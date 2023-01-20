New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Innovation in Commercial Banking Market with focus on Neobanks for Business, ESG Financing, Digital Lending, Embedded Finance, Merchants Acquiring, and Buy Now Pay Later" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382923/?utm_source=GNW





The pandemic caused an explosion in small business startups and ‘side hustles’ across the world, along with a corresponding surge in fintechs looking to address their banking needs.With the world economy heading into a new period of instability, SMEs are looking to their banking partners more than ever for timely finance, speedy payments, and the tools with which to analyze their business.



This report provides a snapshot of innovative banking products and services aimed at the SME sector.



Scope

- Profitability is much more attainable for business-oriented neobanks.

- SMEs can tap into a huge pool of preferential rates and terms for ESG-related projects.

- Lenders are increasingly using the transaction data from platforms to economically extend credit to micro-merchants.

- Buy Now Pay Later’s attraction to merchants is more than the ability to extend credit but also the passing of risk.



Reasons to Buy

- Understand key technology, business models, and channel trends being used to reach out to SMEs.

- Access the latest survey data on self-employed and small business owners regarding their evolving channel behavior and provider preferences.

- Identify the leading digital transformation efforts based on cost income and customer satisfaction metrics.

- Access firm-level/case study insights on leading banks and new startups targeting the SME market.

