Soundbar Market 2023-2029 with COVID-19 impact on Industry: Growth Global Industry Size, Top manufacturers Entry, Analysis, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities

PUNE, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Soundbar Market" | No. of pages : 112| research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. A soundbar, also called a speakerbar, is a special speaker with multiple drivers, which is much wider than it is tall, and always put above a computer monitor or under a television or home theater screen. It can significantly improve the sound experience of consumers, without complex matters of surround sound speakers, wiring, etc. for whole family Theatre.

The key players are Samsung, Vizio, Yamaha, Sony, LG, Philips, Panasonic, Sharp, Bose, Polk Audio, Harman, JVC, Sonos, Canton, Xiaomi, Edifier etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 42% market share.

The global Soundbar market size is projected to grow from US$ 4322.1 million in 2022 to US$ 11170 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11170 from 2023 to 2029.



North America is the largest Soundbar market with about 45% market share. China is follower, accounting for about 13% market share.



A soundbar is a type of speaker that is designed to enhance the sound quality of televisions. They are typically long and narrow, and can be placed in front of or under a TV. They can be connected to a TV via Bluetooth, HDMI, or other wired connections.

The global soundbar market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by factors such as an increase in the popularity of streaming services and the growth of the home theater market. The market is also expected to benefit from the increasing adoption of smart home technology, as soundbars can be integrated into smart home systems.

The soundbar market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers offering a wide range of products at various price points. Leading players in the market include Samsung, LG, Sony, Bose, Vizio, and Sonos. These companies are focusing on product innovation and expansion of distribution channels to increase their market share.

The market is divided into wired and wireless soundbar. Wireless soundbar is expected to dominate the market due to its easy set-up and portability.

However, the market growth could be constrained by the high cost of some soundbars and the availability of alternative sound systems such as home theater systems.

Segmentation by type

2 Channel

2.1 Channel

5.1 Channel

Others

Segmentation by application

Music

TV

Others

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Samsung

Vizio

Yamaha

Sony

LG

Philips

Panasonic

Sharp

Bose

Polk Audio

Harman

JVC

Sonos

Canton

Xiaomi

Edifier

