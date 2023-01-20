CapStar Reports Year End 2022 Results and SBA Expansion

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ:CSTR) today reported net income of $10.3 million or $0.47 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared with net income of $8.0 million or $0.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and net income of $12.5 million or $0.56 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Annualized return on average assets and return on average equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were 1.31% and 11.78%, respectively. Fourth quarter results include a $0.7 million recovery related to an operational loss that occurred in third quarter 2022.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $39.0 million or $1.77 per diluted share, compared with $48.7 million or $2.19 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Year to date 2022 return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.24% and 10.74%, respectively.

Four Key Drivers Targets 2022 4Q22 3Q22 4Q21
Annualized revenue growth > 5% -9.89% 33.30% -19.51% -5.61%
Net interest margin ≥ 3.60% 3.33% 3.44% 3.50% 3.14%
Efficiency ratio ≤ 55% 57.51% 53.23% 62.21% 54.74%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans ≤ 0.25% 0.02% 0.03% 0.02% 0.04%


Concurrently, the Company announced the hiring of a team of experienced SBA professionals from top 10 SBA originators to expand our SBA division and its fee contribution to the bank. Led by newly appointed director Marc Gilson, an SBA lending professional with over 25 years experience, the division now includes three business development officers along with additions to our existing team totaling 14 dedicated and experienced professionals in processing, underwriting, approval, loan closing and servicing.

“CapStar’s 2022 performance and results were outstanding,” said Timothy K. Schools, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. “Our Company delivered excellent service to our valued customers across each of our markets, investments in Chattanooga and Knoxville approached $450 million in loans helping us remix our earning assets into higher yielding balances through the addition of numerous new customers, net interest margin expanded due to a rise in rates as well as an emphasis on disciplined pricing, our focus on productivity and operating efficiency continues, and our net charge-offs remain limited. Further, we added a new office in Asheville and key hires in our existing markets. With the year’s strong performance and our focus on capital management, we were pleased to return a record $17.9 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.”

“It is an exciting time at CapStar and our employees' hard work was recognized in 2022 by being named the fourteenth highest performing bank among the nation’s top 300 publicly traded banks by Bank Director. As we look to 2023, we will continue to deliver exemplary service and seek to expand existing and new relationships while remaining actively focused on the challenging deposit environment and uncertain economic environment. While the outlook for this year remains clouded with an array of possible outcomes, we are very excited about our progress and the prospects of our markets and company.”

Revenue

Total revenue, defined as net interest income plus noninterest income, was $31.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter of 2022 revenue of $28.8 million.

As previously communicated, loans produced in our Tri-Net division since the spring have proved challenging to achieve a gain on sale. Additional production was ceased in early July. Third quarter 2022 revenue was negatively impacted by $2.1 million related to realized and unrealized losses associated with selling or transferring to held for investment the remaining Tri-Net loans in held for sale.

Fourth quarter net interest income declined $0.6 million to $25.0 million as a result of increased deposit pricing pressure and a shift into higher cost deposit categories. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.3 million, an increase of $3.0 million from the previous quarter, or when adjusting for the Tri-Net impact, an increase of $1.0 million largely due to improved SBA revenues.

Fourth quarter 2022 average earning assets remained relatively flat at $2.89 billion compared to the third quarter 2022 as fourth quarter growth in loans held for investment was principally funded by a decline in loans held for sale. Average loans held for investment, excluding Tri-Net loan transfers from held for sale to held for investments during the third quarter, increased $59.5 million, or 11% linked-quarter annualized. The current commercial loan pipeline remains strong, exceeding $450 million. The Company remains conservative maintaining pricing discipline and limiting commercial real estate lending as a result of an uncertain economic outlook and in an effort to balance loan demand with funding in a challenging deposit environment.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the net interest margin decreased 6 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.44% primarily resulting from increased deposit pricing pressure and a shift into higher cost deposit categories.

The Company's average deposits totaled $2.66 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, flat compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company experienced a $155.4 million increase in higher cost average time deposits, primarily a result of brokered deposit issuances. These increases were partially offset by a $80.2 million decrease in interest-bearing transaction accounts, creating an overall net increase of $83.6 million in average interest-bearing deposits when compared to the third quarter of 2022. During the quarter, the Company’s noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 12% from the linked quarter to 22% of total average deposits as of December 31, 2022. Total deposit costs increased 58 basis points to 1.20% compared to 0.62% for the prior quarter.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.3 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 noninterest income of $3.3 million, or $5.3 million when adjusted for the previously discussed Tri-Net losses. The $1.0 million increase versus adjusted third quarter was largely attributable to a $0.9 million improvement in the Company’s SBA division driven by the expansion of the SBA division in the fourth quarter. The Company’s mortgage and Tri-Net divisions provided little contribution in the fourth quarter.

Noninterest Expense and Operating Efficiency

Noninterest expense was $16.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $17.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. Third quarter expenses included a $1.5 million wire fraud and a $0.7 million operational loss, offset by an $0.8 million voluntary executive incentive reversal. Fourth quarter expenses included a $0.7 million recovery of the third quarter operational loss. Excluding the third quarter wire fraud, operational loss and incentive reversal, and the fourth quarter operation loss recovery, adjusted noninterest expense was $17.4 million in the fourth quarter and $16.5 million for the third quarter. Commissions and incentives for the SBA division contributed $0.4 million to the quarter's $0.9 million increase.

The efficiency ratio was 53.23% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and 62.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The fourth quarter efficiency ratio adjusted for the operational loss recovery was 55.57%. The third quarter ratio adjusted for the wire fraud, operational loss, executive incentive reversal, and Tri-Net losses was 53.44%.

Annualized noninterest expense, adjusted for the wire fraud, operational loss and recovery and executive incentive reversal, as a percentage of average assets increased 14 basis points to 2.20% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to 2.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Assets per employee declined to $7.9 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $8.2 million in the previous quarter.

Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses for fourth quarter totaled $1.5 million, an increase from $0.9 million in third quarter 2022, as a result of continued strong loan growth and $0.7 million in specific reserves related to two impaired loans. Net loan charge-offs in fourth quarter were $172 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans held for investment, compared with $120 thousand, or 0.02% in third quarter 2022. For the year 2022, net loan charge-offs totaled $366 thousand or 0.02% of average loans held for investment.

Past due loans improved to $11.6 million or 0.50% of total loans held for investment at December 31, 2022 compared to $14.4 million or 0.63% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily related to the renewal of loans that had matured. Past dues are largely comprised of three relationships totaling $8.9 million for which the Company believes at this time there is nominal risk of loss beyond the impairment-related specific reserve of $0.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter.

Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO increased to 0.46% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.30% at September 30, 2022. The increase in non-performing assets is principally related to one of the three previously noted past due relationships that totals $3.4 million but which has a 90% SBA guaranty of $3.0 million.

The allowance for loan losses plus the fair value mark on acquired loans to total loans increased to 1.13% as of December 31, 2022 compared to 1.09% as of September 30, 2022.  

Asset Quality Data: 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.03% 0.02% 0.00% 0.01% 0.04%
Criticized and classified loans to total loans 1.31% 1.79% 2.12% 2.49% 2.64%
Loans- past due to total end of period loans 0.50% 0.63% 0.12% 0.17% 0.25%
Loans- over 90 days past due to total end of period loans 0.44% 0.27% 0.02% 0.05% 0.11%
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO 0.46% 0.30% 0.11% 0.18% 0.18%
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans 1.13% 1.09% 1.09% 1.16% 1.27%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 222% 333% 974% 596% 666%


Income Tax Expense

The Company’s fourth quarter effective income tax rate increased slightly to 21% when compared to 20% in the prior quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for 2022 was approximately 20%.

Capital

The Company continues to be well capitalized with tangible equity of $308.1 million at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $14.19 compared to $13.72 and $14.99 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, with the changes being attributable to a decline in the value of the investment portfolio related to an increase in market interest rates, partially offset by ongoing earnings. Excluding the impact of after-tax gain or loss within the available for sale investment portfolio, tangible book value per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $16.57 compared to $16.16 and $15.13 for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Capital ratios: 12/31/22 9/30/22 6/30/22 3/31/22 12/31/21
Total risk based capital 14.51% 14.59% 14.79% 15.60% 16.29%
Common equity tier 1 capital 12.61% 12.70% 12.87% 13.58% 14.11%
Leverage 11.40% 11.22% 11.10% 10.99% 10.69%


As a component of the Company’s capital allocation strategy, $17.9 million was returned to shareholders in 2022 in the form of share repurchases and dividends. In total, 523,663 shares were repurchased at an average price of $19.12 of which 198,610 shares were repurchased in fourth quarter 2022 for an average price of $17.39. The Board of Directors of the Company renewed a common stock share repurchase of up to $10 million on January 18, 2023. The Plan will terminate on the earlier of the date on which the maximum authorized dollar amount of shares of common stock has been repurchased or January 31, 2024.

Dividend

On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on February 22, 2023 to shareholders of record of CapStar’s common stock as of the close of business on February 8, 2023.

About CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $2.3 billion, total deposits of $2.7 billion, and shareholders’ equity of $354.2 million. Visit www.capstarbank.com for more information.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain releases may include financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information may include certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures may include: “Efficiency ratio – operating,” “Expenses – operating,” “Earnings per share – operating,” “Diluted earnings per share – operating,” “Tangible book value per share,” “Return on common equity – operating,” “Return on tangible common equity – operating,” “Return on assets – operating”, "Tangible common equity to tangible assets" or other measures.

Management may include these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating CapStar’s underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating CapStar’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this presentation.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees $30,024  $22,284  $101,501  $89,219 
Securities:            
Taxable  2,000   1,682   7,642   6,573 
Tax-exempt  310   335   1,268   1,408 
Federal funds sold  45   9   76   21 
Restricted equity securities  240   157   784   640 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions  1,187   192   2,262   598 
Total interest income  33,806   24,659   113,533   98,459 
Interest expense:            
Interest-bearing deposits  2,200   410   4,479   1,626 
Savings and money market accounts  2,701   307   5,102   1,203 
Time deposits  3,151   556   5,421   2,873 
Federal funds purchased        2    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  401      862   12 
Subordinated notes  394   394   1,575   1,575 
Total interest expense  8,847   1,667   17,441   7,289 
Net interest income  24,959   22,992   96,092   91,170 
Provision for loan losses  1,548   (651)  2,474   (1,066)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  23,411   23,643   93,618   92,236 
Noninterest income:            
Deposit service charges  1,206   1,117   4,781   4,515 
Interchange and debit card transaction fees  1,250   1,261   5,053   4,816 
Mortgage banking income  637   2,740   5,073   16,058 
Tri-Net  39   3,996   78   8,613 
Wealth management  403   438   1,687   1,850 
SBA lending  1,446   279   2,501   2,060 
Net gain on sale of securities  1   8   8   28 
Other noninterest income  1,303   1,295   5,341   4,741 
Total noninterest income  6,285   11,134   24,522   42,681 
Noninterest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits  9,875   10,549   38,065   41,758 
Data processing and software  2,797   2,719   11,152   11,248 
Occupancy  1,032   1,012   4,299   4,205 
Equipment  753   867   2,988   3,507 
Professional services  522   521   2,175   2,155 
Regulatory fees  266   284   1,080   1,031 
Acquisition related expenses           323 
Amortization of intangibles  399   461   1,690   1,939 
Other noninterest expense  984   2,269   7,921   7,375 
Total noninterest expense  16,628   18,682   69,370   73,541 
Income before income taxes  13,068   16,095   48,770   61,376 
Income tax expense  2,735   3,625   9,753   12,699 
Net income $10,333  $12,470  $39,017  $48,677 
Per share information:            
Basic net income per share of common stock $0.47  $0.56  $1.77  $2.20 
Diluted net income per share of common stock $0.47  $0.56  $1.77  $2.19 
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  21,887,351   22,166,410   22,010,462   22,127,919 
Diluted  21,926,821   22,221,989   22,059,855   22,179,461 

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Five Quarter Comparison 
  12/31/2022  9/30/2022  6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021 
Income Statement Data:               
Net interest income $24,959  $25,553  $24,440  $21,140  $22,992 
Provision for loan losses  1,548   867   843   (784)  (651)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  23,411   24,686   23,597   21,924   23,643 
Deposit service charges  1,206   1,251   1,182   1,142   1,117 
Interchange and debit card transaction fees  1,250   1,245   1,336   1,222   1,261 
Mortgage banking  637   765   1,705   1,966   2,740 
Tri-Net  39   (2,059)  (73)  2,171   3,996 
Wealth management  403   385   459   440   438 
SBA lending  1,446   560   273   222   279 
Net gain (loss) on sale of securities  1   7         8 
Other noninterest income  1,303   1,118   994   1,926   1,295 
Total noninterest income  6,285   3,272   5,876   9,089   11,134 
Salaries and employee benefits  9,875   8,712   9,209   10,269   10,549 
Data processing and software  2,797   2,861   2,847   2,647   2,719 
Occupancy  1,032   1,092   1,076   1,099   1,012 
Equipment  753   743   783   709   867 
Professional services  522   468   506   679   521 
Regulatory fees  266   269   265   280   284 
Acquisition related expenses               
Amortization of intangibles  399   415   430   446   461 
Other noninterest expense  984   3,371   1,959   1,607   2,269 
Total noninterest expense  16,628   17,931   17,075   17,736   18,682 
Net income before income tax expense  13,068   10,027   12,398   13,277   16,095 
Income tax expense  2,735   1,988   2,426   2,604   3,625 
Net income $10,333  $8,039  $9,972  $10,673  $12,470 
Weighted average shares - basic  21,887,351   21,938,259   22,022,109   22,198,339   22,166,410 
Weighted average shares - diluted  21,926,821   21,988,085   22,074,260   22,254,644   22,221,989 
Net income per share, basic $0.47  $0.37  $0.45  $0.48  $0.56 
Net income per share, diluted  0.47   0.37   0.45   0.48   0.56 
Balance Sheet Data (at period end):               
Cash and cash equivalents $135,305  $199,913  $113,825  $355,981  $415,125 
Securities available-for-sale  396,416   401,345   437,420   460,558   459,396 
Securities held-to-maturity  1,240   1,762   1,769   1,775   1,782 
Loans held for sale  44,708   43,122   85,884   106,895   83,715 
Loans held for investment  2,312,798   2,290,269   2,234,833   2,047,555   1,965,769 
Allowance for loan losses  (23,806)  (22,431)  (21,684)  (20,857)  (21,698)
Total assets  3,117,169   3,165,706   3,096,537   3,190,749   3,133,046 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  512,076   628,846   717,167   702,172   725,171 
Interest-bearing deposits  2,167,743   2,004,827   1,913,320   2,053,823   1,959,110 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and borrowings  44,666   149,633   74,599   29,566   29,532 
Total liabilities  2,762,987   2,818,341   2,738,802   2,821,832   2,752,952 
Shareholders' equity $354,182  $347,365  $357,735  $368,917  $380,094 
Total shares of common stock outstanding  21,714,380   21,931,624   21,934,554   22,195,071   22,166,129 
Book value per share of common stock $16.31  $15.84  $16.31  $16.62  $17.15 
Tangible book value per share of common stock *  14.19   13.72   14.17   14.49   14.99 
Tangible book value per share of common stock plus after-tax unrealized available for sale investment losses*  16.57   16.16   15.86   15.53   15.13 
Market value per common share  17.66   18.53   19.62   21.08   21.03 
Capital ratios:               
Total risk based capital  14.51%  14.59%  14.79%  15.60%  16.29%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets*  10.03%  9.65%  10.19%  10.23%  10.77%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets less after-tax unrealized available for sale investment (gains) losses*  11.52%  11.17%  11.27%  10.88%  10.86%
Common equity tier 1 capital  12.61%  12.70%  12.87%  13.58%  14.11%
Leverage  11.40%  11.22%  11.10%  10.99%  10.69%

