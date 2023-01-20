Anime Market is expected to record growth at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2029, Business Growth, Recent Innovations, Technological Advancements and Market Size

Westford, USA, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, an Information Technology and Telecommunication business research firm has published a report on the “ Anime Market ”. The total market opportunity for Anime Market was USD 24.47 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 9.5 percent CAGR through the forecast period by reaching nearly USD 50.57 Bn. As per the report, the global Anime Market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.



Anime Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report on Anime Market provides an in-depth analysis of the industry equipped with key insights such as the major factors driving the industry, challenges posed, restrains to its growth and lucrative opportunities. The report offers the market size and growth rate of the Anime Market along with a comprehensive regional and competitor analysis. Given the highly fragmented nature of the market, the report presents mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships and business agreements.

For the regional analysis, the report analysis the studios at local, regional and global level. This gives an understanding of the market penetration, market share dominance, regional demographics and factors resulting in the growth of the region. The anime industry is divided into by Type, Distribution Channel and Origin. This helps understand the various factors affecting the Anime Market growth .

A competitive analysis of the Anime Market is conducted by collating key players and new entrants in the industry. Key studios in the market are listed based on various indicators that include the revenue generated, number of projects, brand awareness, technological adoption, marketing tactics and region. For the new entrants in the Anime Market, business and growth strategies are provided to establish their presence in the industry. Such an analysis acts as a toolkit to stakeholders and major players in the industry to take investment and production decisions.

To conduct the analysis, data is collected using primary and secondary methods of collection. This include conducting surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals while secondary research includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports along with paid databases . Research tools such as SWOT, PESTLE and Porter’s Five Force analysis was used to understand the direct and indirect consumers, threats to business, strengths and weaknesses and probable growth prospects in the Anime Market.

Anime Market Overview

Anime is hand-drawn or computer generated Japanese animation. Unlike traditional animation, Japanese animation has its own style and a rich history making media generated, making them stand out due to the mesmerizing visuals, excellent graphics and heart-touching characters. Various genres are covered in the industry which include sci-fi, romance, fantasy, supernatural and mystery. The Anime industry is expected to grow on account of technological advancement resulting in faster, high quality animation.

Anime Market Dynamics

The anime market is growing mainly due to the increasing popularity and penetration of OTT like Amazon Prime, Hotstar and Netflix as well as online video site such as Youtube. The factor immensely contributing to the growth of the anime market is the introduction of innovative technological solutions, which gave rise to 3D and virtual animations having clear and more interesting visuals and appearances than traditional animations. Increasing adoption of latest technologies such as 3D, artificial intelligence and blockchain by key players is expected to offer the finest in terms of competitive edges with innovative storyboarding techniques. This is expected to increase demand for the global anime market growth during the forecast period.

Skilled professionals and artists are stepping back from joining the market due to the low pay and high demands. The lack of availability of skilled professional artists is expected to create challenges for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Anime Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global anime market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The market growth is majorly attributed to the high adoption of technology in developing countries. China is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of anime in the country. In the year 2021, Japan dominated the Anime Market by holding the largest market share of about 45 percent. The country is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period due to the extreme popularity of the animation sector.

Market Size in 2021 USD 24.47 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 50.57 Bn. CAGR 9.5% (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 208 No. of Tables 105 No. of Charts and Figures 98 Segment Covered Type, Distribution Channel and Origin Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Anime Market Segmentation

By Type

T.V

Movie

Video

Merchandising

Music

Pachinko

Live Entertainment

Internet Distribution

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Origin

Comics

Computer Based

Anime Market Key Competitors include:

Bones Inc.

Kyoto Animation Co.

Madhouse Inc.

Production I.G

Toei Animation Co.

P.A.Works, Inc.

Manglobe Inc.

Pierrot Co., Ltd

Sunrise Inc

Manglobe Inc

Studio Ghibli

ACI

VIZ Media

Buford GA

Funimation.

Aniplex of America.

Crunchyroll.

Manga Entertainment.

Discotek Media

Nippon Animation

Key questions answered in the Anime Market report are:

What is Anime?

What rate is the Anime business expected to grow in size in the forecast period from 2022-2029?

What are the global trends in the Anime Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Anime Market?

What is the expected demand for different types of products in the Anime Market during the forecast period?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Anime Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Anime Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Anime Market?

What are the major challenges that the Anime Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in Anime Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

