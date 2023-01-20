|Series
|RIKB 26 1015
|Settlement Date
|01/25/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|10,726
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.318
|/
|6.950
|Total Number of Bids Received
|57
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|14,926
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|48
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|48
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.318
|/
|6.950
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|100.085
|/
|6.710
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.318
|/
|6.950
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.569
|/
|6.870
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|100.085
|/
|6.710
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.940
|/
|7.070
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.451
|/
|6.910
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.39
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 26 1015
