Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 26 1015
Settlement Date 01/25/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 10,726
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.318/6.950
Total Number of Bids Received 57
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 14,926
Total Number of Successful Bids 48
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 48
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.318/6.950
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.085/6.710
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.318/6.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.569/6.870
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.085/6.710
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.940/7.070
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.451/6.910
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.39