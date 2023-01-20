Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Is Expected to Reach USD 161,850.5 Thousand by 2031, Claims AMR

Portland, OR, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global veterinary orthopedic implants market was estimated at $105,224.6 thousand in 2021 and is expected to hit $161,850.5 thousand by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15384

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $105,224.6 Thousand Market Size in 2031 $161,850.5 Thousand CAGR 4.4% No. of Pages in Report 223 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Rise in consumer awareness toward veterinary orthopedic implants Advent of advanced surgical techniques to treat the condition Restraints Lack of veterinary infrastructure facilities in underdeveloped nations High cost of veterinary orthopedic implants Opportunities Increase in R&D works

Impact of Covid-19 on Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market-

Less visits in veterinary clinics and hospitals due to the risk of Covid-19 infection impacted the global veterinary orthopedic implants market negatively, especially during the initial period.

Also, decrease in demand for orthopedic implants such as screws and plates worsened the scenario even more.

The global veterinary orthopedic implants market is analyzed across product type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By product type, the plates segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fifths of the global veterinary orthopedic implants market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

By application, the cruciate ligament rupture segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global veterinary orthopedic implants market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The bone fractures segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period. The elbow dysplasia and hip dysplasia segments are also assessed through the study.

By end-user, the veterinary hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global veterinary orthopedic implants market revenue. The veterinary clinics segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15384

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global veterinary orthopedic implants market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global veterinary orthopedic implants market report include Narang Medical Limited, B. Braun SE (B.Braun Vet Care), BlueSAO, Orthomed, Integra Lifesciences, Arthrex Vet systems, Johnson and Johnson, Vimian Group, Ortho Max Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Auxein Medical. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Internet of Things in Healthcare Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



Medical Tourism Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030



AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: