Western Uranium & Vanadium Provides Shareholder Updates

Toronto, Ontario and Nucla, Colorado, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE:WUC) (OTCQX:WSTRF) (“Western” or ”Company”) is providing the following shareholder updates:



Mining Operations – Sunday Mine Complex

Western’s transition from employing a mining contractor to building an in-house mining operation has now been completed. Since this transition began in spring 2022, ten (10) employees have been added to support mining operations and mining equipment and vehicles have been acquired to support deployment of two (2) fully equipped mining teams. All site infrastructure upgrades have been finished. The mines have been reopened and are currently being ventilated. Mining operations are now targeted to restart in early February 2023 and will initially involve additional development of the GMG Ore Body, stockpiling of high-grade ore and underground drilling/exploration to define additional production zones.

Oil and Gas Royalty Update

The first set of Weld County oil and gas wells commenced production in August 2021 and the operator issued twelve royalty checks during 2022 for a total royalty amount of $582,000. Due to the success of these first eight (8) wells, a second set of eight (8) wells were developed during 2022. Each of the new wells sold their first production in August 2022. The January 2023 royalty check will include the first royalty payments from the new wells and thus include royalty distributions on all sixteen (16) oil and gas wells within Western’s royalty area.

Industry Conference Attendance

During the first quarter of 2023, Western’s CEO, George Glasier, will be in attendance and available for individual meetings with shareholders and stakeholders at the following industry conferences:

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2023: January 29-30th in Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada

Mines and Money Miami: February 23-24rd in Miami, Florida, USA

PDAC 2023: March 5- 8th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado-based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of kinetic separation.