_____________________
*This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP disclaimer in this earnings release and below for discussion and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Selected Quarterly Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Five Quarter Comparison 
  12/31/2022  9/30/2022  6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021 
Average Balance Sheet Data:               
Cash and cash equivalents $154,150  $154,543  $189,542  $380,262  $470,963 
Investment securities  415,414   450,933   473,167   483,339   491,135 
Loans held for sale  37,945   94,811   114,223   90,163   123,962 
Loans held for investment  2,309,349   2,241,355   2,147,750   2,001,740   1,888,094 
Assets  3,124,928   3,146,841   3,128,864   3,153,320   3,159,308 
Interest-bearing deposits  2,076,743   1,993,172   1,936,910   1,976,803   1,964,641 
Deposits  2,662,954   2,659,268   2,664,614   2,704,938   2,713,314 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings  74,812   88,584   70,516   29,547   29,514 
Liabilities  2,776,902   2,782,703   2,767,714   2,773,281   2,781,951 
Shareholders' equity $348,027  $364,138  $361,150  $380,039  $377,357 
Performance Ratios:               
Annualized return on average assets  1.31%  1.01%  1.28%  1.37%  1.57%
Annualized return on average equity  11.78%  8.76%  11.08%  11.39%  13.11%
Net interest margin (1)  3.44%  3.50%  3.41%  2.97%  3.14%
Annualized noninterest income to average assets  0.80%  0.41%  0.75%  1.17%  1.40%
Efficiency ratio  53.23%  62.21%  56.32%  58.67%  54.74%
Loans by Type (at period end):               
Commercial and industrial $496,347  $499,048  $510,987  $499,719  $497,615 
Commercial real estate - owner occupied  246,109   235,519   241,461   231,933   209,261 
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied  803,611   832,156   786,610   652,936   616,023 
Construction and development  229,972   198,869   205,573   208,513   214,310 
Consumer real estate  402,615   386,628   357,849   327,416   326,412 
Consumer  53,382   52,715   53,227   48,790   46,811 
Other  80,762   85,334   79,126   78,248   55,337 
Asset Quality Data:               
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  1.03%  0.98%  0.97%  1.02%  1.10%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  222%  333%  974%  596%  666%
Nonaccrual loans  10,714   6,734   2,225   3,502   3,258 
Troubled debt restructurings  344   344   86   1,847   1,832 
Loans - over 90 days past due  10,222   6,096   494   1,076   2,120 
Total non-performing loans  10,714   6,734   2,225   3,502   3,258 
OREO and repossessed assets  -   165   165   178   266 
Total non-performing assets $10,714  $6,899  $2,390  $3,680  $3,524 
Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment  0.46%  0.29%  0.10%  0.17%  0.17%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.34%  0.22%  0.08%  0.12%  0.11%
Non-performing assets to total loans held for investment and OREO  0.46%  0.30%  0.11%  0.18%  0.18%
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans  0.03%  0.02%  0.00%  0.01%  0.04%
Net charge-offs $172  $120  $16  $59  $184 
Interest Rates and Yields:               
Loans  5.03%  4.62%  4.25%  3.97%  4.47%
Securities (1)  2.53%  2.29%  2.11%  1.92%  1.84%
Total interest-earning assets (1)  4.66%  4.17%  3.69%  3.20%  3.36%
Deposits  1.20%  0.62%  0.23%  0.19%  0.19%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements  4.22%  3.41%  2.79%  5.40%  5.29%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1.63%  0.93%  0.41%  0.33%  0.33%
Other Information:               
Full-time equivalent employees  397   387   391   397   397 

_____________________
This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.

(1)   Net Interest Margin, Securities yields, and Total interest-earning asset yields are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Analysis of Interest Income and Expense, Rates and Yields (unaudited) (dollars in thousands)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  For the Three Months Ended December 31, 
  2022  2021 
  Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/
Rate		  Average
Outstanding
Balance		  Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Yield/
Rate		 
Interest-Earning Assets                  
Loans held for investment (1) $2,309,349  $29,278   5.03% $1,888,094  $21,291   4.47%
Loans held for sale  37,945   746   7.80%  123,962   993   3.18%
Securities:                  
Taxable investment securities (2)  361,563   2,239   2.48%  432,165   1,839   1.70%
Investment securities exempt from
federal income tax (3)		  53,851   310   2.91%  58,970   335   2.88%
Total securities  415,414   2,549   2.53%  491,135   2,174   1.84%
Cash balances in other banks  122,493   1,187   3.84%  397,381   192   0.19%
Funds sold  1,608   46      19,906   9    
Total interest-earning assets  2,886,809   33,806   4.66%  2,920,478   24,659   3.36%
Noninterest-earning assets  238,119         238,830       
Total assets $3,124,928        $3,159,308       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $741,347   2,200   1.18% $964,932   410   0.17%
Savings and money market deposits  717,999   2,701   1.49%  616,610   307   0.20%
Time deposits  617,397   3,151   2.02%  383,099   556   0.58%
Total interest-bearing deposits  2,076,743   8,052   1.54%  1,964,641   1,273   0.26%
Borrowings and repurchase agreements  74,812   795   4.22%  29,514   394   5.29%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2,151,555   8,847   1.63%  1,994,155   1,667   0.33%
Noninterest-bearing deposits  586,211         748,673       
Total funding sources  2,737,766         2,742,828       
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  39,135         39,123       
Shareholders’ equity  348,027         377,357       
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $3,124,928        $3,159,308       
Net interest spread (4)        3.03%        3.03%
Net interest income/margin (5)    $24,959   3.44%    $22,992   3.14%

