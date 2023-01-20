Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals Webinar: History, Scientific Principles, Cycles and Formulations - An Introduction to Freeze-drying of Pharmaceutical Parenteral Products

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lyophilization Basics for Pharmaceuticals: History, Scientific Principles, Cycles and Formulations" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course will act as an introduction to freeze-drying of pharmaceutical parenteral products. Many drug substances require the extra protection that lyophilization provides, and the formulation of the liquid drug product must be designed to optimize efficacy of the finished dried product.

The course will cover how lyophilization works to convert a liquid drug product into a dried, more-stable powder. Cycle and formulation design will be explained, along with the scientific principles that are at play.

To learn the how and why for formulating and designing lyophilization cycles for drugs that will benefit from the freeze-drying process

Definition of freeze-drying

Identify ideal characteristics of a freeze-dried product

Determine when freeze-drying is necessary

Phases of the lyo cycle, and the scientific principles that drive each phase

Formulating drug products for successful freeze-drying

Analytical tools used to aid in the formulation and cycle development

Professionals in Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Validation

R&D Groups

Biochemists, Pilot Plant Operators

Chemical Engineers

Production Supervisors

Chemists

Equipment Maintenance

Mechanical Engineers

The course will also benefit those in other departments who find lyophilization among their responsibilities.

Section 1: History and background

Definition of freeze-drying, history, and commonly freeze-dried materials

Desired freeze-dried characteristics

Advantages and limitations of freeze-drying

Process overview

Section 2: Physical, chemical, and engineering principles

Vapor pressure

Sublimation and the phase diagram of water

The heat of sublimation of ice

Rate processes in freeze drying - heat transfer and mass transfer

States of matter - crystalline and amorphous

Section 3: Lyo cycle phases

Freezing (with optional annealing)

Primary drying (sublimation of water vapor)

Secondary drying (diffusion and evaporation of water that did not freeze as ice)

Section 4: Lyo formulations

Excipients for small and large molecules

Section 5: Quality product attributes

General and specific to freeze-dried products

Influence of collapse and eutectic melting

