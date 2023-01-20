Brixton Metals Samples 50% Copper at Val, 32.8% Copper at Metla and 152 g/t Gold at the Trapper Target, Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to report the surface rock sample results from the Metla, Trapper, Val and East Targets and drill assay results from the Metla Target. These are the remaining assays from the 2022 season on the Thorn Project. Brixton recognizes 14 large scale copper-gold targets at the wholly owned Thorn Project, located in Northwestern British Columbia, Canada. A total of 497 rock samples and 1,133 soil samples were collected in addition to the 18,122m drilled during the 2022 field season on the Thorn Project.



Highlights

76 rock grab samples yielded greater than 1% copper with 25 samples yielding greater than 5% copper at the Metla Target 17 rock grab samples assayed greater than 10.0% Cu 5 rock grab samples assayed greater than 20.0% Cu Sample D200413 assayed 32.8% Cu and 10.9 g/t Au

Visible gold observed in surface grab samples with 14 rock grab samples yielding greater than 10 g/t gold and 7 samples yielding greater than 25 g/t gold at the Metla Target Sample D132545 assayed 59.8 g/t Au, 17.9 g/t Ag, and 2.0% Cu Sample D200407 assayed 39.3 g/t Au, 7.4 g/t Ag, and 3.7% Cu Sample D200435 assayed 34.9 g/t Au, 1110.0 g/t Ag, and 16.7% Cu



Eight holes drilled at the Metla Target, totalling 1481.66 meters. THN22-228 intersected 0.10% Cu over 33.40m, from 223.50m depth Including 0.90% Cu over 2.70m





Rock grab sample D131593 assayed 152.0 g/t Au and 187.0 g/t Ag at the Trapper Gold Target





Rock grab sample D200353 assayed 50.0 % Cu, 3.0 g/t Au, and 674 g/t Ag at the Val Target



Chairman & CEO, Gary Thompson, stated, “We are excited to see the high volume of impressive copper, gold and silver grades from surface sampling at the Thorn Project. The past season was our most meaningful program on the Metla Target since its acquisition in 2020. We are looking forward to vectoring toward the porphyry centers on several Thorn Project targets in our fully funded 2023 program.”

Figure 1. Location Map of the Thorn Property with Copper-Gold Geochemistry.

2022 Surface Sampling Program

A total of 497 rock samples and 1,133 soil samples were collected during the 2022 field season on the Thorn Project. The majority of these samples were from the Metla and Trapper targets, with reconnaissance prospecting and soil sampling completed at the Val, Tat and East Targets.

During the 2022 exploration program a total of 243 rock samples and 272 soil samples were collected at the Metla Target with 76 rock samples assaying greater than 1% copper, including 25 samples assaying greater than 5% copper, as well as 14 samples assaying greater than 10 g/t gold with a high of 32.8% Cu and 59.8 g/t Au from samples D200413 and D132545 respectively (Figure 2).

Most of the Metla Cu-Au mineralization is hosted within a Triassic-aged (220 +- 3.1Ma) quartz diorite intrusive, although some occurrences were sampled within the Triassic mafic volcanic rocks of the Stuhini Group. High-grade copper is associated with centimeter-scale quartz veins with blebs or bands of bornite and chalcopyrite, with lesser pyrite. The outcrop exposures have only minor secondary mineralization of malachite and azurite as the surfaces have only recently been exposed due to receding glaciers. Localized alteration minerals include potassium feldspar, hematite, and epidote.

Table 1. 2022 Metla Surface Rock Grab Sampling, Greater than 5% Copper.

Sample Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) D200413 32.8 10.9 33.7 D200095 27.2 1.2 132.0 D200414 24.6 3.4 20.4 D200094 23.6 1.1 118.0 D200416 21.1 12.4 61.6 D200069 19.3 1.1 75.2 D200070 18.1 1.2 82.8 D200435 16.7 34.9 1110.0 D200415 16.5 7.0 28.8 D200420 15.6 0.2 331.0 D132546 13.4 36.2 49.1 D200408 12.1 0.4 101.0 D200428 10.9 7.6 492.0 D200409 10.9 3.2 83.3 D200436 10.8 0.4 76.8 D200076 10.7 0.1 33.7 D200417 10.4 1.7 10.7 D200405 7.0 0.1 28.6 D200404 6.6 1.2 112.0 D200433 6.4 1.7 245.0 D200065 6.2 0.1 129.0 D200084 5.8 0.1 80.4 D200429 5.8 13.7 385.0 D200424 5.5 0.2 3.6 D200092 5.3 0.2 2.9

Table 2. 2022 Metla Surface Rock Grab Sampling, Greater than 10 g/t Gold.

