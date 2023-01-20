New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fixed–mobile convergence: consumer survey" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06190238/?utm_source=GNW







Topics analysed





FMC penetration at an operator and country level, and the potential addressable market for operators

Composition of FMC packages and the FMC customer base, including demographic and spend analysis

Value-added services that FMC customers bundle with their fixed broadband

Customer service channels used by FMC customers

Intention to churn and Net Promoter Score (NPS) for several large operators

Survey data coverage





The survey was conducted in association with Dynata between July and August 2022. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the internet-using population in selected countries around the world. We set quotas on age, gender and income. There were at least 1000 respondents per country.





Geographical coverage





Western Europe (WE): France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the UK

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE): Poland and Turkey

North America (NA): Canada and the USA

Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP): Australia and New Zealand

Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP): Malaysia and the Philippines

Africa: South Africa



About Reportlinker

