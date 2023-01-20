Disc Medicine Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Mabwell Therapeutics for Novel Anti-TMPRSS6 Monoclonal Antibodies to Modulate Iron Homeostasis

Disc will obtain exclusive rights to MWTX-003 and other novel anti-TMPRSS6 antibodies in the United States, Europe and other territories excluding Greater China and certain other territories in Southeast Asia



MWTX-003 demonstrated potent and durable suppression of serum iron and efficacy in animal models of beta-thalassemia and polycythemia vera (PV)

FDA has accepted the IND for MWTX-003 and Disc plans to initiate a phase 1 study of MWTX-003 in healthy volunteers during 2H’23



WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that is has entered into an agreement with Mabwell Therapeutics to obtain an exclusive license to a portfolio of monoclonal antibodies targeting TMPRSS6 (Transmembrane Serine Protease 6, also known as Matriptase-2) including the phase 1-ready drug candidate MWTX-003. Disc plans to initiate a phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers in the second half of 2023.

MWTX-003 has the potential to address a wide range of hematologic disorders including polycythemia vera and beta-thalassemia by controlling iron homeostasis. Genetic studies show that TMPRSS6 affects red blood cell formation by controlling the level of iron that is available for erythropoiesis. Clinical and non-clinical evidence has shown that reducing iron levels by inhibiting TMPRSS6 has potential to treat hematologic disorders.

“Disc has built deep expertise in the role of iron homeostasis in hematologic disorders, and I am thrilled to expand our portfolio with these highly complementary antibody programs.” said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Disc. “We are delighted to be partnering with Mabwell, a company with a strong antibody technology platform that is led by Dr. Xin Du, a leading expert on TMPRSS6 biology. This program is in perfect alignment with our strategy and we look forward to advancing MWTX-003 into phase 1 studies later this year.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Disc will obtain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize MWTX-003 and other anti-TMPRSS6 monoclonal antibodies discovered by Mabwell, in the United States, Europe, and other territories outside of China and Southeast Asia. MWTX-003 is phase 1-ready and received acceptance of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2022. Mabwell will receive an upfront cash payment of $10.0 million, in addition to development and commercial milestones for a total of up to $412.5 million in eligible payments, and tiered, mid to high single digit royalties on net sales.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approval by the shareholders of the parent company of Mabwell Therapeutics, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd.

About Disc

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

About Mabwell Therapeutics

Mabwell Therapeutics, Inc. is a San Diego-based biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of antibody and protein-based drugs in multiple therapeutic areas including hematological disorders, liver disease, and neurodegenerative diseases. Mabwell Therapeutics is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., a global integrated biopharmaceutical company primarily engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of biotherapeutics