Sample Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) D132545 59.8 17.9 2.0 D200407 39.3 7.4 3.7 D132546 36.2 49.1 13.4 D200442 35.5 50.2 D200435 34.9 1110.0 16.7 D200431 33.2 26.6 <0.1 D200432 25.1 121.0 0.6 D200081 20.2 4.7 0.2 D200430 19.6 121.0 D200418 15.4 10.3 4.9 D200412 14.3 5.7 1.5 D200429 13.7 385.0 5.8 D200416 12.4 61.6 21.1 D200413 10.9 33.7 32.8

Figure 2. Metla Location Map of Rock-Grab Samples, Drill Collars with Copper Geochemistry.





Rocks collected are selective grab samples of mineralized outcrops and do not represent the entire target.

Figure 3. Photographs of Metla Rock Grab Samples with Copper Sulphides.





Figure 4. Metla Rock Grab Samples.

A total of 130 rock samples and 555 soil samples were collected at the Trapper Target in 2022, with nine samples assaying greater than 10 g/t gold. Grab sample D131593 collected at Trapper, is the highest-grade gold sample collected on the Thorn project to date assaying 152.0 g/t Au and was sampled 500m northeast of the main drilling area expanding the gold surface anomaly (Figure 5). This high-grade gold showing is hosted within a Triassic intermediate lapilli tuff of the Stuhini Group. Mineralization is associated with pyrite and galena with lesser sphalerite, within centimeter- to decimeter-scale quartz-calcite veins.

Table 3. 2022 Trapper Surface Sampling, Greater than 10 g/t Gold

Sample Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) D131593 152.0 187.0 0.2 6.1 3.1 D131585 106.5 191.0 0.3 8.0 5.4 D131590 85.9 182.0 0.3 6.0 8.2 D131592 77.2 153.0 0.1 4.8 3.0 D131586 61.9 184.0 0.4 5.8 4.2 D200202 46.6 61.6 2.0 1.1 D131588 37.9 106.0 0.2 4.1 4.3 D131595 22.5 340.0 0.2 20.0 3.3 D131589 17.6 97.3 0.2 3.6 3.1

Figure 5. Location Map of 2022 Rock Grab Samples, Trapper Target with Gold Geochemistry.







Rocks collected are selective grab samples of mineralized outcrops and do not represent the entire target.

Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, “In addition to the great results that we have generated at the Camp Creek and Trapper Targets recently, Metla, Val and the East Targets are exciting newly emerging large-scale copper-gold targets on the Thorn Project that we plan to advance.”

Additionally, 44 reconnaissance rock samples were collected at the Val target where thirteen rock grab samples from outcrop returned greater than 1% copper and seven samples were above 10% copper with the highest values from sample D200353 of 50.0% Cu and the highest gold came from sample D200359 of 21.6 g/t Au, and 674 g/t Ag was in with the 50% Cu sample (see Table 5). This Val copper showing is a quartz vein up to 30 centimeters wide with chalcocite, bornite and malachite which is continuous over a 175m strike length hosted in a quartz monzonite. Limited previous work was conducted at the Val Target which warrants further follow up.

Table 4. 2022 Val Rock Grab Sampling, Greater than 1% Copper.

Target Sample Sample Type Cu (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) VAL D200353 Outcrop 50.0 3.0 674.0 VAL D200115 Outcrop 45.4 0.9 526.0 VAL D200167 Outcrop 40.7 1.1 485.0 VAL D200114 Outcrop 31.6 4.9 365.0 VAL D200359 Float 29.4 21.6 236.0 VAL D200113 Outcrop 26.7 8.7 305.0 VAL D200112 Outcrop 14.9 0.9 149.0 VAL D200168 Outcrop 6.5 0.4 68.5 BING D200176 Outcrop 5.8 0.5 130.0 VAL D200171 Outcrop 5.8 1.2 21.3 VAL D200351 Outcrop 4.6 0.1 53.9 VAL D200111 Outcrop 3.9 0.5 40.4 BING D200175 Outcrop 3.8 0.2 40.8 VAL D200110 Outcrop 3.0 1.7 58.0 VAL D200355 Outcrop 3.0 0.1 30.8 VAL D200169 Outcrop 2.8 0.6 40.0 VAL D200357 Float 2.5 0.5 66.3 VAL D200170 Subcrop 1.3 0.2 16.4 VAL D200356 Float 1.2 0.2 13.6

Figure 6. 2022 Rock Grab Sampling Location Map, Copper Geochemistry.





Rocks collected are selective grab samples of mineralized outcrops and do not represent the entire target.