_____________________
(1)   Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.
(2)   Taxable investment securities include restricted equity securities.
(3)   Yields on tax exempt securities, total securities, and total interest-earning assets are shown on a tax equivalent basis.
(4)   Net interest spread is the average yield on total average interest-earning assets minus the average rate on total average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)   Net interest margin is annualized net interest income calculated on a tax equivalent basis divided by total average interest-earning assets for the period.

This information is preliminary and based on CapStar data available at the time of this earnings release.


CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Five Quarter Comparison 
  12/31/2022  9/30/2022  6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021 
Operating net income:               
Net income $10,333  $8,039  $9,972  $10,673  $12,470 
Add: acquisition related expenses               
Less: income tax impact of acquisition related expenses               
Operating net income $10,333  $8,039  $9,972  $10,673  $12,470 
                
Operating diluted net income per
share of common stock:		               
Operating net income $10,333  $8,039  $9,972  $10,673  $12,470 
Weighted average shares - diluted  21,926,821   21,988,085   22,074,260   22,254,644   22,221,989 
Operating diluted net income
per share of common stock		 $0.47  $0.37  $0.45  $0.48  $0.56 
                
Operating annualized return on average assets:               
Operating net income $10,333  $8,039  $9,972  $10,673  $12,470 
Average assets $3,124,928  $3,146,841  $3,128,864  $3,153,320  $3,159,308 
Operating annualized return on
average assets		  1.31%  1.01%  1.28%  1.37%  1.57%
                
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity:		               
Average total shareholders' equity $348,027  $364,138  $361,150  $380,039  $377,357 
Less: average intangible assets  (46,328)  (46,737)  (47,160)  (47,604)  (48,054)
Average tangible equity  301,699   317,401   313,990   332,435   329,303 
Operating net income $10,333  $8,039  $9,972  $10,673  $12,470 
Operating annualized return on
average tangible equity		  13.59%  10.05%  12.74%  13.02%  15.02%
                
Operating efficiency ratio:               
Total noninterest expense $16,628  $17,931  $17,075  $17,736  $18,682 
Less: acquisition related expenses               
Total operating noninterest expense  16,628   17,931   17,075   17,736   18,682 
Net interest income  24,959   25,553   24,440   21,140   22,992 
Total noninterest income  6,285   3,272   5,876   9,089   11,134 
Total revenues $31,244  $28,825  $30,316  $30,229  $34,126 
Operating efficiency ratio:  53.23%  62.21%  56.32%  58.67%  54.74%
                
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:               
Income before income taxes $13,068  $10,027  $12,398  $13,277  $16,095 
Add: acquisition related expenses               
Add: provision for loan losses  1,548   867   843   (784)  (651)
Operating pre-tax pre-provision income  14,616   10,894   13,241   12,493   15,444 
Average assets $3,124,928  $3,146,841  $3,128,864  $3,153,320  $3,159,308 
Operating annualized pre-tax pre-provision income to average assets:  1.86%  1.37%  1.70%  1.61%  1.94%



CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  Five Quarter Comparison 
  12/31/2022  9/30/2022  6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021 
Tangible Equity:               
Total shareholders' equity $354,182  $347,365  $357,735  $368,917  $380,094 
Less: intangible assets  (46,069)  (46,468)  (46,883)  (47,313)  (47,759)
Tangible equity $308,113  $300,897  $310,852  $321,604  $332,335 
                
Tangible book value per share of common stock:               
Tangible equity $308,113  $300,897  $310,852  $321,604  $332,335 
Total shares of stock outstanding  21,714,380   21,931,624   21,934,554   22,195,071   22,166,129 
Tangible book value per share of common stock $14.19  $13.72  $14.17  $14.49  $14.99 
                
