OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 20 JANUARY 2023 AT 9:00 A.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc announces results of the consent solicitation process for its covered bonds due in 2027, 2026 and 2023 and starts applying the Finnish Act on Mortgage Banks and Covered Bonds (151/2022)

Capitalised terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Notice of Procedure in Writing dated 19 December 2022.

On 19 December 2022, Oma Savings Bank Plc (“OmaSp”) announced and commenced a consent solicitation for its outstanding EUR 400,000,000 0.01% rate covered bonds due in 2027 (ISIN FI4000466412) (the “2027 Covered Bonds”), EUR 600,000,000 1.50% rate covered bonds due in 2026 (ISIN FI4000522974) (the “2026 Covered Bonds”), EUR 300,000,000 0.125% rate covered bonds due in 2024 (ISIN FI4000378674) (the “2024 Covered Bonds”), and EUR 250,000,000 0.125% rate covered bonds due in 2023 (ISIN FI4000425830) (the “2023 Covered Bonds”) (together, the “Covered Bonds”) issued under OmaSp’s EUR 3,000,000,000 loan programme.

On 5 January 2023, OmaSp announced that the Noteholders have voted to approve the amendment of the terms and conditions of the 2024 Covered Bonds, and the Proposed Amendments have thus been approved in regard to the 2024 Covered Bonds. As the Procedure in Writing was not quorate by 5 January 2023 in regard to the 2027 Covered Bonds, the 2026 Covered Bonds and the 2023 Covered Bonds, OmaSp decided to extend the Procedure in Writing and the consent deadline for these until 19 January 2023 18:00 Finnish time.

Today, OmaSp announces that the Noteholders of the 2027 Covered Bonds, the 2026 Covered Bonds and the 2023 Covered Bonds have voted to approve the Proposed Amendments. 100 per cent of the votes cast were in favour of the consent solicitation memorandum dated 19 December 2022 and the Proposed Amendments under the Notice of the Procedure in Writing.

The Procedure in Writing was quorate for the 2027 Covered Bonds, the 2026 Covered Bonds and the 2023 Covered Bonds, and, accordingly, the Proposed Amendments to amend the terms applicable to the 2027 Covered Bonds, the 2026 Covered Bonds and the 2023 Covered Bonds have therefore been duly approved. In addition, OmaSp further announces that the payment date of the Consent Fee for the 2027 Covered Bonds, the 2026 Covered Bonds and the 2023 Covered Bonds shall be 26 January 2023.

OmaSp simultaneously announces that the Proposed Amendments will take effect on 20 January 2023 in regard to the 2027 Covered Bonds, the 2026 Covered Bonds, the 2024 Covered Bonds and the 2023 Covered Bonds and will start applying the Finnish Act on Mortgage Banks and Covered Bonds (151/022) in its entirety on 20 January 2023.

For questions relating to the Procedure in Writing, please contact:

Consent Solicitation Agent and Tabulation and Paying Agent:

OP Corporate Bank plc

Gebhardinaukio 1, FI-00510 Helsinki, Finland

E-mail: liabilitymanagement@op.fi

Attention: Thomas Ulfstedt, tel. +358 50 599 1281





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

