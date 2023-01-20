New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Colorectal Cancer Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382997/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to PBF sales data for the 8MM, this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 7 geographical markets (7M), totaling 15 major markets (15MM).



These sales forecast extrapolations leverage data on pharmaceutical sales and drug availability from World Markets Healthcare (WMH) and POLI Price Intelligence databases.



The report also analyzes the clinical and commercial landscapes of CRC, with pricing assumptions based on currently marketed products by class of cell therapies, accompanied by a transparent forecast methodology.



Additionally, the report evaluates indication-specific unmet needs and competitive assessment, and identifies key future players in the cell therapy market.



Synopsis

- Cell and gene therapy (CGT) is not an established therapy area in CRC, but there is an active clinical pipeline.

- The gene therapy/oncolytic virus pipeline is generally unpromising. Oncolytic viruses (OVs) are being evaluated in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for microsatellite-instability high patients. Highly tolerable safety profiles have been reported; however, efficacy remains to be demonstrated.

- patient-based forecast projects the CRC cell & gene therapy market across the 8MM to reach $1.2 billion in 2031, while across the 15MM, overall CRC market sales are projected to reach a peak of $23.9 billion.

- CGT agents should aim to provide long-term disease control in metastatic CRC (mCRC) to add the most clinical value.



Key Highlights

