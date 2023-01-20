Final Expense Insurance Global Market Report 2022: Rise in Funeral Costs Drives Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Final Expense Insurance Market Research Report by Policy Type (Guaranteed Issue, Pre-need Insurance, and Simplified Issue), Providers, Region - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, Russia Ukraine Conflict, and High Inflation - Global Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Final Expense Insurance Market size was estimated at USD 138.91 billion in 2022, USD 148.59 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.10% to reach USD 240.50 billion by 2030.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Funeral Costs

Surge in Demand for Direct Cremation Over Traditional Funeral Services

Importance of Funeral Insurance Benefits Within the Covid-19 Crisis

Restraints

Limited Awareness Toward Funeral Insurance

Opportunities

Rising Geriatric Population All Across the Globe

Growing Funeral Insurance Uptake for Emerging Customers

Challenges

Evolution in Policy Regulations

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

Based on Policy Type, the market is studied across Guaranteed Issue, Pre-need Insurance, and Simplified Issue.

Based on Providers, the market is studied across Agency, Bancassurance, Brokers, and Digital & Direct Channels.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Final Expense Insurance Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Final Expense Insurance Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Final Expense Insurance Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $138.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $240.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Final Expense Insurance Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Final Expense Insurance Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Final Expense Insurance Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Final Expense Insurance Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Final Expense Insurance Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Final Expense Insurance Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Final Expense Insurance Market?



