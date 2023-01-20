Telepsychiatry Market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period, Technological Advancements, Growth Objectives, and Future Insights

Portland, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Medical Devices business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Telepsychiatry Market ”. The report is a combination of primary and secondary data. The total market opportunity for Telepsychiatry was USD 8.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 23 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching nearly USD 48.9 Bn. As per the report, the North America region dominated the global telepsychiatry market with a high revenue share of around 42 percent in the year 2021.



Telepsychiatry Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The main objective of the report is to provide detailed information about the growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and restraints of the market. The report also majorly focuses on the key players to describe and analyze the value, volume, market competitive landscape, market share, SWOT analysis and strategies for growth till 2029. The competitive landscape presented in the report includes strategies followed by major market players along with detailed case studies on how to overcome challenges prevailing in the market. For the research, the Telepsychiatry market has been divided into three segments into the product, age group and end-use. The division is based on the characteristics and similarities in each segment contributing towards the growth of the Telepsychiatry market. The market report further provides the market volume and size of each segment. The report offers an in-depth overview of the Telepsychiatry market to help decision-makers of the organization to achieve their goals. The regional analysis covers all the regions in the world contributing to the global Telepsychiatry market growth. It offers insights into the market size, value and volume of each region for the forecast period, which helps clients to plan strategies for growth and to find a better position in the global Telepsychiatry market.

Telepsychiatry Market Overview

Telemedicine is a process of providing various healthcare services through telecommunication technology, mainly by videoconferencing. Telepsychiatry is a sub-segment of it. Telepsychiatry provides mental health solutions like therapies , which include family therapy, group therapy and individual therapy with psychiatric evaluations, medication management and patient education . It is said to be a viable alternative when face-to-face therapy is not possible.

Telepsychiatry Market Dynamics

The factors that are majorly contributing to the telepsychiatry market growth are the increasing geriatric and medically underserved (especially rural) population, advancements in telecommunications and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The market is also majorly driven by the high demand from healthcare providers due to the benefits of telepsychiatry to patients, which include a reduction in treatment delays and improvements in the continuity of treatments and follow-ups. The increase in suicidal tendencies in teenagers and young adults resulted in an increase in the demand for mental treatments boosting the telepsychiatry market growth. Regional differences in regulation, the possibility of fraud , data hacking and privacy concerns are the factors that are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Telepsychiatry Market Regional Insights

In the year 2021, the telepsychiatry market in the North America region dominated the global market with a revenue share of around 42 percent. The growth of the regional market is majorly attributed to favorable reimbursement policies, increased smartphone penetration, and the presence of many industry players.

During the forecast period, the telepsychiatry market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR. In the region, factors contributing to the market growth are the increasing adoption of smartphones, favorable government initiatives and increasing awareness among patients .

Telepsychiatry Market Segmentation

By Product

In-home Solutions

Forensic Solutions

Routine Solutions

Crisis Solutions

By Age Group

Adult

Pediatric and Adolescent

Geriatric



By End-use

Community Mental Health Centers

Specialty Care Settings

Skilled Nursing Facilities

Homecare

Others



Telepsychiatry Market Key Competitors include:

Telehealth

Epsychiatry Pty. Ltd.

CB Information Services, Inc.

eVisit

Advanced TeleMed Services

innovaTel

American Telepsychiatrists

Encounter Telepsychiatry

JSA Health Telepsychiatry, LLC

Arcadian Telepsychiatry, LLC

Genoa

FasPsych, LLC

General Electric

TeleSpecialists

Chiron Health

Zipnosis

Medtronic

Iris Telehealth Inc.

MDLIVE

SOC Telemed

Key questions answered in the Telepsychiatry Market are:

What is Telepsychiatry?

What is the Telepsychiatry market size at the regional and country level?

What is the growth forecast for the Telepsychiatry market?

What are the global trends in the Telepsychiatry Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Telepsychiatry Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Telepsychiatry Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Telepsychiatry Market?

What are the major challenges that the Telepsychiatry Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Telepsychiatry Market?





Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Age Group, End-use and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

