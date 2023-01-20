New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Perfect RAN or perfect edge: the Open RAN dilemma facing operators" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382426/?utm_source=GNW
Operators must strike a balance between having an ideal edge infrastructure and having the best radio network, while keeping commercial priorities and enterprise customers in mind.
Key questions answered in this report
- What is the best balance between hyper-distributed edge cloud and high-performance radio for different 5G business models?
- What are the advantages of the very edge-centric architecture and what do early case studies teach us?
- What are the trade-offs that may have to be made in the RAN and how can they be mitigated?
- What technical and deployment advances are required to improve the balance for future deployments?
