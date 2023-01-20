Railway Telematics Market to Reach US$ 13,320.1 Million by 2033 end Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global railway telematics market is estimated to be around US$ 6,708.3 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2033. The overall valuation of the railway telematics market is to reach around US$ 13,320.1 Million by the year 2033.



All the business sectors providing the solutions and services that go along with smart technology in railway transportation are anticipated to expand rapidly in the near future. Additionally, the ability to make quick decision-making for matters like asset deployment, use, and maintenance of railcars has increased the adoption of railways telematics across all countries.

Moreover, new technologies have become a necessity to make the freight and logistics sector more effective and superior. The adoption of railway telematics, including monitoring of refrigeration wagons and forecasted arrival times for every other railcar is the key factor driving the market in present times.

Key Takeaways from the Railway Telematics Market Study Report

According to this market study report, the United States holds a share of nearly 18.5% of the global railway telematics market. Owing to the presence of many leading OEM industries the overall revenue generated in the year 2023 is estimated to be around US$ 1,241 Mn.

Germany constitutes the largest regional market for railway telematics in Europe and offers plenty of room for further expansion. According to this statistics report, the country accounts for close to 4.7% of the money made by providing railway telematics services globally.

In Europe, the UK comes in second after Germany as the regional market for the adoption of railway telematics technology for freight management. This country is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.3% annually as per the market analysis figures.

China is the leading market among the Asia Pacific countries in terms of the production of railway telematics components as well as services. China is projected to register a higher CAGR 0f 4.3% from 2023 to 2033.

Japan is also a significant contributor to the Asia Pacific railway telematics market which acquires a share of 5.2% of the global market. With advanced component manufacturers as well as world-class service providers, this country is estimated to generate revenue of US$ 349 Mn in 2023.

As per the market report, India is the world's fastest-growing market for railway telematics at present years. Through 2033, the region is expected to grow at a pace of 5.4% thanks to domestic railway infrastructure expansion projects and improved export capabilities.

From 2023 to 2033, the component segment of sensors is expected to grow at a higher rate than any other segment. This segment is also the major contributing segment that acquires a share of nearly 45.5% of the overall market.

Australia has garnered enough traction in the global railway telematics business recently having a strong export potential for South East Asian countries and other nations. This nation, which has a sizable train transit system, is thought to account for around 2.3% of overall worldwide income.

For Competitive Landscape of the Global Railway Telematics Market

Siemens AG, Alstom SA, Knorr-Bremse AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Intermodal Telematics, Intrex Telematics, ORBCOMM, Railnova, Savvy Telematics, and Trinity Industries are some of the major players in the global railway telematics market studied by the report.

Key Segments

By Solution:

Fleet Management

Automatic Stock Control

Shock Detection

Remote data access

Railcar tracking and tracing

Reefer Wagon Management

ETA

others

By Railcar:

Hoppers

Tank cars

Well cars

Boxcars

Refrigerated Boxcars

Others

By Components:

TCU

Sensor

Others



By Train Type:

Passenger Train

Freight Train

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

