC22-2145 823.45 826.70 3.25 32.90 DC22-2145 TOTAL 44.74 6.01 DC22-2146 Lewis 25.68 32.48 6.80 10.26 including 27.23 32.48 5.25 12.61 DC22-2146 53.49 59.26 5.77 4.37 DC22-2146 70.72 85.44 14.72 5.40 DC22-2146 114.85 117.94 3.09 5.62 DC22-2146 133.46 137.06 3.60 3.61 DC22-2146 144.60 159.63 15.03 5.05 including 145.59 149.68 4.09 12.04 DC22-2146 199.19 204.06 4.87 10.34 including 199.71 202.73 3.02 15.61 DC22-2146 210.83 226.98 16.15 4.36 DC22-2146 235.87 249.63 13.76 6.66 DC22-2146 TOTAL 83.79 5.89 DC22-2147 Lewis 31.33 34.46 3.13 1.86 DC22-2147 48.62 64.47 15.85 2.33 DC22-2147 101.91 106.98 5.07 1.12 DC22-2147 150.86 163.60 12.74 10.06 including 151.86 162.81 10.95 11.09 DC22-2147 185.62 188.67 3.05 1.11 DC22-2147 212.55 244.52 31.97 2.35 DC22-2147 260.85 267.43 6.58 3.86 DC22-2147 280.46 286.78 6.32 4.26 DC22-2147 TOTAL 84.71 3.63 DC22-2149 Lewis 56.30 84.92 28.62 2.26 DC22-2149 92.67 97.85 5.18 11.30 DC22-2149 110.15 122.07 11.92 2.95 DC22-2149 153.30 162.82 9.52 3.61 DC22-2149 167.99 171.15 3.16 4.07 DC22-2149 197.46 201.66 4.20 1.23 DC22-2149 238.00 246.25 8.25 2.58 DC22-2149 258.10 264.60 6.50 1.28 DC22-2149 270.42 274.67 4.25 8.66 DC22-2149 TOTAL 81.60 3.40 DC22-2151 Lewis 619.16 626.21 7.05 1.10 DC22-2151 639.17 643.90 4.73 2.45 DC22-2151 695.00 698.30 3.30 1.40 DC22-2151 762.90 779.34 16.44 4.04 DC22-2151 TOTAL 31.52 2.87 DC22-2153 Lewis 72.99 80.62 7.63 2.07 DC22-2153 84.90 91.13 6.23 1.16 DC22-2153 141.20 147.22 6.02 1.87 DC22-2153 164.20 190.23 26.03 2.95 DC22-2153 254.37 269.55 15.18 1.81 DC22-2153 278.72 286.85 8.13 4.00 DC22-2153 295.70 305.93 10.23 3.64 DC22-2153 TOTAL 79.45 2.62 DC22-2155 Lewis 45.79 64.87 19.08 2.80 DC22-2155 TOTAL 19.08 2.80 DC22-2156 Lewis 72.73 83.64 10.91 4.16 DC22-2156 106.27 109.42 3.15 8.98 DC22-2156 TOTAL 14.06 5.24 DC22-2158 Lewis 30.91 38.78 7.87 2.66 DC22-2158 85.37 93.19 7.82 5.21 DC22-2158 TOTAL 15.69 3.94 DC22-2160 Lewis 33.36 38.32 4.96 3.43 DC22-2160 98.97 102.58 3.61 4.89 DC22-2160 114.25 127.82 13.57 1.22 DC22-2160 141.35 149.72 8.37 2.27 DC22-2160 TOTAL 30.51 2.30 DC22-2162 ACMA 113.91 126.78 12.87 6.61 including 119.94 123.14 3.20 18.86 DC22-2162 131.46 143.79 12.33 6.07 including 136.59 142.46 5.87 10.37 DC22-2162 273.80 280.42 6.62 1.81 DC22-2162 310.59 328.78 18.19 4.34 including 323.46 327.15 3.69 14.83 DC22-2162 473.44 476.85 3.41 5.93 DC22-2162 598.62 604.55 5.93 1.64 DC22-2162 TOTAL 59.35 4.73 DC22-2163 Lewis 94.08 104.22 10.14 4.90 DC22-2163 116.49 120.11 3.62 6.37 DC22-2163 143.07 158.07 15.00 3.24 DC22-2163 TOTAL 28.76 4.22 DC22-2165 Lewis 48.50 53.65 5.15 2.04 DC22-2165 58.53 62.12 3.59 6.91 DC22-2165 128.95 135.03 6.08 2.27 DC22-2165 146.19 154.09 7.90 4.71 DC22-2165 175.56 180.98 5.42 10.48 DC22-2165 190.41 198.48 8.07 4.20 DC22-2165 TOTAL 36.21 4.89 DC22-2167 