UAE warehousing automation is expected to embrace structural revisions as a response to rapidly changing demand drivers & Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technology and is expected to generate USD ~550 Mn by 2026F: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAE Warehousing Automation Industry is in the growing phase and this market is moderately fragmented Which comprises of Solution Providers, Warehouse Management Software, AGV/AMR, AIDC, and Sensors & Controls. There are many major players in the UAE Warehouse Automations Market some of which are Acme Intralog Fzco, Savoye Designs, Kardex.

The rise of e-commerce and retail sector within the UAE has given a major boost to the warehousing automation market. For instance, AD Ports Group partnered with UAE conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group, to establish one of the region’s largest wholesale food trading and logistics hub in KIZAD.

UAE Government initiatives such as Dubai IOT strategy, Dubai Block Chain strategy, Introduction of drones for last mile delivery will revolutionize the logistics and warehousing automation market of UAE.

The UAE FDI law now allows up to 100 per cent foreign ownership in more than 122 economic activities across 13 sectors including transport and storage, agriculture, space, manufacturing industry, renewable energy, hospitality and food services, among others.

Government Initiatives: Government has launched several Initiatives like World Logistics Passport which is a global, private sector-led, initiative that enables partner countries to take advantage of Dubai’s customers and trade governance expertise, to improve their trade and logistic capabilities. Other than that, Dubai’s Silk Road strategy which is a multi-decade endeavor launched in 2019 to promote and grow air and sea freight. The strategy includes nine initiatives and 33 projects that will see the collaboration of Emirates airlines, Dubai Airports, Dubai South, Dubai Free Zones (DFZ) Council, are among others.

Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies: Manufacturers and logistics companies are adopting these technologies for improved productivity & efficiency, better flexibility & agility, and improved customer experience, pushing advanced inventory control high up the industry agenda and sharpening cost-control, space optimization and competitiveness. For instance, Amazon, Fetch, DHL are some of the companies implementing robotic solution. Furthermore, Robotic lifting devices in workplace will reduce the risk of accidents, prevent work injuries. Also, automation reduces strains injuries by taking over repetitive task.

Persistent labour shortage: Labour shortage in the UAE, following the pandemic will propel the growth for warehousing automation. For instance, a surveyed conducted by PWC has found that in UAE, most of the of employees polled said their country has a shortage of people with specialized skills. To mitigate the gap, automation will play significant role in the coming years.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ UAE Warehousing Automation Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven by Increasing demand of E-commerce sector and rapid integration of automation technology support the market growth ” by Ken Research observed that UAE Warehouse Automation market is in the growing phase. The Ease in policies, investment in R&D, growth in e-commerce, adoption of 4.0 industry technology, persistent labour shortage and government initiatives, are some of the factors that has contributed to the UAE Warehouse Automation market growth. It is expected that UAE Warehouse Automation market will grow at a CAGR of ~13.4% for the 2021-2026F forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered:-

UAE Warehouse Automation Market

By Product Category (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

Semi-Automated

Fully Automated

By Product Component (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

Conveyor System

Automated Storage & retrieval System (AS/RS)

Sortation System

Warehouse Management System

AMR/AGV

Others

By Automated Technology (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

Hardware

Software

By End-User (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

E-Commerce

Retail

3PL/Logistics

Others

Key Target Audience:-

International Domestic Freight Forwarders

Warehousing Companies

Logistics Companies

Logistics Consultants

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022 – 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Acme Intralog Fzco

Savoye Designs

Kardex

Honeywell

Infor Designs

Swisslog Designs

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Country Overview

Ecosystem of UAE Warehousing Automation Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of UAE Warehousing Automation Market

Commercial Models in UAE Warehousing Market

Demand Supply Scenario of UAE Warehousing Automation Market

Growth Drivers of UAE Warehousing Automation Industry

Trends and Developments of UAE Warehousing Automation Industry

SWOT Analysis of UAE Warehousing Automation Industry

Impact of Covid-19 on UAE Warehouse Automation Industry

Challenges in the UAE Warehousing Automation Industry

Warehousing Automation Ecosystem in UAE

Government Warehouse Rules and Procedures

Technological Innovations in Warehousing Automation Market

Porter’s Five Force Analysis of the UAE Warehouse Automation Industry

UAE Warehousing Automation Market Size

UAE Warehousing Automation Market Segmentation

UAE Warehousing Automation Market Future Overview

Competition Scenario

Cross Comparison between major players in the Market (Headquarter, Location, Strength, Service offered, No of Employees, Incorporation, recent Developments)

Analyst Recommendation

