Oak Valley Community Bank Opens Roseville Branch

OAKDALE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) announced the opening of its eighteenth full-service branch. The new Roseville Branch is located at 1478 Stone Point Drive, Suite 150, just off the Eureka Road exit of Highway 80.



Established in 1991, Oak Valley Community Bank opened its first branch in the Sacramento region in 2018 at 455 Capitol Mall. In early 2022, Oak Valley initially opened in Roseville as a Loan Production Office and officially opened the branch in December 2022. Both branches offer a full line of personal and commercial banking services and are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

“We are excited to expand our footprint into Roseville. This marks our second location in the Capital Region,” stated Chris Courtney, Chief Executive Officer. “As a community bank, the expansion will allow us to provide added convenience to customers and introduce our unique brand of first-class service to a new audience of prospective clients.”

The branch is managed by VP Branch Manager, Kristine Griffin. She has over 25 years of banking experience and deep roots in the Central Valley. Prior to transferring to Roseville, she managed the bank’s Ripon Branch from its initial opening in 2005. During that time, Griffin and the team were focused on relationship expansion and development, successfully helping it grow to become the bank’s fourth largest in terms of deposits.

The bank will maintain a commercial banking group onsite to serve the borrowing and treasury management needs of the business community in the region. Three of the bank’s VP Commercial Banking Officers who serve the Sacramento region will be based at the Roseville Branch. Mona Dmitrenko has 30 years of commercial banking experience and has been with Oak Valley since 2021. Tom Harris has 25 years of banking experience and joined Oak Valley in 2018. Damon K. Munoz has over 20 years of commercial banking experience and recently joined the Oak Valley team in 2022.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.