Tangible book value per share of common stock
plus after-tax unrealized available for sale investment losses:		               
Total shareholders' equity $354,182  $347,365  $357,735  $368,917  $380,094 
Less: intangible assets  (46,069)  (46,468)  (46,883)  (47,313)  (47,759)
Add: after-tax unrealized available for sale
investment (gains) losses		  51,760   53,488   37,034   23,041   2,978 
Tangible equity plus after-tax unrealized
available for sale investment (gains) losses		 $359,873  $354,385  $347,886  $344,645  $335,313 
Total shares of common stock outstanding  21,714,380   21,931,624   21,934,554   22,195,071   22,166,129 
Tangible book value per share of
common stock plus after-tax unrealized
available for sale investment losses		 $16.57  $16.16  $15.86  $15.53  $15.13 
                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets:               
Tangible equity $308,113  $300,897  $310,852  $321,604  $332,335 
                
Assets $3,117,169  $3,165,706  $3,096,537  $3,190,749  $3,133,046 
Less: intangible assets  (46,069)  (46,468)  (46,883)  (47,313)  (47,759)
Tangible assets $3,071,100  $3,119,238  $3,049,654  $3,143,436  $3,085,287 
Tangible common equity to tangible
assets		  10.03%  9.65%  10.19%  10.23%  10.77%
                
Tangible common equity to tangible assets plus after-tax unrealized available for sale investment losses:               
Tangible equity plus after-tax unrealized
available for sale investment losses		 $359,873  $354,385  $347,886  $344,645  $335,313 
                
Tangible assets $3,071,100  $3,119,238  $3,049,654  $3,143,436  $3,085,287 
Add: after-tax unrealized available for sale
investment losses		  51,760   53,488   37,034   23,041   2,978 
Tangible assets plus after-tax unrealized
available for sale investment losses		 $3,122,860  $3,172,726  $3,086,688  $3,166,477  $3,088,265 
Tangible common equity to tangible
assets plus after-tax unrealized available for sale investment losses		  11.52%  11.17%  11.27%  10.88%  10.86%



CAPSTAR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (dollars in thousands except share data)
Fourth quarter 2022 Earnings Release

  12/31/2022  9/30/2022  6/30/2022 
Average loans held for investment $2,309,349  $2,241,355  $2,147,750 
Less: Average PPP Loans  (496)  (834)  (3,337)
Less: Average Tri-Net transfers from held for sale to held for investment  (115,386)  (106,590)  (58,757)
Loans held for investment excluding PPP loans and Tri-Net transfers  2,193,467   2,133,931   2,085,656 
          
Annualized loans held for investment growth excluding PPP and Tri-Net transfers  11.1%  9.2%   


  12/31/2022  9/30/2022 
Net interest income $24,959  $25,553 
       
Noninterest income  6,285   3,272 
Less: Tri-Net losses     2,059 
Noninterest income excluding Tri-Net losses  6,285   5,331 
       
Total income excluding Tri-Net losses  31,244   30,884 
       
Noninterest expense  16,628   17,931 
Less: Operational recoveries (losses)  734   (2,197)
Less: Executive incentive reversal     770 
Noninterest expense excluding operational losses and incentive reversal  17,362   16,504 
       
Efficiency ratio excluding Tri-Net losses, operational losses, and executive incentive reversal  55.57%  53.44%


  Five Quarter Comparison 
  12/31/2022  9/30/2022  6/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021 
Allowance for loan losses $23,806  $22,431  $21,684  $20,857  $21,698 
Purchase accounting marks  2,438   2,535   2,717   2,838   3,003 
Allowance for loan losses and purchase accounting fair value marks  26,244   24,966   24,401   23,695   24,701 
                
Loans held for investment  2,312,798   2,290,269   2,234,833   2,047,555   1,965,769 
Less: PPP Loans net of deferred fees  221   748   921   6,529   26,539 
Non-PPP Loans  2,312,577   2,289,521   2,233,912   2,041,026   1,939,230 
                
Allowance for loan losses plus fair value marks / Non-PPP Loans  1.13%  1.09%  1.09%  1.16%  1.27%

_____________________
(1)   Net interest margin and adjusted net interest margin are shown on a tax equivalent basis.


