$61.5 Billion Worldwide Antibiotics Industry to 2027 - Key Players Include Basilea Pharmaceutica, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and Melinta Therapeutics,

The global antibiotics market size reached US$ 47.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 61.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.44% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Antibiotics are a group of medicines, such as penicillin, cephalosporin, fluoroquinolone, etc., that inhibit the growth of microorganisms, prevent the replication of parasites, and reduce serious complications of bacterial infections. They are generally administered orally in the form of pills, liquids, tablets, and capsules.

They are also available as sprays, creams, ointments, and lotions, which are applied topically on the skin to treat certain acne and other skin diseases. Moreover, antibiotics can be administered through an injection or intravenously (IV) for severe infections according to the signs and symptoms of the patients.



The growing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as malaria, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), along with the easy availability of generic medicines, represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for antibiotics.

Moreover, the topical application of antibiotics offers reduced potential for systemic absorption and toxicity and minimizes the risk of surgical site infections. Consequently, the rising number of surgical procedures is increasing the sales of antibiotics to prevent incision infection.

They can also be utilized in the form of drops for conjunctivitis and acute ear infections. Furthermore, antibiotics are finding extensive application in livestock farming to safeguard animal health and welfare and support food safety. Apart from this, scientists are developing less reactogenic, cell-free vaccines consisting of purified components, inactivated toxins, and proteins. Additionally, several health organizations are entering into strategic partnerships with private companies to deliver new treatments and improve existing drugs.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allergan Plc (AbbVie Inc.), Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Melinta Therapeutics, Merck & Co. Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics Plc, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Spero Therapeutics and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global antibiotics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global antibiotics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the action mechanism?

What is the breakup of the market based on the drug class?

What is the breakup of the market based on the spectrum of activity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global antibiotics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021 Billion47.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027 Billion61.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Antibiotics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Action Mechanism

6.1 Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Protein Synthesis Inhibitors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 DNA Synthesis Inhibitors

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 RNA Synthesis Inhibitors

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Mycolic Acid Inhibitors

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Drug Class

7.1 Cephalosporin

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Penicillin

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Fluoroquinolone

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Macrolide

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Carbapenem

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Aminoglycoside

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Spectrum of Activity

8.1 Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Narrow-Spectrum Antibiotics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

9.1 Oral

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Parenteral

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Topical

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End User

10.1 Hospitals

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Specialty Clinics

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Others

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region



12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Allergan Plc (AbbVie Inc.)

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Johnson & Johnson

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Melinta Therapeutics

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 Nabriva Therapeutics Plc

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.9 Pfizer Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Sanofi SA

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Spero Therapeutics

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.12 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

16.3.12.1 Company Overview

16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o8w4vn

