Ryan Davies Conducts CEO Chat with Leading Biotech IP Expert

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVAX, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing immunotherapy cancer treatments that use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that CEO Ryan Davies discussed how patents can be used to benefit companies undertaking early-stage development projects with Todd Kinard, a specialist in protecting biotech inventions.



Todd Kinard is an intellectual property (IP) attorney specializing in patents, trademarks, copyrights, and related intellectual property transactions. He has broad IP and patent experience, including in the fields of biotechnology, chemistry, toxicology, genetics, and virology. Mr. Kinard has served as in-house corporate and patent counsel for several privately held companies and has helped build and manage substantial IP portfolios.

During the discussion, Mr. Kinard shared how patents work in the biotech field and how new companies, such as CancerVAX, can protect breakthroughs arising from early-stage development projects. Patents demonstrate that a biotech company is allowed to commercialize its invention without infringing on the intellectual property rights of others. Also, holding a patent prevents others from selling the same invention for twenty years from the time of filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Ryan Davis, CEO of CancerVAX, commented, “In my experience, drafting and filing a patent for a new drug is incredibly complex and requires the services of a patent lawyer who also has deep technical knowledge. Given the level of the CancerVAX investment of time and money in developing transformative therapies to protect and improve people’s lives, we must safeguard our work as much as possible for the benefit of our shareholders.”

This CEO Chat can be viewed at https://youtu.be/Da-_FWI3p7o

About CancerVAX

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing immunotherapy cancer treatments that use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. We aim to develop transformative therapies to protect and improve people’s lives. By leveraging cutting-edge bioengineering and molecular technologies, we are working with UCLA to develop a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine (UCV). Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our approach is to train the body to target and destroy cancer cells. As we search for a universal cancer vaccine, we are also developing conventional immunotherapy treatments. Our initial program, performed at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center by a leading cancer research team, is targeted at treating Ewing Sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. There is currently no FDA approved treatment to prevent recurrence. We believe the resulting immunotherapy platform will be able to target other cancers such as adrenal cancer and brain cancer, as well as enabling the development of other vaccines and drugs. We intend to become a dominate player in the immunotherapy space by partnering with leading researchers and institutions to develop a robust portfolio of cancer vaccines. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.