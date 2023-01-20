Global Generative AI Market Size Value Cap Expected to Grow USD 200.73 Billion By 2032, at 34.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Generative AI Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software and Services); By Technology; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Generative AI Market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 200.73 Billion By 2032 and are estimated to be valued at USD 10.63 Billion in 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2% from 2023 to 2032”

What is Generative AI? What is the total addressable market size & share for Generative AI?

Overview

In recent times, generative AI seems to come out as an effective platform everywhere in the mainstream. With the announcement of ChatGPT and the popularity of text-to-image tools, and avatars on social media feeds, generative AI has been creating a series of opportunities for businesses and individuals as well. This software embraces Machine learning and Artificial Intelligence algorithms, which enables computers to produce text, images, audio, and video.

Generative AI pinpoints applications in various sectors, including Healthcare, In GPS, Film Business, and Search Engine services. However, the software also tends to grow with diverse applications across other industries. The generative AI market size is expected to be driven by the increasing use of generative AI for spam detection, image compression, preprocessing data, and noise reduction from visual data. The rising demand for streamlining workflow across industries is further boosting the demand for generative AI applications among industries.

Request Sample Copy of Generative AI Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/generative-ai-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and applications, history data, and forecast

The value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions

Data on significant drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Market segment analysis by types, applications, and regions

Value chain analysis with price analysis and forecast

Current market trends, application solutions, and market landscapes may be useful to organizations in the industry.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Amazon Web Services.

Microsoft Corporation

Genie AI Ltd.

Synthesia

MOSTLY AI

Google LLC

Rephrase.ai

Adobe

Meta

Oracle Corporation

Alibaba Cloud

Baidu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

Samsung Electronics

Intel Corporation

Siemens

Salesforce

NVIDIA

SAP SE

SAS Institute

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/generative-ai-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics:

Key Growth Driving Factors

Various applications of generative AI across industries to drive the market growth

With generative AI, businesses and organizations can be able to automate complex and manual processes. As a result, they could add value to their business and enhance their productivity along with the new generative pattern and unsupervised machine learning. These benefits offered by generative AI are anticipated to positively influence generative AI market demand. The rising prevalence of audio synthesis through generative AI to convert computer-generated voice into one that sounds like a human-generated voice is one of the key factors accelerating the generative AI industry growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing application of generative AI in healthcare, from creating prosthetic limbs to organic molecules, is projected to propel the demand for generative in the coming years. Also, increasing awareness about the early detection of cancers and effective treatment plans is likely to bolster the growth of the generative AI market over the foreseen period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/19771

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Development of AI governance framework and increasing R&D activities to flourish the market growth

The introduction of various guidelines and the AI governance framework for forming ethical AI is estimated to flourish the market growth. Global key AI service/solution providers, administrative authorities, and governments are taking initiatives to tackle ethical problems around AI and ML technologies.

Leading companies such as U.S.-based Microsoft and Apple Inc. are increasingly investing in Research & Development activities to make use of generative AI in their products. For instance, in May 2020, World Wide Technology, a technology service provider, announced an initiative that focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Segmental Analysis

Services segment is likely to generate the fastest growth

Based on the component generative AI market segmentation, the services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing issues related to data protection, risk factor modeling, trading prediction, and fraud detection. Also, the problems like data losses and security breaches have increased in the last few years among sectors like healthcare and BFSI. Due to such concerns, market players are focusing on developing and improving services to tackle these issues, which is expected to propel the segment growth.

Transformers segment accounted for the major revenue share

By technology, the transformers category dominated the market in 2022 and is anticipated to maintain its influence over the estimated period. This growth can be attributed to the increased adoption of a range of transformer applications like text-to-image coupled with the growing demand for natural language processing. In addition, rising awareness about the advantages of transformer solutions among users positively favors the segment growth in the market.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/generative-ai-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Generative AI Market Report Scope & Trends

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 200.73 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 14.26 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 34.2% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Genie AI Ltd., Synthesia, MOSTLY AI Inc., Google LLC, Rephrase.ai, Adobe, Meta, Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development, Samsung Electronics, Intel Corporation, Siemens, Salesforce, NVIDIA, SAP SE, and SAS Institute. Segments Covered By Component, By Technology, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

North America region witnessed the largest generative AI market share in 2022

On the basis of geography, North America held the greatest revenue share in 2022 and is predicted to show significant growth throughout the projected period. The crucial factors supporting the market growth include the increasing number of several banking frauds and the acceptance of pseudo-imagination & medical care. In addition, growing need for the modernization of workflow across diverse sectors.

Moreover, the generative AI market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR during the foreseen period owing to a surge in favorable initiatives by the government to encourage the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence in a number of applications, particularly in emerging countries like India, China, and South Korea. Further, the regional market is gaining traction because major companies are making efforts to incorporate generative AI in their products.

Browse the Detail Report “Generative AI Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Software and Services); By Technology; By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/generative-ai-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Charli AI introduced Anacaeus, a new AI generative platform for the enterprise. The latest AI platform has been invented to discover, understand, and use facts from millions of pieces of content for generating insights, presentations, spreadsheets, and natural language reports across an enterprise.

Some of The Important Questions Answered in the Market:

Which region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market?

What are the business threats and variable scenarios concerning the market?

Who are the significant players confronting and developing in the market?

What is the projected size of the market?

What are the opportunities and threats to which players are exposed in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the generative AI market report based on component, technology, end-user, and region:

By Component Outlook

Software

Services

By Technology Outlook

Generative Adversarial Networks

Transformers

Variational Auto-encoders

Diffusion Networks

By End-Use Outlook

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Similar Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Computer Vision Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-computer-vision-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Food & Beverages Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-food-and-beverages-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Pharmaceutical Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-pharmaceutical-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com