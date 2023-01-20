New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fixed–mobile convergence: consumer survey" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190238/?utm_source=GNW
Topics analysed
- FMC penetration at an operator and country level, and the potential addressable market for operators
- Composition of FMC packages and the FMC customer base, including demographic and spend analysis
- Value-added services that FMC customers bundle with their fixed broadband
- Customer service channels used by FMC customers
- Intention to churn and Net Promoter Score (NPS) for several large operators
Survey data coverage
The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between July and August 2022. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in selected countries around the world. We set quotas on age, gender and income. There were at least 1000 respondents per country.
Geographical coverage
- Western Europe (WE): France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK
- Central and Eastern Europe (CEE): Poland and Turkey
- North America (NA): Canada and the USA
- Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP): Australia and New Zealand
- Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP): Malaysia and the Philippines
- Africa: South Africa
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190238/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________