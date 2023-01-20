New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Banking Trend Analysis - The Quest for Profitability Driving Strategies and Product Development of Digital-Only Providers" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382926/?utm_source=GNW





Alongside this, analysis of the regional contexts these banks operate in is also included, with a time series of consumer attitudes towards digital banking provided for each region covered.



While the COVID-19 pandemic has proved that digital banking is essential for consumers and business’ access to finance, the past year has shown that digital challengers are not taking their customers for granted and behaving under the assumption that their growth and sustainability is guaranteed.Most of the banks discussed in this report have taken significant steps to strengthen and/or adapt their strategies over the past two years.



While some banks have doubled down on their emphasis on customer acquisition and expanding their offering, others have taken a more targeted approach aimed at diversifying their revenue streams.Moreover, achieving profitability in the near future has increasingly become the top priority of many of those managing digital challengers, most of which remain loss-making.



Ultimately, the path towards profitability will not only depend on digital challengers’ strategies and product development but also on consumer attitudes, the regulatory environment specific to each country/region, and the overall competitiveness of the markets within which they operate.



- Digital challengers are increasingly providing loans and becoming less reliant on transaction fees. Starling Bank in the UK and bunq in the Netherlands are two examples of digital challengers that have introduced loan products over the past two years. In doing so, they have joined other banks such as KakaoBank in South Korea and ubank in Australia in adopting a more traditional balance sheet approach based on net interest income.

- Whereas a balance sheet approach is associated with profitability, a strategy based on aggressive customer acquisition is not. The two banks that have managed to generate profit - Starling Bank and KakaoBank - have largely managed to do so because of their lending activities. Other actors that have expanded aggressively in terms of market share (such as Revolut) are still struggling to make profit.