Metla Diamond Drilling

During the 2022 season, 8 diamond drill holes totaling 1481.66 meters were drilled at Metla, which targeted high-grade copper and gold mineralization identified at surface earlier in the season (Figure 2 and 7). At the time of drill planning, prospecting assay results had not yet been received but the bornite and chalcopyrite occurrences with associated potassic feldspar alteration prompted setting up the first pad where THN-228, THN22-229, and THN22-230 were drilled. Grab samples near the drill pad assayed up to 27.2% Cu and 1.15 g/t Au, including 23.6% Cu, 19.25% Cu and 18.1% Cu. Drilling from the three holes intersected strong potassium feldspar and epidote alteration in quartz diorite, with local minor occurrences of bornite and chalcopyrite, with assays up to 0.10% Cu over 33.40m (from 223.50m), including 0.90% Cu and 0.18 g/t Au over 2.70m (Table 5).

Five drill holes were collared from the second Metla pad, targeting a new Cu-Au showing with up to 32.8% Cu and 59.8 g/t Au from grab samples on surface. Similar to the first Metla drill pad, the holes were planned prior to having received surface assay results but the consistent visuals of bornite, chalcopyrite and pyrite over a 350m strike length warranted drill testing at depth. Drill holes THN-332, THN22-333, THN22-334, THN22-335 and THN22-336 all intersected a chlorite, hematite, potassium feldspar altered phaneritic diorite, with local disseminated pyrite and trace chalcopyrite and bornite. THN22-232 intersected 0.91m of 0.71% Cu and 0.64 g/t Au from 15.24m. THN22-234 intersected 0.60m of 0.64% Cu from 17.20m.

The Metla diamond drill program demonstrated that the altered quartz diorite continues at depth with localized copper and gold mineralization. Detailed mapping and sampling will be planned for the 2023 season to assist in planning more drilling at the Metla Cu-Au porphyry Target.

Table 5. Select Mineralized Intervals for the Metla Target Drilling.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) THN22-228 223.50 256.90 33.40 0.10 0.03 including 253.50 256.90 3.40 0.74 0.16 including 254.20 256.90 2.70 0.90 0.18 THN22-229 no significant assays THN22-230 8.50 10.00 1.50 0.11 THN22-232 15.24 16.15 0.91 0.71 0.64 THN22-233 36.00 53.26 17.26 0.05 0.11 THN22-234 16.60 17.80 1.20 0.35 0.02 including 17.20 17.80 0.60 0.64 0.02 THN22-235 no significant assays THN22-236 no significant assays

Figure 7. Collar Locations and Drill Traces at the Metla Target.

Table 6. Drill Collar and Hole Information for Current News Release.

Thorn Drill Holes: This Release Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Zone Status THN22-228 643032 6471673.056 1658.5 18 -78 376.42 Metla Current Release THN22-229 643032 6471667.794 1654.6 193 -45 372.77 Metla Current Release THN22-230 643031 6471670.026 1651.2 289 -60 310.90 Metla Current Release THN22-232 643027 6470329.614 1622.0 359 -45 48.77 Metla Current Release THN22-233 643025 6470329.697 1623.0 0 -59 116.77 Metla Current Release THN22-234 643023 6470333.694 1621.6 336 -45 82.30 Metla Current Release THN22-235 643026 6470328.933 1619.8 333 -60 121.92 Metla Current Release THN22-236 643030 6470329.537 1621.5 72 -43 51.81 Metla Current Release Total Meters 1481.66

2022 Thorn Project Exploration Summary

A total of 497 rocks and 1,133 soil samples were collected with a primary focus on the Metla and Trapper Targets, in addition to the East Copper Target and the Val Copper Target. A total of 18,122 meters were drilled during the 2022 season, including 6484m at the Camp Creek Porphyry target and 9119m at the Trapper target. A total combined 1,229 line-kilometers of airborne magnetics and radiometrics were flown over the Metla, Trapper, Val and East Targets. The diamond drilling program started in May and was completed in late October, at which point the Thorn camp was closed for the winter.

About the Thorn Project

The wholly-owned 2,863 square kilometer Thorn Project is located in northwestern British Columbia at the northern trend of the Golden Triangle, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km megatrend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Fourteen large-scale copper-gold targets have been identified for further exploration. Information on each of the targets may be found at the following link: https://brixtonmetals.com/thorn-gold-copper-silver-project/

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. The gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum duplicate assay results are well correlated, and it is the Qualified Person’s opinion that strong precision is inferred within the reported analytical results. Core samples were taken between 0.5m and 2.5m intervals based on lithology and mineralization. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. Similarly, rock samples were bagged, tagged and zip-tied at the field sample location, and shipped directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. The 2022 Thorn project analytical results have been determined to be high quality and have passed this QAQC review.

The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

Qualified Person

Mr. Gary Thompson, P.Geo., is the Chairman and CEO for the Company who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Thompson has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎analytical and test data underlying the information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (Optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.), the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC (Optioned to Pacific Bay Minerals) and the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario. Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Chairman and CEO

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: info@brixtonmetals.com

For Investor Relations, please contact:

Neil MacRae, Investor Relations

Tel: 604-630-9707 or email: neil.macrae@brixtonmetals.com

