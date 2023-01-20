New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "B-Cell Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382998/?utm_source=GNW

This report also contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional seven geographical markets (7M), totaling 15 markets (15M).



These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and PharmOnline International (POLI) Price Intelligence databases.



The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of B-cell NHL, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell therapies, accompanied by a transparent forecast methodology. Additionally, the report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs and competitive assessments, and identifies key future players in the B-cell NHL therapy market.



Synopsis

- Cell therapies face a high level of competition in NHL. The first line of therapy is well served by combination therapies, particularly chemotherapy plus Rituxan/biosimilar rituximab, which induces durable remissions in a large subset of patients.

- The B-cell NHL pipeline is dominated by CAR-T cells. The success of CAR-Ts in NHL has fueled R&D investment into this class of therapy, with more CAR-Ts in development than all other cell and gene therapy (CGT) classes combined. Pipeline CAR-Ts will likely require a novel target, increased efficacy, lower price, or simplified manufacture to penetrate the crowded CAR-T market.

- The NHL CGT market is projected to reach $8.4 billion in 8MM peak sales.

- A high level of unmet need exists in certain patient populations, and could be addressed by CGT agents.



Key Highlights

- Report deliverables include a PowerPoint report and Excel-based forecast model

- Forecast includes 8 countries

- Forecast covers 2021-2031

- Seven markets are extrapolated, obtaining a 15-market value for all NHL therapeutics



Scope

- This report includes disease epidemiology, a 10-year patient-based forecast for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell therapies by class, including early- to late clinical stage pipeline products with launch date assessment by 8MM market.



