Global Custom Manufacturing of Chemical Products Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Custom Manufacturing of Chemical Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The increasing demand for petrochemicals & polymers and fertilizer & agrochemical products, the requirement for advanced technology for manufacturing and the increasing number of vendors of chemical outsourcing services are expected to drive the market in the forecast period.
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, petrochemicals & polymers are expected to be the largest segment in the global custom manufacturing of chemical products market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the component outlook, the organic salt segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global custom manufacturing of chemical products market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- Connect Chemicals, Chemplast Sanmar Limited, Capital Resin Corporation, Baze Chemical, Proionics, Dorf Ketal, StarChem, Evonik Industries, WeylChem Group, Inventys, FutureFuel Corp., SOCMA, Regis Technologies, PHT International, SGRL, Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Moehs Fine Chemicals, Optima Chemical, NOVASEP, Noah Chemicals, McGean, RBP Chemical Technology, HCL Technologies, ESIM Chemicals GmbH, and Hokko Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, among others, are some of the key players in the global custom manufacturing of chemical products market
Application Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Petrochemicals & Polymers
- Specialty Chemicals
- Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
- Others
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Reagents
- Inorganic salts
- Organic salts
- Solvents
- Solutions
- Mixtures
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Organic Chemicals
- Phyto Chemicals
