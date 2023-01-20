United States Pet Product Retail and Internet Shopping Trends Report 2023 with Focus on Dog and Cat Products

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Product Retail and Internet Shopping Trends, 4th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a data-rich analysis of pet product retail sales and shopping patterns in the U.S., with a primary focus on dog and cat products. Report coverage spans e-commerce, discount stores/supercenters and supermarkets, pet specialty stores, and the veterinary sector.
The industry term "omnichannel," from the retailing and marketing communications point of view, focuses on brick & mortar and internet sales.
The publisher's term "omnimarket," from a broader competitive landscape vantage, further emphasizes that pet owner spending is broadening across a transformed set of products, services, and high-tech product/service hybrids, with competitors aggressively crossing former business boundaries to vie for consumer mindshare and customer loyalty.
All pet and vet industry opportunities intertwine with channel shopping trends, as well as with the digital platforms both as sales juggernauts and as consumer behaviour influencers.
In the wake of COVID-19, a reset of the U.S. pet industry is evident in several trends - which, being synergistic and intertwined, are best wielded in strategic combinations.
- A permanent remix of physical and digital shopping behaviors, with buy online, pick up at store (BOPUS) and curbside bridging the two.
- In an omnimarket era, on top of mergers and acquisitions, a fluid role for partnerships.
- An entrenched role for autoship/subscription purchasing in key pet product categories.
- Beyond autoship, a competitive focus on efficient home delivery of products as larger consumer market trends play out in pet products.
- In a digitalized era of abundant retail and ubiquitous product options, an essential role for private label and customer rewards programs.
- Beyond rewards programs, a growing role for pet care spending and financing options.
- The continued retail-ization of vet and pet services.
At a general level, the humanization of pets and the premiumization of pet products and services means that human market trends have overtopped the traditional pet industry levees.
At the industry-specific level, however, innovation in pet health and wellness is the omnimarket driver. Wellness-seeking consumerism is hardly new nor specific to the pet market, but it exerts a unifying principle in a way not feasible in the much larger and messier human consumer market, of which the pet industry is a microcosm.
Scope of Report
Along with detailed retail sales and share quantification, the discussion examines competitive dynamics, pet product shopper psychographics, and customer demographics by channel and key retailers (such as Amazon, Chewy, Walmart, PetSmart, and Petco). Focus chapters on pet food and pet medication/flea control further assess retail dynamics in these core pet market categories.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- SCOPE & METHODOLOGY
- Scope of Report
- Report Methodology
- OVERVIEW OF DOLLAR SALES AND CHANNEL USAGE
- Retail vs. Veterinary Sales
- Internet vs. Brick & Mortar Retail Sales
- Pet Specialty vs. All Other Sales
- Retail Channel Pet Product Sales and Shares
- Retail Channel Pet Food Sales and Shares
- Retail Channel Pet Supplies (Non-Food) Sales and Shares
- COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Pet Omnimarket
- Pet Industry Reset
- Wellness as Omnimarket Driver
- SHOPPER PSYCHOGRAPHICS
- Pets as Homemakers
- Cats as Family
- Pet Parenting Day and Night
- The Pet Market as Health Market
- Pet Products Are Themselves Priority
- FOCUS ON PET FOOD
- Brick & Mortar vs. e-Commerce Sales Projections
- Growth in Online Shopping Curbs Brick & Mortar Performance
- Walmart Is Top Pet Food Retailer by Shopper Draw
- Cross-Channel Shopping for Pet Food
- FOCUS ON PET MEDICATIONS
- e-Commerce Intrusion on Veterinary Sector Dominance
- Customer Draw for Flea Control by Channel
CHAPTER 2: OVERVIEW OF DOLLAR SALES AND CHANNEL USAGE
- CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
- TOPLINE PET PRODUCT DOLLAR SALES
- Retail vs. Veterinary Sales
- Internet vs. Brick & Mortar Retail Sales
- Pet Specialty vs. All Other Sales
- Retail Channel Pet Product Sales and Shares
- Retail Channel Pet Food Sales and Shares
- Retail Channel Pet Supplies (Non-Food) Sales and Shares
CHAPTER 3: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
- THE PET INDUSTRY OMNIMARKET
- Omnimarket vs. Omnichannel
- Pet Product Shopper Draw Among Leading Retailers: In-Store vs. Online, 2022 (% shopping in last 30 days)
- Pet Industry Omnimarket
- Pet Industry Reset
- Wellness as Omnimarket Driver
- Corporate Versions of Omnimarket: Mars, Chewy, Petco, CGP
- Mars as the Mother of Omnimarket
- The Chewy Ecosystem
- Chewy Practice Hub
- The Petco Ecosystem
- Incubating Cross-Industry Innovation
- Mars' Companion Fund
- Mars' Leap Venture Studio and Academy
- Mars' Leap Venture Studio 2022 Cohort
- Nestle Purina's PetCare Innovation Prize
- The Central Garden & Pet Ecosystem
- Amazon and Pet/Vet Services: When Will the Shoe Drop?