Lewis 35.42 43.62 8.20 6.63 including 35.42 39.99 4.57 11.05 DC22-2167 52.88 58.30 5.42 1.79 DC22-2167 64.56 70.85 6.29 6.61 DC22-2167 163.75 180.35 16.60 2.95 DC22-2167 217.93 226.23 8.30 5.55 DC22-2167 231.53 235.58 4.05 2.03 DC22-2167 TOTAL 48.86 4.28 DC22-2168 Lewis 37.19 41.45 4.26 26.35 DC22-2168 48.48 70.23 21.75 7.12 including 63.13 67.29 4.16 25.99 DC22-2168 TOTAL 26.01 10.27 DC22-2170 Lewis 6.26 23.60 17.34 2.25 DC22-2170 45.42 50.04 4.62 3.71 DC22-2170 55.03 60.30 5.27 1.98 DC22-2170 70.44 77.71 7.27 8.90 DC22-2170 TOTAL 34.50 3.80 DC22-2171 Lewis 14.50 45.85 31.35 4.33 DC22-2171 66.28 74.09 7.81 5.37 DC22-2171 78.20 83.65 5.45 7.12 DC22-2171 154.33 163.90 9.57 1.63 DC22-2171 181.43 185.05 3.62 2.95 DC22-2171 192.85 199.77 6.92 1.49 DC22-2171 203.78 220.76 16.98 5.13 DC22-2171 237.22 258.43 21.21 6.28 including 244.91 251.20 6.29 14.49 DC22-2171 TOTAL 102.91 4.60 DC22-2172 Lewis 30.91 38.37 7.46 1.24 DC22-2172 TOTAL 7.46 1.24 DC22-2173 Lewis 26.74 35.70 8.96 5.60 DC22-2173 68.98 97.87 28.89 5.17 including 81.03 87.33 6.30 11.45 DC22-2173 109.58 117.35 7.77 3.51 DC22-2173 TOTAL 45.62 4.97 DC22-2176 Lewis 28.23 54.10 25.87 2.90 DC22-2176 77.96 83.30 5.34 3.94 DC22-2176 199.81 204.64 4.83 2.38 DC22-2176 209.40 222.53 13.13 7.13 DC22-2176 241.50 257.88 16.38 6.16 DC22-2176 TOTAL 65.55 4.61 DC22-2177 Lewis 61.62 81.94 20.32 2.74 DC22-2177 86.88 121.62 34.74 3.04 DC22-2177 168.51 197.82 29.31 6.01 including 182.50 185.58 3.08 13.46 DC22-2177 235.08 247.75 12.67 4.54 DC22-2177 TOTAL 97.04 4.07 DC22-2178 Lewis 50.90 56.45 5.55 1.01 DC22-2178 62.54 71.53 8.99 3.35 DC22-2178 76.76 80.95 4.19 3.05 DC22-2178 106.53 111.69 5.16 1.73 DC22-2178 116.33 140.62 24.29 4.60 DC22-2178 TOTAL 48.18 3.51 DC22-2179 Lewis 41.32 58.59 17.27 8.92 DC22-2179 91.34 115.79 24.45 5.11 including 105.77 109.92 4.15 11.60 DC22-2179 161.37 179.70 18.33 4.82 DC22-2179 TOTAL 60.05 6.12 DC22-2181 Lewis 59.52 62.97 3.45 3.31 DC22-2181 70.50 75.52 5.02 1.33 DC22-2181 92.90 156.24 63.34 6.50 including 96.93 113.93 17.00 13.69 DC22-2181 TOTAL 71.81 5.98 DC22-2182 Lewis 44.50 48.84 4.34 1.40 DC22-2182 59.94 64.08 4.14 9.28 DC22-2182 93.29 104.63 11.34 5.95 DC22-2182 109.27 123.03 13.76 10.46 including 109.27 112.62 3.35 21.24 DC22-2182 164.00 169.61 5.61 3.56 DC22-2182 177.23 181.75 4.52 1.68 DC22-2182 210.95 215.22 4.27 8.66 DC22-2182 TOTAL 47.98 6.68 DC22-2183 Lewis 45.90 50.02 4.12 4.47 DC22-2183 54.30 58.20 3.90 3.87 DC22-2183 62.53 86.80 24.27 7.56 including 69.81 75.29 5.48 23.27 DC22-2183 TOTAL 32.29 6.72 DC22-2184 Lewis 30.44 36.91 6.47 5.04 DC22-2184 41.13 55.52 14.39 2.99 DC22-2184 70.34 78.48 8.14 2.23 DC22-2184 148.87 157.05 8.18 1.04 DC22-2184 164.83 170.04 5.21 2.50 DC22-2184 207.07 217.81 10.74 3.00 DC22-2184 246.60 252.41 5.81 1.09 DC22-2184 