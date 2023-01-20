Aircraft Cabin Interior Market to Generate $38.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft cabin interior market garnered $22.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $38.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $22.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $38.5 billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 335 Segments covered product type, aircraft type, class, end user, and region Drivers Surge in the demand for comfort in travel needs through various interiors such as cabin dividers for privacy concerns, comfortable seats, comfortable convertible beds for extended travels as well as in-flight entertainment and communication systems integrated with seats and coaches Opportunities Significant investments in technology to provide passengers with an entirely new experience by integrating virtual reality, internet connectivity, and entertainment services such as magazines, movies, and others Restraints Stringent aviation regulations on aircraft interiors



High-cost requirements for the installation of aircraft interiors

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global aircraft cabin interior market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which caused disruption in the aviation industry.

However, the global missile aircraft cabin interior market is expected to experience growth in the coming years, as domestic air passenger numbers are returning to the pre-pandemic levels, particularly in developing countries such as China and Russia. Also, ICAO said that, in mid-2021 passenger numbers recovered globally to 71% of their 2019 levels (or 53% for international and 84% for domestic flights).

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global aircraft cabin interior market based on product type, aircraft type, class, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on aircraft type, the Narrow Body Aircraft segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the wide Body Aircraft segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on class, the economy segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the business segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the OEM segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global aircraft cabin interior market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the retrofit segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global aircraft cabin interior market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global aircraft cabin interior market analyzed in the research include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran S.A., Thales Group, GAL Aerospace, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Jamco Corporation, Astronics Corporation, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Aviointeriors S.p.A., Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global aircraft cabin interior market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