- Amazon 248, Walmart 178, Sears 0
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Partnerships and Alliances
- THE TOOLBOX FOR COMPETING
- Leveraging Private Label
- Walmart Veterinarian-Formulated Pure Balance Pro+ Pet Food
- Private-Label Pet Product Introductions
- Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Small Pet Furniture at Petsmart.com
- PetSmart's Anything for Pets Platform
- PetSmart Anything for Pets Video Still
- A Bump Likely for Private Label
- Private-Label Usage Rates
- Customer Rewards and Loyalty Programs
- Pet Honesty Customer Rewards Program
- Autoship, Subscribe & Save
- Banfield Pet Hospital Shop Autoship Offer
- Top Categories for Autoship/Subscription Purchasing
- BarkBox and Subscription Boxes
- Home Delivery, BOPUS, and Curbside
- DoorDash for Merchants Outreach to Pet Stores
- The BOPUS and Curbside Options
- Tie-in to Online Grocery Shopping
- Variations on Curbside
- Centre LeClerc's Kibble Vending Kiosk in Supermarket Parking Lot (Lamballe, Brittany)
- Direct-to-Consumer
- The Farmers Dog Delivery
- PetPlate Delivery
- Direct-to-Consumer as Purer-Play Threat to Autoship
- Payment Services for Customers
- Chewy Holiday Gift Card
- Zoetis Card-Based Petcare Rewards Program
- The Retail-ization of Vet and Pet Care Services
- Essentials PetCare at Walmart
- Mobile Vet and Pet
- Pharmacy Services at Tractor Supply
CHAPTER 4: SHOPPER PSYCHOGRAPHICS
- CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
- PETS AS HOMEMAKERS
- Motivations for Pet Ownership
- Pets as Family
- Cats as Family
- Pet Parenting Day and Night
- The Pet Market as Health Market
- SHOPPER PRIORITIES AND VALUES
- Pet Products Are Themselves Priority
- Quality as Most Important Factor to Product Purchasing
- PET WELLNESS AS PURCHASE DRIVER
- On the Hunt for Pet Health Products
- Addressing Pet Stress Among Dogs and Cats
- Serving the Aging Pet Population
- Products for Overweight and Special Needs Pets
- Pet Food as Health Care
CHAPTER 5: FOCUS ON PET FOOD
- CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
- SALES & SHARES
- Online vs. Brick & Mortar Sales
- Pet Food Product Sales and Shares by Retail Channel
- Growth in Online Shopping Curbs Brick & Mortar Performance
- Walmart Is Top Retailer by Shopper Draw
- Retail Shopping Skews by Dog/Cat Ownership
- Cross-Channel Shopping for Pet Food
- Internet Not Just About Sales
- DTC Fresh Pet Food Challenges Brick & Mortar-Based Retailers
- Chewy Autoship for Fresh Dog Food
- Find Freshpet Dog Food at Walmart and Other Retailers
- Wholehearted Fresh at Petco.com
- SHOPPER DEMOGRAPHICS: PET FOOD
- Customer Demographics: Leading Channels and Retailers
- Detailed Demographic Tables
CHAPTER 6: FOCUS ON PET MEDICATIONS
- CHAPTER HIGHLIGHTS
- SALES AND SHARES
- e-Commerce Intrusion on Veterinary Sector Dominance
- Banfield Pet Hospital Shop
- Chewy Pet Pharmacy
- Pet Supplies Plus Pharmacy: How It Works
- On-Site Veterinary vs. Online Share of Rx Flea/Tick/Heartworm Shopping
- On-Site Brick & Mortar vs. Online Share of OTC Flea/Tick Product Shopping
- Customer Draw for Flea Control by Channel
- Cross-Channel Shopping for Flea Control
- The Online Boom
- Walmart Online Pet Pharmacy
- Tractor Supply Online Pet Pharmacy
- Retail Purchasing Patterns for Over-the-Counter Medications
- CBD and Direct-to-Consumer Delivery
- Pet Releaf CBD Products
- SHOPPER DEMOGRAPHICS: FLEA CONTROL
- Customer Demographics: Vet Sector vs. Leading Retailers
- Detailed Demographic Tables
Companies Mentioned
- Chewy
- PetCo
- Mars
- Nestle
- Central Garden & Pet
- Amazon
- Walmart
- Sears
- Vetsource
- Seattle Humane
- PetSmart
- Banfield Pet Hospital
- BarkBox
- Centre LeClerc
- The Farmers Dog
- PetPlate
- Zoetis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e7ua78
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.