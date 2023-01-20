360 DigiTech Announces Board Change

SHANGHAI, China, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a leading Credit-Tech platform in China, today announced Mr. Yongjin Fu has tendered his resignation as a director of the Company for personal reasons, effective as of January 20, 2023. The board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of Mr. Fan Zhao as an independent director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Fan Zhao will also serve on the audit committee of the Board as its member. In addition, the Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Gang Xiao as the chairperson of the audit committee of the Board, effective immediately.



Mr. Fan Zhao founded and has served as the chairman of the board of directors of Beijing Fengye Fanda Investment Advisory Co., Ltd. since 2000. He has served as a director of Heintzman Piano Company Limited since 2004. He founded and served as a director of Sunbridge International Holdings Limited from 2002 to 2018. From 2000 to 2004, Mr. Zhao was an independent director of www.3721.com. Mr. Fan Zhao was the president of Hebei Bada Group from 1993 to 1999. Mr. Fan Zhao received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Beijing University of Civil Engineering and Architecture in 1982 and an MBA degree from Lawrence Technological University in 2002, respectively.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Yongjin Fu for the contribution to our board during his tenure,” said Mr. Haisheng Wu, director and the chief executive officer of 360 DigiTech. “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Fan Zhao to our board. I’m confident his strategic insights and extensive experience will benefit 360 Digitech a lot as we work to drive sustainable growth and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

