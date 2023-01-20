Immunology Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Astellas Pharma Inc., Novartis AG, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., UCB SA

Newark, New Castle, USA, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Immunology Market by Drug Class (Monoclonal antibody (mAb), Polyclonal antibody(pAb), Fusion Protein, Immunosuppressants and Others), by Disease Indication (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic, Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital, Retail and Online Pharmacies) Global Outlook & Forecast Period 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Immunology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure of Immunology Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at:

https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/immunology-market/8061

Market Driver

Over the forecast period, regulatory agency approval of recent products is anticipated to fuel market expansion. For instance, the approval of novel medications and the development of clinical efficiency trends are encouraging for the global immunology market. For instance, in 2019 the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised AbbVie to utilise "SKYRIZI." The drug was created to manage mild to severe plaque psoriasis. Adults with psoriasis who had been prescribed or were undergoing therapy were the target audience for this medicine. However, due to the lockdown declared by the government agencies, which has resulted in various industries coming to a standstill and having limited operational activities, the negative impact of the global pandemic, COVID-19, has been felt throughout several economies, which have suffered enormous loss. Furthermore, the government and business sectors working together are expected to restart industrial activity and put the economy back on track.

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

On the basis of drug class, the global immunology market has been segmented:

Monoclonal Antibody (Mab)

Polyclonal Antibody(Pab)

Fusion Protein

Immunosuppressants

The monoclonal antibody (mAb) dominated the segment during forecast period. This dominance is due to the growing number of mAb approvals by international governmental agencies to treat chronic illnesses. Furthermore, established clinical efficiency of monoclonal antibody such as adalimumab, rituximab, and the treatment of rare and chronic conditions and autoimmune diseases is also a prime factor for growth of the segment.

During the forecast period, the immunosuppressants segment is anticipated to expand at a faster CAGR. The rapid growth of this segment is attributes to the strong focus on R&D of leading market participants to establish the increasing number of regulatory approvals for these drugs. Moreover, increasing the adoption of immunosuppressants in developing nations due to their higher treatment efficacy contributes to tis faster growth rate.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the region, the global immunology market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

Due to the availability of superior reimbursement rules, the great potential to invest significant sums of money in the development of immunology market, and the development of technology, North America holds the highest proportion of the global market for immunology drugs.

Furthermore, due to ongoing research and development projects, as well as the rising uptake of sophisticated immunology treatments in developing nations like India and China, the Europe market is predicted to overtake the North American industry as the second most dominating one. Additionally, the growing public awareness of autoimmune and immunological illnesses is fuelling the market's expansion. Additionally, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at a faster CAGR because of the large population of patients with autoimmune illnesses and the rising demand for preventative care.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating the market global immunology market include:

Pfizer

Abbvie Inc.

Janssen Global Services

LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

UCB SA

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

ALLERGAN

Eli Lilly

The development of drugs to treat autoimmune illnesses in collaboration with major industry players is anticipated to fuel market expansion. For instance, Eli Lilly and ImmuNext, a company working to develop cutting-edge immunotherapies for autoimmune illnesses, teamed in March 2019. Combining these two businesses will enable the study and development of possible targets for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.growthplusreports.com/report/immunology-market/8061

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DRUG CLASS Monoclonal antibody (mAb) Polyclonal antibody(pAb) Fusion Protein Immunosuppressants Others GLOBAL IMMUNOLOGY MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISEASE INDICATION Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriatic Arthritis Plaque Psoriasis Ankylosing Spondylitis Inflammatory Bowel Disease Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection Others

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 92.84 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 188.70 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Drug Class, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at a segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Immunology Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at:

https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=NB3VbBfORGhuhocrXv6AmtrzB12CMa3hxDEeACsI&report_id=8061&license=Single

About Us

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis, and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.