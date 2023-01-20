Remote Towers Global Market Report 2022: Increased Attempts to Lower the Cost of Air Traffic Control Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Towers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Operation Type; By System Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global remote towers market size is expected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Frequentis is pioneering the creation of remote towers and deploying technologies all over the world. At Argentina's Ezeiza Airport, the corporation is anticipated to put its mission augmentation and emergency system into operation.

Future initiatives by creating cutting-edge remote virtual towers for both the civic and military sectors are anticipated in Brazil and New Zealand. These elements will support market expansion during the anticipated period.



According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the country's ATC system's security could be jeopardized by cybersecurity flaws, which could cause severe disruptions.

Therefore, cybersecurity in air traffic management (ATM) becomes more of a priority in order to prevent such cyber-attacks. To reduce the danger of cyberattacking, businesses and authorities should concentrate more on technical solutions, including possible blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The market is anticipated to be hampered by this potential cyber security concern.



Remote Towers Market Report Highlights

The contingency segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. The contingency configuration refers to using a module and CWP as a backup for a regular tower.

Remote tower module accounted for maximum global revenue share. It offers Flight Information Service (FIS) from a location other than the airport while maintaining an operational safety level comparable to that possible utilizing a human tower at the aerodrome to monitor both air and ground movements.

In Asia-Pacific, the market is expected to show the second-largest revenue share after Europe during the projected period. The number of air traffic passengers is rising, and the commercial aviation industry is growing. Southeast Asia is a popular destination for international tourists.

Major players operating in the global market include Frequentis Group, Raytheon Technologies, Saab Group, Searidge Technologies, Indra Navia AS, Avinor, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, L3Harris Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen, Northrop Grumman, RETIA AS, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Increased Attempts to Lower the Cost of Air Traffic Control

Restraints and Challenges

Limited Network Infrastructure

The publisher has segmented the remote towers market report based on operation type, system type, application, and region:

Remote Towers, Operation Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Single

Multiple

Contingency

Remote Towers, System Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Airport Equipment

Remote Tower Module

Network Solution

Remote Towers, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Communication

Information & Control

Flight Data Handling

Surveillance

Visualization

Remote Towers, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Remote Towers Market Insights



5. Global Remote Towers Market, by Operation Type



6. Global Remote Towers Market, by System Type



7. Global Remote Towers Market, by Application



8. Global Remote Towers Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Frequentis Group

Saab Group

Searidge Technologies

Harris Corporation

Indra Navia AS

Leonard Martin Corporation

Raytheon Corporation

Avinor

Thales Group

Indra Sistemas

Kongsberg Gruppen

Leonardo S.P.A

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

RETIA AS

L3Harris Technologies

ROHDE & SCHWARZ

DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH

others.

