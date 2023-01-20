Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 728 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price paid (€)
|Lowest Price paid (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 397
|39.04
|39.28
|38.66
|210 699
|MTF CBOE
|2 250
|39.05
|39.24
|38.78
|87 863
|MTF Turquoise
|939
|39.07
|39.44
|38.68
|36 687
|MTF Aquis
|1 729
|39.06
|39.26
|38.76
|67 535
|13 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 910
|39.10
|39.24
|38.84
|270 181
|MTF CBOE
|2 946
|39.11
|39.22
|38.90
|115 218
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|16 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 962
|39.02
|39.26
|38.72
|193 617
|MTF CBOE
|4 022
|38.98
|39.28
|38.66
|156 778
|MTF Turquoise
|0
|—
|—
|—
|0
|MTF Aquis
|0
|—
|—
|—
|0
|17 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 152
|39.30
|39.48
|39.04
|241 774
|MTF CBOE
|3 748
|39.32
|39.48
|39.02
|147 371
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|18 January 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 936
|39.20
|39.46
|38.72
|193 491
|MTF CBOE
|3 737
|39.20
|39.48
|38.72
|146 490
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|47 728
|39.13
|39.48
|38.66
|1 867 704
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 800 shares during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 122 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 12 January 2023 to 18 January 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 January 2023
|800
|38.90
|39.00
|38.80
|31 120
|13 January 2023
|1 600
|38.94
|39.00
|38.90
|62 304
|16 January 2023
|1 200
|38.80
|38.90
|38.70
|46 560
|17 January 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|18 January 2023
|1 200
|38.90
|39.00
|38.80
|46 680
|Total
|4 800
|—
|—
|—
|186 664
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|12 January 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|13 January 2023
|400
|39.20
|39.20
|39.20
|15 680
|16 January 2023
|400
|39.20
|39.20
|39.20
|15 680
|17 January 2023
|800
|39.35
|39.40
|39.30
|31 480
|18 January 2023
|2 522
|39.43
|39.70
|39.20
|99 442
|Total
|4 122
|—
|—
|—
|162 282
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 43 836 shares.
On 18 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 515 383 own shares, or 7.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
