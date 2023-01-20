AgriFORCE Provides Update on UN(THINK) Awakened Flour Nutritional Information and New Production Partners

One-of-a-kind sprouted wheat flour provides an increased percentage of fiber and protein compared to regular all-purpose baking flour



Strong production partners ensure sustainability and provenance of the product

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today provided an update on the nutritional information and new production partners for its UN(THINK) Awakened Flour. Tests provided by Eurofins, a leading international group of laboratories providing a range of testing and support services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental and consumer products industries, determined UN(THINK) Awakened Flour to have over 5x the fiber, up to 2x the protein and 23% less net carbs compared to regular all-purpose baking flour1, making it a nutritious alternative for today’s consumers, while delivering great taste and better digestion.

As previously announced, UN(THINK) Awakened Flour uses a 100% natural patented process that captures the goodness of the grain, providing all the nutritional and dietary benefits of sprouted wheat, while enhancing the flavor, texture, richness and natural sweetness that are ideal for breads and pastries. UN(THINK) Awakened Flour uses 100% of the whole wheat kernel with no added ingredients. UN(THINK) Awakened Flour is now available for B2B customers in Canada and the U.S. and AgriFORCE plans to expand sales into the direct-to-consumer market within the next couple of months.

AgriFORCE has also entered agreements for its UN(THINK) brand with two local partners, a non-GMO sprouted grains supplier as well as a specialty milling partner, who bring their expertise and care to the products. Based in Saskatchewan, Canada, one of the world’s best and largest grain producing regions, UN(THINK) partners Maker’s Malt and Marquis Milling and Grain are committed to sustainability, farmer relationships and transparency, ensuring consumers know where their food comes from. Maker’s Malt grows over 90% of the grain processed in its facility, while also sourcing and sprouting the grains from local, Saskatoon-based farmers. They then convert the raw grains to sprouted grains using UN(THINK)’s patented process at the company’s dedicated and state-of-the-art malting facility. Following the proprietary sprouting process, Marquis Milling then mills, blends and packages UN(THINK) Awakened Flour at their facility known for its high quality and service standards.

Hernando Ruiz-Jimenez, General Manager of UN(THINK) Foods, shared, “The nutritional profile of UN(THINK) Awakened Flour is a testament to our high-quality awakened grains and patented process. We deliver more protein and fiber with less net carbs and great taste. This is confirmed by the many trials of breads, pastries, and other products we have conducted. Furthermore, our partners in Saskatchewan, Maker’s Malt and Marquis Milling, provide a sustainable and traceable source of grains from local farmers, which is key for our customers.”

Matt Enns, Founder of Maker’s Malt, stated, “We are thrilled to work with AgriFORCE and UN(THINK) to source and process high quality, sustainable, local grains for Awakened Flour. Our strong partnerships with farmers and high-quality processing facilities allow us to deliver a great new product that we believe consumers will love.”

Russell Schroeder, President of Marquis Millers, said, “Marquis Millers has a strong reputation built on quality, sustainability, safety and integrity. We are excited to work with AgriFORCE to mill this new UN(THINK) specialty flour that brings superior nutrition and taste to today’s families.”

For more information on AgriFORCE, UN(THINK) Foods and how to purchase UN(THINK)’s Awakened Flour for your business, please visit: https://agriforcegs.com/unthink-signup/

1. As per tests conducted by Eurofins Food Chemistry Testing Madison, Inc., January 2023

ABOUT MARQUIS MILLING

Marquis Milling and Grain was incorporated March 2016 to facilitate the purchase of Nunweiler’s Flour Co. Nunweiler’s Flour was established in 1988. Marquis believes in sustainability: from sustainable farming practices with regards to the environment, to good manufacturing processes and transparency for sustainable business relationships. The company is closely connected to the farmers that produce the grain that they mill. Marquis Milling are members of the Baking Association of Canada.

ABOUT MAKER’S MALT

Maker’s Malt are Canadian craft maltsters with an origin in farming. Their unique vertical integration includes growing and value-adding which allows for full control of the process. The company’s technology is cutting edge while their philosophical ideals also have roots in the past. It harkens back to the day when grain was grown and processed locally by another small business. As expert and multigenerational cereal grain farmers, Maker’s Malt are passionate and connected to the land.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

