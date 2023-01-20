Biomass Gasification Market Is Expected to Reach $188.5 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global biomass gasification market was valued at $88.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $188.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, patent landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9662

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $88.0 Billion Market Size in 2031 $188.5 Billion CAGR 8.0% No. of Pages in Report 337 Segments Covered Type, Application, Source, and Region. Drivers Increase in waste management Increase in electrification Commercialization of biomass gasification Rapidly depleting fossil fuels Restraints High installation cost Opportunities Advancing technology for biomass gasification

Covid-19 scenario-

The disrupted supply chain across the world led to decreased activities in waste management, which in turn impacted the global biomass gasification market negatively, especially during the initial phase.

The ongoing and planned projects suffered delays due to a disrupted supply chain, delays in government approvals, and a lack of budge

However, as the net emissions targets for 2030 are nearing, globally, government and private players are heavily investing in biomass technology to shift towards clean energy from biomass gasification.

The global biomass gasification market is analyzed based on type, application, source, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9662

By type, the moving or fixed bed segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global biomass gasification market revenue as they can be used at high temperatures. However, the fluidized bed segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period as this gasifier type produces relatively less tar and unfinished char. The other segments assessed through the report take in plasma and FCC-fluid catalytic cracking.

By application, the power segment contributed to more than half of the global biomass gasification market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The gas fuels segment, on the other hand, would display a significant CAGR of 7.7% throughout the forecast period.

By source, the solid biomass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around half of the global biomass gasification market revenue. The liquid biomass segment, simultaneously, would portray a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The municipal waste and biogas segments are also analyzed through the report.

By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global biomass gasification market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The other region assessed through the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Buy This Report (337 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://bit.ly/3Wj4WAg

The key market players analyzed in the global biomass gasification market report include Beltran Technologies, Inc., Vaskiluodon Voima Oy, EQTEC plc, Chanderpur Works Private Limited, Ankur Scientific Energy Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Infinite Energy Pvt. Ltd., Valmet Corporation, KASAG Swiss AG, Göteborg Energi AB, and Thyssenkrupp AG. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Trending Reports in Biomass Gasification Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Power-to-gas Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Bioenergy Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Syngas Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Biomass Briquette Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Biomass Power Generation Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Waste-derived Biogas Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.marketinshort.com/