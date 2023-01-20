PTFE Membrane Market Valuation to Reach USD 3,266.43 Million by 2030, at 7.71% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTFE Membrane Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ PTFE Membrane Market Information by Type, Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 7.71% CAGR to reach USD 3,266.43 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

A non-reactive filter media utilized in various applications involving acids, bases, solvents, and other liquids is the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) membrane. The industrial applications where factors like temperature, humidity, sand, mineral production, pharmaceutical and chemical processing, and power generation are necessary to monitor benchmarks for the product performance and the effluents and gases released present a plethora of opportunities for the PTFE membrane market. The PTFE membrane is a filter medium with numerous uses in numerous end-user industries. These membranes are utilized in various processes, such as wastewater treatment, industrial filtration, medicines, and oil, and gas refineries. A rise in demand from various application sectors is anticipated to propel the market for PTFE membranes during the anticipated period.

A further factor driving the expansion of the worldwide PTFE membrane market is the rising spending on water treatment facilities due to the increased need for clean, safe water. Due to the arrival of several very inexpensive Chinese products onto the international market, PTFE producers in other nations are under considerable price pressure. The demand and supply imbalance, changes in the regulatory environment, and the cost of raw materials, such as fluorspar, used in the manufacturing of PTFE, are other factors that contribute to the market's growth.



Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 3,266.43 Million CAGR 7.71% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased Demand for Polytetrafluoroethylene (Ptfe) Membranes from the Oil & Gas and Chemical Industry Increasing Demand for Treated Water in Emerging Economies.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The valuable contenders in the PTFE membrane market are :

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Cytiva

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Sartorius AG

Hyundai Micro Co., Ltd.

Porex Corporation

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Corning Incorporated

Zeus Company Inc.

Among others.





Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

The PTFE membrane market is anticipated to be primarily driven by its growing use in the production of uniforms in the military, firefighting, and other related industries due to its resilience to extreme heat, fire, and other unfavorable climatic conditions. In addition, the growing market for PTFE membranes in producing footwear and other garment goods has been fueled by the growing popularity of sports and leisure activities. Due to the benefits of this market being more well-known, there has also been an increase in demand for coated athletic footwear. PTFE membranes provide waterproof durability and resilience to repeated breakdown flexing, hydrolysis, and oil pollution. It is employed in the aerospace industry to create dry film lubricants.

With the emergence of suitable ventilation requirements due to growing industrialization, the PTFE membrane market is anticipated to grow due to the PTFE membrane's ability to lower energy consumption while maintaining airflow. However, other alternatives, like fractional distillation and the absorption of diverse gas mixtures, could challenge the market for PTFE membranes. Additionally, the availability of various inexpensive synthetic and organic membranes may impact the market for PTFE membranes' financial growth throughout the anticipated time. To match the rising demand, industrial production is also rising quickly. Numerous businesses use water for processing, refrigeration, and disposal. With increased industrialization, there is an increase in the need for water in industrial applications to meet the various demands of a growing population.

Market Restraints:

PTFE price fluctuations reduce demand by raising the price of producing PTFE membranes.



COVID 19 Analysis

The industries have suffered from lockdowns in many nations and logistical difficulties. The reasons that have impacted the expansion of the sectors include supply chain disruptions, workforce shortages, logistical constraints, limited component supplies, market decreases, low corporate liquidity, and manufacturing shutdowns due to lockout in various nations. The lockdown has caused numerous operations in the food and beverage, manufacturing, apparel, and water and wastewater treatment sectors to be disrupted. To stop the virus from spreading, businesses are taking action. The governments of many nations are closely monitoring the disturbances and taking all necessary steps to reduce the COVID-19 pandemic's consequences by promoting food processing. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the supply of essential components.

The global COVID crisis influenced profit margins in the chemical sector, which also impacted raw material and finished product pricing. Operations have been delayed as a result of traffic restrictions. Nations gradually loosened limitations in the second half of 2020 and began operating in several areas. Even if the lockdown is lifted, it would be challenging for manufacturers of PTFE membranes to return to normal operating conditions. As a result, it is projected that the market for PTFE membranes will slow down for a while.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes industrial filtration, medical & pharmaceuticals, textiles, water & wastewater treatment, and architecture. By type, the market includes hydrophobic membranes, oleophobic membranes, and hydrophilic membranes.



Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead the PTFE membrane market during the projected period. The demand for PTFE membranes in the region has been rising due to expanding chemical and pharmaceutical industries in nations like China, India, and Japan, as well as growing public awareness of the need to treat wastewater. The potential for the growth of the PTFE membrane market in the region is expanding due to expansion in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries and rising concern over wastewater treatment procedures. Many water purification procedures are used in developing nations like China, India, and Japan to limit the consumption of contaminated water, which poses a serious health risk. Due to PTFE membranes' great efficacy in filtering out waste, most of these systems use them.



