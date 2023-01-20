OSS & BSS Global Market Report 2022: Significant Advances in Telecom Infrastructure Bolster Sector

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OSS & BSS Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global OSS & BSS market size reached US$ 46.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 101.26 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.71% during 2021-2027.
An operation support system (OSS) is a software used to manage the operating system or communication networks. It handles network planning and maintains network inventories, such as computers, routers, and servers that are connected to a network.
On the other hand, a business support system (BSS) supports and automates core business activities and management functions, such as product, customer, revenue, and order. It also provides information about customer relationships, payment orders, and new sign-ups. Due to the distinct and functional features offered by OSS and BSS, several organizations nowadays are focusing on incorporating both the tools to manage different areas of businesses efficiently.
OSS & BSS Market Trends:
With significant improvements in telecom infrastructure and increasing data consumption, telecom operators and providers are currently relying on OSS and BSS platforms to support business functions, including marketing, product offerings, sales, contracting, and delivery of services. This is further supported by the rising need for efficient portfolio and telecom site management software and the focus on personalization, seamless service usage, and diversity across communication industries and platforms.
Apart from this, the rising usage of industrial automation and business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) technologies for building efficient digitized business processes are influencing the demand for 5G applications and services worldwide.
This, in turn, is strengthening the market growth of the OSS and BSS platform that enables telecom operators to tackle the evolving needs of the end consumers. Besides this, the growing demand for streamlining billing systems, enhancing customer experiences, and improving business agility is anticipated to promote the sales of cloud OSS and BSS tools across the world.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
- Solution
- Services
Breakup by Oss Solution Type:
- Network Planning and Design
- Service Delivery
- Service Fulfillment
- Service Assurance
- Billing and Revenue Management
- Network Performance Management
- Customer and Product Management
- Others
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
- On-premises
- Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Media and Entertainment
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global OSS & BSS Market
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Oss Solution Type
8 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
9 Market Breakup by Organization Size
10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Amdocs
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Comarch SA
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Infosys Limited
- Netcracker Technology Corporation (NEC Corporation)
- Nokia Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Suntech S.A.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.
