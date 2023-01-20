Remote Towers Global Market Report 2022: Increased Attempts to Lower the Cost of Air Traffic Control Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Towers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Operation Type; By System Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global remote towers market size is expected to reach USD 1.32 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Frequentis is pioneering the creation of remote towers and deploying technologies all over the world. At Argentina's Ezeiza Airport, the corporation is anticipated to put its mission augmentation and emergency system into operation.
Future initiatives by creating cutting-edge remote virtual towers for both the civic and military sectors are anticipated in Brazil and New Zealand. These elements will support market expansion during the anticipated period.
According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), the country's ATC system's security could be jeopardized by cybersecurity flaws, which could cause severe disruptions.
Therefore, cybersecurity in air traffic management (ATM) becomes more of a priority in order to prevent such cyber-attacks. To reduce the danger of cyberattacking, businesses and authorities should concentrate more on technical solutions, including possible blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. The market is anticipated to be hampered by this potential cyber security concern.
Remote Towers Market Report Highlights
- The contingency segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. The contingency configuration refers to using a module and CWP as a backup for a regular tower.
- Remote tower module accounted for maximum global revenue share. It offers Flight Information Service (FIS) from a location other than the airport while maintaining an operational safety level comparable to that possible utilizing a human tower at the aerodrome to monitor both air and ground movements.
- In Asia-Pacific, the market is expected to show the second-largest revenue share after Europe during the projected period. The number of air traffic passengers is rising, and the commercial aviation industry is growing. Southeast Asia is a popular destination for international tourists.
- Major players operating in the global market include Frequentis Group, Raytheon Technologies, Saab Group, Searidge Technologies, Indra Navia AS, Avinor, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, L3Harris Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen, Northrop Grumman, RETIA AS, ROHDE & SCHWARZ, and others.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Enhanced Efficiency and Safety
- Increased Attempts to Lower the Cost of Air Traffic Control
Restraints and Challenges
- Limited Network Infrastructure
The publisher has segmented the remote towers market report based on operation type, system type, application, and region:
Remote Towers, Operation Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Single
- Multiple
- Contingency
Remote Towers, System Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Airport Equipment
- Remote Tower Module
- Network Solution
Remote Towers, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Communication
- Information & Control
- Flight Data Handling
- Surveillance
- Visualization
Remote Towers, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Remote Towers Market Insights
5. Global Remote Towers Market, by Operation Type
6. Global Remote Towers Market, by System Type
7. Global Remote Towers Market, by Application
8. Global Remote Towers Market, by Geography
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Frequentis Group
- Saab Group
- Searidge Technologies
- Harris Corporation
- Indra Navia AS
- Leonard Martin Corporation
- Raytheon Corporation
- Avinor
- Thales Group
- Indra Sistemas
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- Leonardo S.P.A
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Technologies Corporation
- RETIA AS
- L3Harris Technologies
- ROHDE & SCHWARZ
- DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH
- others.
