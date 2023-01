MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial & Operating Results on January 31, 2023

Gurugram and New York, January 20, 2023: MakeMyTrip Limited (Nasdaq: MMYT) plans to report its fiscal 2023 third quarter financial and operating results before markets open on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The company will post the release on its Investor Relations website https://investors.makemytrip.com/ and will not be distributing over newswires.



A live Zoom Webinar with the senior management team will also be hosted on January 31, 2023 at 7:30 am EDT or 6:00 pm IST through the company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.makemytrip.com/.



To register for the webinar, please follow this link:

https://makemytrip.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_kbI4yENmRpuB3PUdApvFMA



Registered participants will receive a confirmation email containing the Zoom access link and alternative phone dial-in details.



A replay of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.