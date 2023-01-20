South Africa State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) Report 2022: Over the Past 2 Decades, Government has Spent More than R308bn Bailing Out and Recapitalising SOEs

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "State-Owned Enterprises in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on state-owned companies in South Africa includes information on the SOE sector as a whole and major SOEs such as Eskom, Transnet, SAA, Denel and the Post Office. It includes information on the state of SOEs and their effect on the fiscus and the economy, state capture and corruption, government guarantees and support and regulations.

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) play a critical role in South Africa's economy as they are responsible for providing the infrastructure and services on which the economy depends. This includes the generation of electricity, water provision, freight logistics, commuter transport and telecommunications. Instead of being at the forefront of economic and social transformation, most SOEs have been associated with state capture, financial mismanagement and major governance failures due to weak accountability and inefficiency.

There are profiles of 24 companies including the major SOEs mentioned above and others such as Airports Company South Africa, the Passenger Rail Agency, state-owned funding institutions such as the Industrial Development Corporation and the Land Bank and regulators such as the Financial Sector Conduct Authority.

Some of the country's biggest and most important state-owned companies have not met their mandates due to underperformance and require regular bailouts from government. Over the past two decades, government has spent more than R308bn bailing out and recapitalising SOEs.



Key Issues



Most SOEs are relying on government bailouts to stay afloat and nearly all are unable to operate effectively and are a threat to the economy as they are not financially viable and failing at maintaining the infrastructure they are responsible for. Corruption and irregular and wasteful expenditure continue, as there is lack of accountability and no measures to counter corruption and mismanagement.

Political appointments of boards and senior management, outside internationally-accepted corporate governance rules, have severely impacted procurement practices and company performance. Most SOE boards lack industry-appropriate skills, professionals, and diversity.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Issues

3.3. Corporate Actions

3.4. Regulations

3.5. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. State Capture and Corruption

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Government Guarantees and Support

6.4. Labour

6.5. Environmental Issues



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

Appendix

Summary of Notable Players

Company Profiles

Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company Ltd

Airports Company South Africa SOC Ltd

Alexkor SOC Ltd

Armaments Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd

Broadband Infraco SOC Ltd

Denel SOC Ltd

Development Bank of Southern Africa

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

Financial Sector Conduct Authority

Independent Development Trust

Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa Ltd

Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa SOC Ltd (The)

Sasria SOC Ltd

SEF SOC Ltd

South African Broadcasting Corporation SOC Ltd

South African Forestry Company SOC Ltd

South African Nuclear Energy Corporation SOC Ltd (The)

South African Weather Service

Suid-Afrikaanse Poskantoor SOC Ltd

Telkom SA SOC Ltd

Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority

Transnet SOC Ltd

