Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP Notifies Y-mAbs Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is continuing its investigation of claims on behalf of investors in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (“Y-mAbs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YMAB) stock. A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Y-mAbs common stock on the open market, or pursuant to Registration Statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), during the period October 6, 2020 through October 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you purchased Y-mAbs common stock during the Class Period and would like to discuss this case, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling (212) 329-8571, or by clicking here .

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than March 20, 2023 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. If you have losses, we encourage you to contact us to learn more about the lead plaintiff process. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.

The Complaint alleges that on October 26, 2022, shortly after the opening of trading, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration publicly released its Briefing Document for the Advisory Committee Meeting regarding the Company’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with CNS/leptomeningeal metastasis from neuroblastoma. The Complaint further alleges that in the Briefing Document, the FDA review team identified three key issues with the application submitted by Y-mAbs. According to the Complaint, Y-mAbs’s stock price fell $4.16 per share on October 26, 2022 (from $15.17 to $11.01) as a result of the revelations of true facts in the FDA’s Briefing Document. On October 28, 2022, after the close of trading, Y-mAbs filed a Form 8-K with the SEC that informed investors that the AdCom had voted 16 to 0 that Y-mAbs had not provided sufficient evidence to conclude that Omburtamab improved overall survival. Y-mAbs common stock closed on October 31, 2022, in the aftermath of disclosure of the true facts occasioned by the release of the Briefing Document and the AdCom hearing and vote, at $3.61.

