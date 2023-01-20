Citizen Services AI Market Size Hits $41.0 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 44.5%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Citizen Services AI Market size is projected to grow from USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 41.0 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 44.5% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The primary drivers of the market include greater automation and agility, the requirement for IT modernization in government agencies, automation of manual operations to relieve pressure and improve citizen experience, and enhanced cost savings.

Scope of the Report



Report Metrics Details Market size value in 2022 USD 6.5 Billion Revenue forecast by 2027 USD 41.0 Billion Growth Rate (CAGR) CAGR of 44.5% from 2022 to 2027 Market size available for years 2017–2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022–2027 Forecast units USD Million/USD Billion Segments covered Component, Organization Size, Deployment mode technology, vertical, and region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America Companies covered IBM (US), ServiceNow (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Alfresco (US), Waymo (US), Voyager Labs (US), Accenture (Ireland), Alibaba (China), Tencent (China), Pegasystems (US), Baidu (China), Automation Anywhere (US), OpenText (Canada), H2O.AI (US), and ADDO (Singapore).

By gathering and interpreting analytical data, the citizen services AI effectively deploys public resources. Renewing a driver's license, administering health and human services, keeping an eye on social media, controlling traffic, and assisting the general public in interacting with government agencies are just a few of the operations where citizen services AI is applied.

By technology, the citizen services AI market has been segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, image processing, face recognition, and other technologies. The other technologies include speech recognition and voice recognition. The other technologies segment is projected to register a CAGR of 52.2% during the forecast period. As governments across the globe look for better, more effective methods for their people to work, speech recognition could be the technology that solves the age-old problem of slow, manual documentation. Voice recognition technology uses voice analysis to confirm a person's identification and is different from speech recognition. It can confirm a speaker's identification based on his or her distinctive vocal characteristics.

The citizen services AI market has been segmented by component into solution and services. The rapid adoption of citizen services AI in various organizations and across different verticals for better service delivery to citizens resulted in the growth of the solution segment. The solution segment is projected to grow from USD 3,596 million in 2022 to USD 21,034 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period. The solution segment is also anticipated to lead the North American market, growing from USD 1,350 million in 2022 to USD 6,716 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period.

By organization size, the citizen services AI market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. The SMEs segment is expected to register a higher CAGR of 45.7% during the forecast period. Advancement in technologies, such as big data and cloud, is driving the adoption of citizen services AI solutions in SMEs. The adoption of citizen services AI enables SMEs to improve their competitiveness and reduce operating costs. The SMEs segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR of 50.6% in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.

The citizen services AI market has been segmented into five geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period. With a noticeable rise in citizen services AI throughout the developed and emerging countries, Asia Pacific has always offered lucrative market prospects for citizen services AI solutions. Countries such as Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, and India have shown ample growth potential in the citizen services AI market. Over the next five years, the region is anticipated to offer major growth potential.

Market Players

Some of the major Citizen Services AI Market vendors are IBM (US), ServiceNow (US), AWS (US), NVIDIA (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Alfresco (US), Waymo (US), Voyager Labs (US), Accenture (Ireland), Alibaba (China), Tencent (China), Pegasystems (US), Baidu (China), Automation Anywhere (US), OpenText (Canada), H2O.AI (US), and ADDO (Singapore).