257.61 265.22 7.61 3.64 DC22-2184 279.62 283.55 3.93 2.77 DC22-2184 TOTAL 70.48 2.73 DC22-2185 Lewis 49.95 57.48 7.53 1.83 DC22-2185 61.90 69.46 7.56 6.23 DC22-2185 80.00 88.53 8.53 2.12 DC22-2185 101.20 106.28 5.08 4.12 DC22-2185 121.64 125.40 3.76 2.43 DC22-2185 129.54 132.87 3.33 6.24 DC22-2185 165.26 171.83 6.57 1.58 DC22-2185 TOTAL 42.36 3.31 DC22-2186 Lewis 6.80 11.44 4.64 2.22 DC22-2186 19.05 29.99 10.94 4.00 DC22-2186 58.26 69.59 11.33 2.08 DC22-2186 108.11 115.02 6.91 8.79 DC22-2186 122.21 155.34 33.13 4.34 including 136.13 146.15 10.02 10.57 DC22-2186 174.50 187.47 12.97 3.73 DC22-2186 229.68 238.09 8.41 4.80 DC22-2186 260.67 266.50 5.83 4.13 DC22-2186 TOTAL 94.16 4.20 DC22-2187 Lewis 43.32 48.93 5.61 2.04 DC22-2187 76.78 83.37 6.59 2.41 DC22-2187 99.23 105.12 5.89 8.16 DC22-2187 121.31 142.83 21.52 6.25 DC22-2187 154.24 157.52 3.28 1.14 DC22-2187 TOTAL 42.89 4.98

Significant intervals represent drilled intervals and not necessarily true thickness of mineralization due to drilling at a low angle relative to the interpreted mineralization controls. True width of intercepts has been estimated based on the latest geological and ore controls model and it is subject to refinement as additional data becomes available. Except where specifically disclosed, the true width of intercepts is unknown at this stage. Mineralized intervals meet or exceed 3 meters in length above 1 g/t. A maximum of 4 meters of continuous dilution (< 1 g/t) is permitted. Assays from DC22-2033, DC22-2034, DC22-2036 through DC22-2050, DC22-2052 through DC22-2058, and DC22-2060 represent holes from the 20x20 m spaced West ACMA grid drilling. Assays from DC22-2059, DC22-2061 through DC22-2066, DC22-2068 through DC22-2081, DC22-2083 through DC22-2088, DC22-2090, DC22-2092, and DC22-2093 represent holes from the Divide 20x20 m spaced grid drilling. Assays from DC22-2089, DC22-2091, DC22-2095, DC22-2096, DC22-2098 through DC22-2100, DC22-2102 through DC22-2105, DC22-2107, DC22-2109 through DC22-2111, DC22-2113 through DC22-2115, DC22-2118 through DC22-2120, DC22-2123 through DC22-2127, DC22-2129, DC22-2131, DC22-2134, DC22-2136 through DC22-2138, DC22-2140, DC22-2141, DC22-2143, DC22-2144, DC22-2146, DC22-2147, DC22-2149, DC22-2153, DC22-2155, DC22-2156, DC22-2158, DC22-2160, DC22-2163, DC22-2165, DC22-2167, DC22-2168, DC22-2170 through DC22-2173, DC22-2176 through DC22-2179, DC22-2181 through DC22-2187 represent holes from the Lewis 10x10 m spaced grid drilling. DC22-2117 was redrilled as DC22-2134 due to downhole survey failure. Geotechnical holes DGT22-2148, DGT22-2150, DGT22-2152, DGT22-2154, DGT22-2157, DGT22-2159, DGT22-2161, DGT22-2164, DGT22-2166, DGT22-2169, DGT22-2174, DGT22-2175, DGT22-2180, and DGT22-2188 have not been included in this release.



