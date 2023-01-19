Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces 2022 Performance

Baltimore, Maryland, UNITED STATES

BALTIMORE, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) announces the Fund’s investment returns for 2022. “In a difficult year for the broader market, significant exposure to energy generated a 44.9% return for our Fund,” said Mark Stoeckle, CEO of Adams Funds.

The total return on the Fund’s net asset value for the year was 44.9%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 65.7% and -12.3%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (74%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (26%), returned 45.4%. The total return on the Fund’s market price for the same period was 42.2%.

The Fund paid $1.63 per share in income dividends and realized capital gain distributions to shareholders in 2022, producing an annual distribution rate of 8.1%, exceeding the Fund’s annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment. Details regarding the annual 6.0% minimum distribution rate commitment can be found at adamsfunds.com.

The 2022 Annual Report is expected to be released on or about February 15, 2023.


ANNUALIZED ONE, THREE, AND FIVE-YEAR COMPARATIVE RETURNS (12/31/22)

 1 Year3 Year5 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)44.9%18.5%9.1%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)42.2%17.1%8.8%
S&P 500 Energy Sector65.7%19.3%9.3%
S&P 500 Materials Sector-12.3%10.5%7.5%


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at the end of 2022, compared with the year earlier, was:

 12/31/2212/31/21
Net assets$651,336,441$470,588,987
Shares outstanding25,193,55624,484,588
Net asset value per share$25.85$19.22


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (12/31/22)

 % of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation22.8%
Chevron Corporation14.8%
ConocoPhillips8.4%
Marathon Petroleum Corporation3.9%
Schlumberger N.V.3.5%
Pioneer Natural Resources Company3.3%
Occidental Petroleum Corporation3.2%
Linde plc3.1%
Phillips 663.0%
EOG Resources, Inc.2.9%
      Total68.9%


SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (12/31/22)

 % of Net Assets
Energy 
Integrated Oil & Gas37.6%
Exploration & Production26.8%
Refining & Marketing8.6%
Equipment & Services6.2%
Storage & Transportation3.7%
Materials 
Chemicals10.0%
Metals & Mining3.0%
Construction Materials2.4%
Containers & Packaging1.1%


About Adams Funds
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO).The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 85 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.  

 

 

        











    

        

        
