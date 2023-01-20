New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Type 2 Diabetes Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2019-2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382999/?utm_source=GNW

The dysfunction of pancreatic ?-cells is thought to be caused by a defect in their signaling, resulting in raised blood sugar (hypoglycemia), which over time leads to multiple comorbidities requiring continuous medical vigilance.



Many of the current therapies for T2D are unable to alter the disease’s natural course, with glycemic control deteriorating over time, resulting in complex treatment regimens



New therapies entering the market will be a main driver of growth, with recently launched GLP-1RA Rybelsus (oral semaglutide) is likely to obtain a large share of the non-insulin T2D drug market and biosimilar and oral insulins are likely to obtain a large market share from their costly branded originators.Other major drivers for the T2D market are the increasing prevalence of obesity and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and kidney disease .



Based on epidemiological analysis , the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of T2D will grow 25.93% over the forecast period, at an AGR of 2.3%, from 171,547,536 cases in 2019 to 216,029,212 cases by 2029 across the nine major pharmaceutical markets covered in this report, the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK), Japan, India and China.



The analyst projects that the marketplace for T2D within the 9MM will grow from $45bn in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% to $136.2B by 2029. In particular, The analyst expects US market will contribute the most to the antidiabetic market’s growth, contributing sales in $24.7B sales in 2019 (54% of the global antidiabetic market) and $66B in 2029 (48.5% of the global antidiabetic market).



In terms of the current treatment landscape, the consensus among interviewed physicians was that although they have a number of efficacious treatment options at their disposal, there are still patients that remain unable to achieve optimal glycemic control, address insulin resistance and reverse or slow the decline in ?-cell function.Additionally, KOLs interviewed highlighted the lack of treatment options for patients with T2D and complex comorbidities such as cardiorenal disease, an extremely important unmet need.



Another major issue mentioned is the cost of insulin treatment, with a strong need for controls on insulin drug pricing and a fair price for biosimilar/interchangeable insulins.

In addition, drug classes across the T2D marketplace often have poor side-effect profiles and there is an urgent need to broaden the drugs available to T2D patients to allow for safer and more tailored therapies. Despite a number of drugs currently in development, research suggests that the future level of attainment of these unmet needs will be modest, and a relatively high level of opportunity exists for drug developers to enter the T2D market.



- The proportion of people at risk of developing T2D is expected to increase over the 10-year forecast period due to an increased life expectancy coupled with rapid socioeconomic change, increased prevalence of obesity and the increased prevalence of cardiovascular (CV) disease

- The potential launch of 10 late-stage pipeline agents will increase the number of patients who can be offered pharmacological treatment options. In addition, five of these drugs in late-stage development are expected to have a high annual cost of therapy (ACOT), a factor that will contribute to notable profitability.

- Cardiorenal disease is being increasingly recognized in clinical practice and there has been a renewed interest among the medical community to understand the pathophysiological mechanisms underpinning its pathogenesis.

- Despite the plethora of therapies currently available to T2D patients, there is still room for improvement within the treatment space. The most recognizable is the need for novel treatment options for patients unable to achieve optimal glycemic control.



Despite the existence of numerous well-established treatment options in the T2D space, a few—yet significant—unmet needs remain.

The T2D market has been overcrowded by drug developers launching ‘Me-Too’ therapies for many years, though more recently, clinical development activity has resulted in more innovative treatments

T2D remains a highly prevalent condition, and there are many new and emerging players entering the space, as well as more established companies developing novel therapies

