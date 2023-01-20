New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Tools Market Research Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06382474/?utm_source=GNW



Top Market Players Mentioned:

Sandvik AB

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

OSG Corporation

Kennametal Inc.

YG-1 Co., Ltd.

TTI Group

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Tiangong International Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Hartmetall GmbH

TDC Cutting Tools Inc.

CERATIZIT S.A.

KYOCERA Corporation

Gühring KG

Walter AG

RUKO GmbH

Tivoly SA

Alpen-Maykestag Gmbh

Izar Cutting Tools SaL

August Beck GmbH & Co. KG

Karnasch Tools

Krino Spa

Dürr AG

PT GmbH

Bohrcraft Werkzeuge GmbH & Co. KG

VÖLKEL Threading Solutions

PFERD GmbH & Co. KG

IMC International Metalworking Companies B.V.

Allied Machine & Engineering Corp

Narex S.R.O.

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America



The Global High Speed Steel (HSS) Tools Market is categorized as:

By Tool Type:

Drill Taps

Combo Taps

Spiral Flute Taps

Spiral Point Taps

Taper Pipe Taps

Fluteless Taps

Machine Taps

Hand Taps

Round Dies

Drills

Extra Length Drill

Double Ended Body Drill

Straight Flute Drill

Spiral Drill

Slow Helix

Taper Pin Drills

Straight Shank Drills

Taper Shank Drills

Parallel Shank Drills

Aircraft Extension Drills

Worm Pattern Drills

Central Drills

Spade Drills

Step Drills

Sheet Drill

Spot Drills

Slot Drills

Mills

End Mills

Hollow Mills

Threaded Mills

Countersinks

Single Flute Based

Three Flute Based

Deburring Countersinks

Cutters

Back Spot Face Cutters

Slot Cutters

Routing Cutters

Corner Rounding Cutter

Single Flute Deburring Cutter

Annular Cutter

Dovetail Cutter

Woodruff Cutters

Reamers

Drill Reamers

Socket Reamers

Ball Pin Reamers

Taper Shank Bridge Reamer

Angle Reamer

Sprue Bush Reamers

Extra Length Reamers

Chucking Reamers

Diemaker Based Reamers

Drill Blanks and Sets

Square Tool Bits

Counterbores

Round Bits

Rotary Burrs

Hole Saws



By Fabrication:

Coated

Non-Coated



By Configuration:

Hand Based

Machine Based



By End Use Industry:

Metal Fabrication

Automotive and Transportation

Automotive

Railways

Aerospace

Marine

Heavy Machinery

Construction

Furniture & Carpentry

Oil & Gas

DIY

Other Manufacturing



