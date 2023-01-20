KSA Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Is Anticipated to Grow and Reach to More than USD 1,600 Mn by 2026F In Terms of Capital Expenditure, Owing to Growth in Waste Water Management Sector: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Water Quality and environmental safeguarding is moving up the agenda of Saudi Arabian government with a Decree from the various office of ministries of Environment safeguarding that enhanced the effluent standards required from specific industries and also added to the list of pollutants which could not be released without treatment.

The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) plans to grant concessions for the construction and operation of a total of 14 desalination plants and 12 wastewater treatment plants, to be undertaken through public-private partnerships, seeking to attract investors from all over the world.

Packaged Water Treatment Systems: Packaged system are expected to gain sufficient traction in the near future as implementation of regulation governing effluent discharge gets more stringent. SMEs will be the most preferred customers for such units as their effluent discharge is much smaller and compact water treatment machines will be able to meet the requirement for water treatment. These are also suitable for industries that generate effluent in small quantities and in batches. They can also be modified for individual industries based on the type of effluent to be cleaned.

Recycling and Adoption of ZLD technology: The treatment is suitable for industries and areas where water is scarce resource. Therefore, industries can opt for reusing and recycling the water to minimize their overall withdrawal from natural and municipal supplies. Many companies are switching to this technology due to depleting water resources and degrading quality of natural water supply. Therefore, the market is expected to register a much faster growth in near future for the said technology.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Saudi Arabia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2026F- Driven by government initiatives of Vision 2025, to achieve 100% clean water bodies and by 2035 to treat more than 6.8 million cubic meter of wastewater per day ” observed that Industrial Waste Water market is an emergent market in KSA at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for growth in Waste Water Management sector, exciting potential and opportunity for investors along with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 12.9% CAGR during 2021-2026F owing to the rise in economy of the country, increasing consciousness towards looks and new government policies.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Saudi Arabia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

By Region

Western Region

Central Region

Eastern Region

Southern Region

Northern Region

By Industry

Upstream oil & gas

Refining & petrochemicals

Food & Beverage

Power generation

Others

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Order Intake

EPC Contracts

O&M Contracts

Key Target Audience:-

Waste Water Treatment Service Providers

Water Treatment Equipment Distributors

Water Treatment Equipment Manufacturers

FMCG Companies

Waste Water Treatment Companies

Paper Manufactures

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

AES Arabia Ltd

Al-Kawther Industries, Ltd. (Alkawther Company)

AquaTech

Ion Exchange and Company LLC

Metito Saudi Limited

Pentair Residential Filtration, LLC

Veolia Arabia Co

Water and Environment Technologies Company Ltd (WETICO)

Water Projects Saudi Arabia Ltd.

Visit this Link :- Request for custom report

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Market Overview for KSA Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of KSA Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Value Chain in KSA Water and Waste Water Treatment System

Operating Margin in KSA Waste Water Treatment System

Payment System in KSA Water and Waste Water Treatment System

Asset Light Business Model in KSA Water and Waste Water Treatment System

Waste Water Treatment Market - EPC Project Timeline (2000 - 5000 m 3 / day Plant)

/ day Plant) Roadmap for Tender Application for EPC Company

Market Sizing of KSA Waste Water Treatment Market, 2016-2021

Market Segmentation of KSA Industrial Water Waste Treatment Market

SWOT Analysis of KSA Industrial Water Waste Treatment Market

KSA Industrial Waste Water Growth drivers

KSA Industrial Waste Water Market Restraints

PESTLE Analysis of Saudi Arabia

Pre-treatment and Joint Treatment Programs

Key Challenges Facing Startups and Investors in KSA Waste Water Treatment Market

Technology Used in KSA Waste Water Treatment Market

Technology and Process in Waste Water Treatment Market

Supervisory Framework in KSA for Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant

Leading Sub-Sectors in the Saudi Arabia Waste Management Sector

Wastewater and Treated Water Process

Understanding the Decision-Making Parameters for a Waste Water Treatment Plant

Various Parameters for Competition in Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Expected Technology Adoption in KSA Industrial Waste Water Treatment Industry in Next Five Years, 2021-2026F

Market Sizing of KSA Waste Water Treatment Market, 2021-2026F

KSA Industrial Waste Water Treatment upcoming projects

Key Players in the Saudi Arabia Waste Management Sector

Future Market Sizing of KSA Waste Water Treatment Market, 2021-2026F

Key Growth opportunities in KSA Waste Water Treatment Market

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to below link:-

Saudi Arabia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market

Related Reports By Ken Research:-

Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook to 2026F-Driven by the rising number of industries within the countries and governments initiatives

Philippines Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market is Expected to Generate $46.5 Mn in Revenue, due to increase in Industrial Establishments in 2026F owing to rise in Industrialization and big initiatives by the Philippines government. The rising growing population along with the ever-growing need of industries in order to cater the consumer demand of the Indonesian population, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Indonesia Industrial Waste Water Treatment Market Outlook 2027F – Driven by Rising Industrialization, Depletion of Resources and Government’s Strong Initiatives in Waste Water Treatment

The rising growing population along with the ever-growing need of industries in order to cater the consumer demand of the Indonesian population, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. Jakarta’s population is anticipated to grow from 95.4 Mn to 11.8 Mn at a growth rate of 1.7%. With the shift to a new capital of Kalimantan, Kalimantan is the area on the watchlist which is anticipated to grow even further.

Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market Outlook to 2027- Driven by the regulations and incentives updated by the Government of Vietnam and concerns for climate change

According to Ken Research estimates, the Vietnam Solar PV Equipment Market – which grew at a CAGR of 192.62 % in the period of 2017-2022P – is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.64% in the forecasted period of 2023E-2027E, owing to the technological improvements and reduced costs verticals. By 2021, 99.90% of the urban areas had access to electricity and 99.40% of the rural areas had access to electricity, making the country’s overall electricity penetration high and developed. Vietnam’s Electrical Grid, EVN, which was initially designed for conventional resources is also being developed for facilitating energy through renewable resources like solar.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube