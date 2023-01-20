Usage-Based Insurance Market Report 2022: Significant Growth in the Automotive Industry Bolsters Sector

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Usage-Based Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global usage-based insurance market reached a value of US$ 33.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 123.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.59% during 2021-2027.

Usage-based insurance (UBI), or telematics insurance, is a form of a specialized automobile insurance policy that calculates the premium based on the usage of the vehicle or the consumer driving behavior. It is commonly available in the form of pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) and pay-per-mile formats (PPM).

The premium is calculated according to the readings obtained from the telematics device installed in the vehicle to monitor the speed, time and distance covered and observe the driving pattern. In comparison to the conventional insurance policies, UBI is more personalized, aids in promoting good driving practices, minimizes the instances of road accidents and offers enhanced satisfaction to the policy holder.



Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the widespread adoption of remote diagnostics to monitor consumer driving behavior is providing a thrust to the market growth. Automobile manufacturers are embedding advanced telematics-based platforms in light-duty vehicles (LDV) to monitor driving habits and prevent any sudden failures or accidents on the road.

These systems also minimize the requirement of installing an additional black-box in the vehicles to record vehicular data, thereby favoring the market growth. Additionally, the development of connected vehicles and increasing concerns for driver safety, are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Other factors, including a significant reduction in UBI insurance premium rates, along with the implementation of favorable government policies promoting the use of telematics, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Breakup by Type:

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

Others

Breakup by Technology:

OBD II

Black Box

Smartphones

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light-duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy-duty Vehicle (HDV)

Breakup by Vehicle Age:

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



How has the global usage-based insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global usage-based insurance market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle age?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global usage-based insurance market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance UK Ltd

Allianz SE

Allstate Insurance Company

American International Group Inc.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.

AXA

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

Mapfre S.A.

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

State Farm Automobile Mutual Insurance Company

TomTom International BV.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (Unipol Gruppo S.p.A).

