Lecithin Market to hit USD 998.65 Mn by 2029 Industry Share, Top Players, competition, and Growth Prediction

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report published by Maximize Market research, on the Lecithin Market , covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 547.6 Mn in 2021 to USD 998.65 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.8 percent during the forecast period.



Lecithin Market Scope and Research Methodology

On the basis of historical data and the lecithin industry's current situation, the report provides insights and an outlook on global market projections. Market segments, recent developments , and market dynamics hat include drivers , challenges, restraints and opportunities are all included in the study to overview the market performance. The Lecithin market is segmented by product, grade and application . The report's authenticated data has been presented based on the results of comprehensive primary and secondary research. For the data analysis, qualitative and quantitative research methods are used for the analysis. Data is collected using primary and secondary data collection methods. Government websites, news releases, corporate annual reports and research papers pertaining to the lecithin market were the secondary sources used for the analysis. An analysis of various regions was done in order to comprehend the competition in the global industry. The report also includes information on the latest marketing tactics used by major players across globe.

Lecithin Market Overview

A combination of fats called lecithin. Cells in the human body require lecithin. It can be found in a variety of foods , including salmon, corn, soybeans , sunflower seeds, egg yolks, and animal fat. Its use in baked products, ready-to-eat meals, confectioneries, pasta, and instant foods is growing because of its qualities as an emulsifier, viscosity reduction agent, and wetting agent. This is a key factor driving lecithin market growth. Lecithin supplements are offered as treatments for a number of illnesses, such as lactation support, high cholesterol, and ulcerative colitis . Sunflower lecithin is less common, yet some people prefer it because they want to avoid consuming genetically engineered goods (GMOs). Swelling, itching, rashes, stomach pain , and diarrhoea are a few of the restraints for Lecithin market.

Lecithin Market Dynamics

Lecithin is a naturally occurring substance that appears in a range of foods. Lecithin is a beneficial dietary supplement that's also utilised to create eye drops, skin moisturisers, and food emulsifiers. These ingredients improve one's health and spirits when taken as dietary supplements. As a result, the lecithin market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Healthy-living individuals are more prone to use dietary supplements to maintain their well-being and improve their mood. As a result, the dietary supplement industry's lecithin market has been driven by health consciousness people segment. Lecithin market growth is expected to be fuelled by rising living standards, new online retail shopping, technological advancements, and food services . The health benefits of lecithin consumption and lecithin's rising popularity in the pharmaceutical industry are the main drivers expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. The growth of the global market is expected to be hampered by the variation in the price of raw materials used for its manufacturing .

Lecithin Market Regional Insights

The North American region is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. The presence of significant end customers and the easy availability of raw materials act as drivers for lecithin market growth. Large soy fields in the United States and canola farms in Canada are promoting market growth in this area. One of the main sources used in the production of lecithin is soybeans. Soybean production in North America is rising as a result of extensive soy farming and an increase in the number of small-scale crushing plants.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to concentration of lecithin producers in the region. Demand is also being fuelled by an abundance of raw resources and rising health consciousness among customers in the area.

Market Size in 2021 USD 547.6 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 998.65 Mn CAGR 7.8 % (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 201 No. of Tables 104 No. of Charts and Figures 105 Segment Covered Product, Grade, Application and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Lecithin Market Segmentation

By Product:

Soybean

Sunflower Seed

Egg



By Grade:

Food grade

Pharma Grade

Feed Grade



By Application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Other Application

Lecithin Market Key Competitors:

Cargill, Inc.(US)

ADM(US)

Imcopo Food Ingredients B.V.(US)

Bunge Limited(US)

American Lecithin Company(US)

Global River Food Ingredients(US)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US)

NOW Foods(US)

Haneil Soyatech Pvt. Ltd.(India)

Yugen Chemicals(India)

AKK Soya International(US)

GIIAVA(India)

Thew Arnott & Co. Ltd.(UK)

Lasenor EMUL., S.L.(Brazil)

Sun Nutrafoods(Madhya Pradesh)

Lipoid GmbH(Germany)

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG(Germany)

LECICO GmbH(Germany)

Wilmar International Ltd.(Singapore)

Sime Darby Unimills B.V.(Netherland)

Barentz(Netherland)

Tianjin Hexiyuan Lecithin Technology Co., Ltd.(China)

Orison Chemicals Limited(China)



Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, Grade, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

