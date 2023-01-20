New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dietary Supplements Market Research Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382477/?utm_source=GNW



Top Market Players Mentioned:

Amway Corp.

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

ADM

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Bionova

Ayanda

Arkopharma

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Dietary Supplements Market Market

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has resulted in a substantial change in consumer demand, purchasing habits, market dynamics, and government initiatives, all of which have had an impact on the Dietary Supplements Market market.

The COVID – 19 deviation in the global perspective is thoroughly examined by the Dietary Supplements Market market analysis, which takes into account how it will affect the supply chain, the economy, and consumer preferences by nation and area.



Market Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America



The Global Dietary Supplements Market is categorized as:

By Ingredient:

Vitamins

Botanicals

Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega Fatty Acids

Others



By Form:

Tablets

Capsules

Soft gels

Powders

Gummies

Liquids

Others



By Application:

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer

Lungs Detox/Cleanse

Skin/Hair/Nails

Sexual Health

Brain/Mental Health

Insomnia

Menopause

Anti-aging

Prenatal Health

Others



By End-user:

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants



By Type:

OTC

Prescribed



