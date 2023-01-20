Insights on the Native Collagen Global Market to 2031 - by Source, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Native Collagen Market By Source, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global native collagen market size was valued at $305.2 million in 2021, and projected to reach $555.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Collagen has versatile properties that enable it to be extensively used in various industrial applications such as medical, cosmetics, and food & beverages. Hence, increasing application of collagen in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry is expected to fuel the demand for collagen products.



Cosmetics application accounted for over 24% of the market share in 2021. Collagen is a structural protein found in animal organisms where it provides for the fundamental structural support. Most commonly it is extracted from mammalian and fish skin. Collagen has attracted significant academic interest as well as the attention of the cosmetic industry due to its interesting properties that include being a natural humectant and moisturizer for the skin.

Native collagen-based haircare products help reduce hair thinning and offer protection against sun damage. In addition, it promotes hair growth and boosts scalp hydration. The native collagen market players engage in continuous R&D activities to develop innovative products. They are also increasingly incorporating marine-based native collagen to boost product reach. For instance, COBIOSA produces native marine collagen for hair and skincare applications.



China population is aging faster than almost all countries in modern history. According to census released in 2020 18.7% of China population have people aged 60, and people aged 65 and above accounted for 13.5%. It is estimated that by 2050 the proportion of Chinese over retirement age will become 39% of the total population. In India, according to National Commission of Population report estimated that nearly 138 million elderly people are living in India in 2021.

Thus, the growth rate of elderly population is higher than that of the general population. The presence of elderly people in developing countries require nutritional care and health care products increases the demand for native collagen.

The gradual rise in awareness among the people living in this region regarding the importance of native collagen to aging people will drive the demand for market. In addition, lack of awareness among the people regarding the native collagen products is hampering the development of the market in this region. Moreover, rapid change in lifestyle and increase in per capita income of the middle class people will also have positive impact on the market.



Changing lifestyles, food habits, adoption of western food habits, an increase in demand for functional ingredients in food products, and an increase in industrial activity leading to the need for process enhancement have contributed to the development of the collagen market in emerging economies. Emerging economies such as the Asia Pacific, South Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Eastern European countries provide excellent opportunities for the growth of the market.



Impact of Covid-19 on Global Native Collagen Market



The global COVID-19 pandemic has negative impact on the native collagen market. This market has experienced lower than anticipated demand across all regions compared to pre pandemic levels. The global market has exhibited a decline about 25% in 2020 compared to 2019 due to shutdown of various food processing industries and agricultural activities from where feedstock is used as raw material for the production.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the native collagen market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing native collagen market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the native collagen market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global native collagen market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 330 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $305.2 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $555.1 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

3.9. Key Regulation Analysis



CHAPTER 4: NATIVE COLLAGEN MARKET, BY SOURCE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Bovine

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Porcine

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Poultry

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Marine

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: NATIVE COLLAGEN MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.2.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Native Collagen Market by End Use

5.2.4.1 Bone and Joint Reconstruction Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4.2 Bone and Joint Reconstruction Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.4.3 Wound Dressing Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4.4 Wound Dressing Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.4.5 Tissue Regeneration Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4.6 Tissue Regeneration Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.4.7 Others Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4.8 Others Market size and forecast, by country

5.3 Cosmetics

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: NATIVE COLLAGEN MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Creative Enzymes

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 Symatese

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Vetoquinol S. A.

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 REPROCELL USA Inc.

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 RayBiotech, Inc.

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 Cosmo Bio

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 Bioiberica S. A. U

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.11 Beyond Biopharma Co., Ltd.

8.11.1 Company overview

8.11.2 Company snapshot

8.11.3 Operating business segments

8.11.4 Product portfolio

8.11.5 Business performance

8.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.12 TSI GROUP

8.12.1 Company overview

8.12.2 Company snapshot

8.12.3 Operating business segments

8.12.4 Product portfolio

8.12.5 Business performance

8.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

